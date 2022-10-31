Read full article on original website
Fox47News
Here's who is returning as Detroit Red Wings celebrate 1997 & 1998 Stanley Cups this week
(WXYZ) — The Detroit Red Wings are celebrating the 25th anniversary of the 1997 and 1998 Stanley Cup wins this week, and dozens of former players and legends will return for the celebration. According to the Detroit Red Wings, they will celebrate the 1997 Stanley Cup Championship team on...
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs Call Up Pontus Holmberg, Send Wayne Simmonds to Marlies
Holmberg has two assists with the Marlies this season. He had two goals and two assists in six games with the club last season. The 23-year-old impressed during training camp with the club. In need of some offense, Holmberg is likely to be utilized in Toronto’s lineup when they host...
CBS Sports
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Out indefinitely
Oshie (lower body) is out indefinitely, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Oshie was hurt in the first period of Saturday's game against Nashville. A timetable for his return is unclear at the moment. Oshie has two goals and five points through nine games this season.
The Hockey Writers
4 Takeaways From Devils Dominate 7-1 Victory over Blue Jackets
The New Jersey Devils have officially found their rhythm. On Sunday afternoon they earned their sixth victory of the season with an impressive 7-1 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets. The club is currently the top team in the Metropolitan Division and ranked third in the league behind the Boston Bruins and Vegas Golden Knights.
Senators’ Mathieu Joseph a thorn to Lightning in his return to Tampa
TAMPA — Outside the Lightning locker room late Tuesday night following Tampa Bay’s 4-3 win over Ottawa, Senators forward Mathieu Joseph caught up with his former teammates. The circle grew quickly, offering a glimpse into the popularity Joseph enjoyed when he wore a Tampa Bay sweater. In his...
ESPN
Lindholm's OT goal lifts Bruins over Penguins
PITTSBURGH -- — Hampus Lindholm scored at 3:37 of overtime and the Boston Bruins rallied past the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-5 on Tuesday night. Boston trailed 5-3 entering the third period before scoring the final three goals of the game. Lindholm scored the game-winner with a wrist shot from the top of the left circle.
The Hockey Writers
Kraken Monthly: Wright, Goaltending, Beniers & More
The Seattle Kraken will finish the first month of the 2022-23 season with a .500 points percentage. In their first 10 games, they fought hard and ended up with a record of 4-4-2 with 33 goals for and 34 goals against. Here is a look at five stories and trends from October 2022.
CBS Sports
Hurricanes' Brent Burns: Riding four-game point streak
Burns notched a power-play assist, six shots on goal and three blocked shots in Monday's 3-2 shootout win over the Capitals. Burns extended his point streak to four games with the primary helper on Stefan Noesen's first-period tally. The 37-year-old Burns has two goals and two assists during the streak, bringing his point total for the year up to seven in nine games. The defenseman has added 34 shots on net, five blocked shots, eight PIM and a minus-3 rating.
markerzone.com
DALLAS' GM OFFERS REPORT ON JAKE OETTINGER & THE CAP PROBLEM HIS ABSENCE CREATES
The Dallas Stars lost goaltender Jake Oettinger mid-way through their game against the New York Rangers to a lower-body injury. That loss clearly cost them that game, and it has also presented the Stars with two distinct problems. GM Jim Nill spoke about those problems today, and the general reaction...
CBS Sports
Bruins' David Krejci: Still sidelined against Pens
Krejci (upper body) won't be in the lineup versus Pittsburgh on Tuesday but will travel with the team, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports. Krejci's presence on the trip could clear the way for him to suit up at some point during the next three games, though nothing has been officially confirmed. Prior to his absence, the veteran center was stuck in a four-game goal drought during which he recorded six shots and three assists. In his stead, Pavel Zacha will shift to a second-line center role.
