Is Jack Eichel the new Tommy John? Surgery that Buffalo Sabres wouldn’t approve becoming more common in NHL players
Jack Eichel argued and aruged with his former team, and even with the league, for the right to undergo neck surgery that had never before been performed on an NHL player. The procedure Eichel wanted — the one he expected to get him back on the ice in a fraction of the time over the […]
CBS Sports
Bruins' David Krejci: Lands on injured reserve
Krejci (upper body) has been designated for injured reserve, per the NHL media site Monday. Krejci has already been ruled out versus the Penguins on Tuesday and is also a long shot to face the Rangers on Thursday. Still, the veteran center is traveling with the team and should jump right back into the lineup once cleared to play. Prior to his absence, the Czech had put together a strong start to the year with eight points in eight games, including four power-play points.
Narcity
A Toronto Woman Dressed As The Stanley Cup For Halloween & NHL Fans Are Losing It
Toronto hasn't won the Stanley Cup since 1967, but it was spotted in town this weekend. Krisha, a 25-year-old Toronto woman, dressed up as the Stanely Cup for Halloween this year and posted her homemade costume to a Toronto subreddit. Her post blew up with NHL fans and Toronto locals...
WZZM 13
Locked on Red Wings: The Detroit Red Wings are dominated everywhere in an embarassing loss to the Buffalo Sabres
46 shots to 18. 8 goals to 3. 6 penalties. 2 power play goals against. 3 goals and 3 assists for 6 points by Tage Thompson.
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs Call Up Pontus Holmberg, Send Wayne Simmonds to Marlies
Holmberg has two assists with the Marlies this season. He had two goals and two assists in six games with the club last season. The 23-year-old impressed during training camp with the club. In need of some offense, Holmberg is likely to be utilized in Toronto’s lineup when they host...
The Hockey Writers
Golden Knights’ Analytics Showing Bruce Cassidy’s Positive Impact
The Vegas Golden Knights have started the 2022-23 season with a bang, putting together an 8-2-0 record through the opening 10 games of the season and sitting second in the league standings behind only the Boston Bruins. After an electric 2-1 overtime win against the Winnipeg Jets at home on Sunday, Oct. 30, the Golden Knights are heading on a five-game Eastern Conference road trip starting Tuesday against the Washington Capitals.
markerzone.com
CANADIENS MAKE 621-GAME VETERAN A HEALTHY SCRATCH AHEAD OF TUESDAY'S GAME IN MINNESOTA
Despite winning their last two games, the Montreal Canadiens will make a pair of changes to their lineup when they take on the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night. Forwards Jonathan Drouin and Rem Pitlick will return to the lineup after missing Saturday's game in St. Louis due to being healthy scratches.
CBS Sports
Bruins' David Krejci: Still sidelined against Pens
Krejci (upper body) won't be in the lineup versus Pittsburgh on Tuesday but will travel with the team, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports. Krejci's presence on the trip could clear the way for him to suit up at some point during the next three games, though nothing has been officially confirmed. Prior to his absence, the veteran center was stuck in a four-game goal drought during which he recorded six shots and three assists. In his stead, Pavel Zacha will shift to a second-line center role.
CBS Sports
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Moves to IR
Oshie (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports. Oshie was deemed out indefinitely after suffering an injury Saturday versus the Predators. This move frees up a roster spot for the Capitals, who recalled forwards Sonny Milano and Garrett Pilon in a series of moves Wednesday. There has been no update on Oshie's status -- he'll be eligible to return Saturday, but it sounds like his absence will be longer than that.
Yardbarker
Detroit Red Wings vs. Buffalo Sabres prediction, pick, odds for Monday night: Big guns warming up
The Buffalo Sabres and Detroit Red Wings have opened the season well despite slow starts from two of the game's rising stars. However, the Sabres' Tage Thompson and Lucas Raymond of the Red Wings both look to build on a much-needed strong performance when the teams meet Monday night in Buffalo.