NHL
Bratt Named NHL's Second Star of the Week | RELEASE
For the second week in a row, a member of the New Jersey Devils is an NHL Star of the Week. Jesper Bratt has been named the NHL's Second Star after an outstanding week as he continues to extend his season-opening point streak. Beginning on Oct. 24 against the Washington...
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo: Three assists against Caps
Pietrangelo collected three assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Capitals. The veteran blueliner is still looking for his first goal of the season after lighting the lamp 13 times last year, but Pietrangelo has been plenty productive regardless. He's up to nine assists through 11 games, including four with the man advantage, as he looks to reach the 50-point plateau for the first time since he joined Vegas as a free agent ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.
Yardbarker
Kings’ Strong Play Being Cancelled Out by Lackluster Goaltending
The calling card of this era of Los Angeles Kings hockey has been stellar defensive play. In their Stanley Cup years of 2012 and 2014, they were second and first in goals against, respectively. In last season’s resurgence, they finished 10th in this metric. Through 12 games this season, they are allowing the fifth-most goals per game, worse than the likes of the Montreal Canadiens and the Chicago Blackhawks. Let’s take a look at some numbers and see if there are reasons to be concerned about this.
Yardbarker
Devils’ Bratt Putting Up Hart-Caliber Numbers in Impressive Start
In the 2000-01 season, Patrik Elias set a New Jersey Devils team record with 96 points in a season. Over the course of their history, the team has never had a 100-point scorer, as they were most known for their “trap” style of defense. Many have come close to topping the 100-point plateau, most recently Taylor Hall in his Hart-trophy winning 2017-18 season. So far, Jesper Bratt has 15 points in nine games, and if he keeps up this pace, he will etch his name into Devils history and earn his way into the Hart Trophy conversation in the process.
NHL
Golden Knights get past Capitals in OT, win fifth straight
WASHINGTON -- Shea Theodore scored at 1:35 of overtime to give the Vegas Golden Knights their fifth straight win, 3-2 against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on Tuesday. Jack Eichel controlled the puck in the Washington zone and fed Theodore, who was cutting to the net and scored...
NHL
POST-GAME: Draisaitl and McDavid continue to terrorize Predators
EDMONTON, AB - When the Oilers and the Predators faceoff, it's safe to say that Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid will be on the hunt. Draisaitl, in particular, is on a prolific tear against the Predators over the last nine games - stuffing the stat sheet with numbers that would normally end with someone putting the PlayStation controller down. The German has accumulated an other worldly 18 goals and 25 points in those last nine contests, including his five-point effort on Tuesday night.
Yardbarker
Red-hot Panthers latest to pay visit to Coyotes' temporary home
After rolling up five victories and 11 points in their first nine games of the Paul Maurice era, the Florida Panthers head west for a four-game road trip beginning Tuesday night in Tempe, Ariz., against the Arizona Coyotes. Florida hit the road following a 5-3 victory over the Ottawa Senators...
Yardbarker
Canucks News & Rumors: Bear, Studnicka, Hughes & More
In this edition of the Vancouver Canucks News & Rumors, the organization made two trades adding Ethan Bear and Jack Studnicka. Addtionally, head coach Bruce Boudreau won his 600th game. Lastly, Quinn Hughes looks to make his return to the lineup against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday. Canucks Trade...
FOX Sports
Los Angeles visits Dallas after Grundstrom's 2-goal game
Los Angeles Kings (6-5-0, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Dallas Stars (5-3-1, first in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stars -139, Kings +117; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings visit the Dallas Stars after Carl Grundstrom scored two goals in the Kings' 5-1 win over...
markerzone.com
TORTORELLA DEFENDS SHELDON KEEFE, SLAMS TORONTO MEDIA: 'I HOPE HE JAMS IT TO YOU ALL'
Ahead of Wednesday's tilt against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Philadelphia Flyers Head Coach John Tortorella met with reporters and defended the opposing bench boss, Sheldon Keefe, who's been on the hot seat lately. Tortorella told the Toronto media that hopes he proves them wrong and sticks it to them. "You...