CBS Sports
Hurricanes' Brent Burns: Riding four-game point streak
Burns notched a power-play assist, six shots on goal and three blocked shots in Monday's 3-2 shootout win over the Capitals. Burns extended his point streak to four games with the primary helper on Stefan Noesen's first-period tally. The 37-year-old Burns has two goals and two assists during the streak, bringing his point total for the year up to seven in nine games. The defenseman has added 34 shots on net, five blocked shots, eight PIM and a minus-3 rating.
markerzone.com
SABRES' ROOKIE SCORES A BEAUTY AND THEN THROWS BIG HIT ON RED WINGS' STAR (VIDEO)
If you haven't been watching, the Buffalo Sabres' stock is rising; fast. They routed the Detroit Red Wings last night, as they chug along through a triumphant opening to the 2022-23 season. Tage Thompson stole the show, but rookie Jack Quinn was also front and center. Quinn scored a goal, put up three shots, and one massive hit on Detroit's Lucas Raymond in 13:32 of ice-time.
Sporting News
Penguins team name, explained: Origin, meaning behind Pittsburgh's NHL club name
When you think of success in the NHL, especially in recent years, it's impossible not to think of the Penguins. The Pittsburgh franchise has won three Stanley Cups in the last 15 years, including going back-to-back in 2016 and 2017. In total, the organization has five Cup wins, which is tied for the sixth-most in NHL history.
Yardbarker
Devils’ Bratt Putting Up Hart-Caliber Numbers in Impressive Start
In the 2000-01 season, Patrik Elias set a New Jersey Devils team record with 96 points in a season. Over the course of their history, the team has never had a 100-point scorer, as they were most known for their “trap” style of defense. Many have come close to topping the 100-point plateau, most recently Taylor Hall in his Hart-trophy winning 2017-18 season. So far, Jesper Bratt has 15 points in nine games, and if he keeps up this pace, he will etch his name into Devils history and earn his way into the Hart Trophy conversation in the process.
Yardbarker
Grading the Calgary Flames’ new additions through October
We’re seven games into the Calgary Flames’ 2022-23 season and we have seen a lot to like. The team is 5-2 with wins against some of the best teams in hockey. But how have the Flames newcomers looked in the very early stages of their Flames careers. Let’s give them some way-too-early grades based off their start of the season.
Yardbarker
Flyers Could Use Konecny’s Experience & Leadership This Season
Philadelphia Flyers head coach John Tortorella hasn’t kept quiet on his decision not to name a core leadership group for the 2022-23 campaign. Right now, left winger Scott Laughton is wearing the only “A” on the team, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t candidates rising from within the group.
Yardbarker
Canucks News & Rumors: Bear, Studnicka, Hughes & More
In this edition of the Vancouver Canucks News & Rumors, the organization made two trades adding Ethan Bear and Jack Studnicka. Addtionally, head coach Bruce Boudreau won his 600th game. Lastly, Quinn Hughes looks to make his return to the lineup against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday. Canucks Trade...
markerzone.com
DUCKS DEFENCEMAN JAMIE DRYSDALE TO MISS SEVERAL MONTHS WITH UPPER-BODY INJURY
The Anaheim Ducks will be without the services of defenceman Jamie Drysdale for the next four-to-six months. On Monday, the team announced that the 20-year-old has suffered a torn labrum in his left shoulder. The Toronto native suffered the injury nearly half-way through the second period of Anaheim's game on...
FOX Sports
Los Angeles visits Dallas after Grundstrom's 2-goal game
Los Angeles Kings (6-5-0, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Dallas Stars (5-3-1, first in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stars -139, Kings +117; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings visit the Dallas Stars after Carl Grundstrom scored two goals in the Kings' 5-1 win over...
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: The Toronto Maple Leafs and their coaching situation
Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek on 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – Duck, Duck, Lose on the Toronto Maple Leafs and their coaching situation. Friedman: “The other thing here about this Toronto situation is, assuming they were going to make a coaching change, is it obvious to you who the next person is?
