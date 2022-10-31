ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPI News

Once-darling Britishvolt battery startup close to collapse

By Daniel J. Graeber
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago

Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Britishvolt, a startup battery company that had enjoyed government support under Conservative Party leadership, was expected to fold as early as Monday because of a lack of funding, a lawmaker said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ekByJ_0itFhjUL00
British battery startup Britishvolt once had widespread support from the government but it now finds itself on the brink of bankruptcy due to a lack of financial support. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI.

Britishvolt was founded three years ago and had proposed a massive battery factory for northeast England, earning favor with the government of former center-right British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his fellow Conservatives.

Lithium-ion batteries are quickly emerging as an integral component of the so-called energy transition and a necessity for everything from cordless tools to electric vehicles. The government had pledged around $115 million in financial support to help Britishvolt's factory along, support it has yet to receive.

Ian Lavery, a parliamentarian and member of the opposition Labor Party, told the BBC the company asked the government of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for $35 million to continue.

"The chairman (of the company) informs me that the government have replied overnight (with) Grant Shapps, the new business secretary, saying that they are not prepared to do that and as a consequence it is very likely that Britishvolt will go into administration," he said.

Separate reporting from The Guardian shows the company is no stranger to difficulties. It halted work on its planned factory in August in an effort to conserve cash. Britishvolt had managed to attract investor capital but struggled to secure enough to move forward in earnest.

The company had blamed the general economic fallout that came as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine for some of its financial difficulties

Jonathan Reynolds, the business secretary for the opposition said the possible bankruptcy is a sign of how poorly the leadership at Downing Street is at managing the economy.

"It is a sight that has become all too familiar -- businesses going under, jobs being lost, and investment in the industries of the future going abroad rather than the U.K.," he said.

Sunak, a member of the ruling Conservative Party and the former treasury secretary, warned shortly after taking office that "difficult decisions" will need to be made to restore stability and confidence in the economy.

His predecessor, Liz Truss, was forced to resign over mishandling the nation's budget.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Battery firm Britishvolt secures funding lifeline to avert collapse

Troubled battery firm Britishvolt has secured short-term funding to allow it to continue to operate.The company, which has been developing a £3.8 billion gigafactory in Blyth, Northumberland, said the fresh investment will enable it to “bridge over the coming weeks to a more secure funding position for the future”.However, it said employees have agreed a voluntary salary cut for November to help reduce costs.The firm had been in urgent talks to secure financing in order to avoid a potential administration.What does it take to build a #gigaplant, and how many are needed to support the #NetZero pathway? This insightful lunchtime...
The Independent

Made.com poised to collapse into administration, putting 700 jobs at risk

Up to 700 jobs are at risk after online furniture firm Made.com revealed it is set to appoint administrators following a failure to secure a rescue deal.The company said its operating arm, Made.com Design Ltd (MDL), has filed a notice to appoint administrators, with PricewaterhouseCoopers lined up, while shares in the London-listed group have been suspended.Made.com has 10 days before administrators are formally appointed and is looking at last-minute options to avoid collapse, which are understood to include a possible partial sale – such as a move to offload the Made brand.The group employs around 700 staff, although it is...
teslarati.com

Tesla supplier Panasonic breaks ground on 30 GWh EV battery plant in Kansas

Tesla battery cell supplier Panasonic broke ground on a new lithium-ion battery manufacturing facility in De Soto, Kansas, contributing approximately 30 GWh of annual capacity in North America. The facility is set to focus on rapidly ramping up the manufacture of 2170 cylindrical cells to match surging domestic demand within...
DE SOTO, KS
Carscoops

Stellantis’ Chinese Joint Venture That Builds Jeeps Files For Bankruptcy

Stellantis formally announced that the GAC-FCA joint venture in China will file for bankruptcy, putting an end to the local production of Jeep vehicles. The company opted out of the joint venture last July, following a long period of declining sales and tension with ex-partner GAC. Jeep, one of the first foreign brands to enter the Chinese market, will now be limited to importing vehicles.
americanmilitarynews.com

Germany doesn’t learn: Lets Chinese firm take 25% stake in terminal at country’s largest port

The German government is allowing a Chinese shipping firm to buy a roughly 25 percent stake in one of the four major container terminals in its largest port city, Hamburg. The move comes as international observers have raised concerns Germany could become increasingly beholden to Chinese influence as China seeks to become the dominant global power. The move also comes as Germany is facing economic woes for its heavy reliance on Russian energy.
msn.com

A $227 million London mansion is up for sale after its Chinese billionaire owner's net worth fell by 83% in 2 years, report says

Slide 1 of 33: Jeff Bezos has amassed a $166 billion fortune since founding Amazon in 1994. He's spent his money on charity, unusual ventures, and personal projects like Blue Origin. Bezos stepped down as Amazon CEO in mid-2021 after seeing a pandemic-era surge in wealth. Billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has become one of the wealthiest and most recognizable figures in the tech world.Recent years have brought him a high-profile divorce, a trip via spaceship to the edge of space, his firm's skyrocketed share price during the pandemic, and his departure from the role as CEO of the company he founded 28 years ago.Nowadays, the 58-year-old is focused on his other endeavors, including his space exploration company Blue Origin that recently flew actor William Shatner to the edge of space as well as The Washington Post, which he bought in 2013. He's also been busy trying to get his $500 million under-construction megayacht past a historic Dutch bridge and enjoys traveling the globe with girlfriend Lauren Sanchez.And, of course, there's what Forbes says is the $166.8 billion fortune he has accumulated over the years. Here's how he spends it, from real estate to travel to his personal projects.Andy Kiersz, Taylor Nicole Rogers, and Hillary Hoffower previously contributed to this reporting.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Saudi oil giant Aramco unveils $1.5B sustainability fund

Saudi oil and gas company Aramco unveiled a $1.5 billion fund on Wednesday for sustainable investments, part of efforts to burnish the state-owned company's green credentials in an announcement ahead of the U.N. climate conference next month in Egypt. Aramco CEO Amin Nasser said at an investment conference in Saudi...
CNBC

Oil CEOs warn this winter's energy crisis will be nothing compared to the next

For this winter, Europe's gas storage is more than 90% full, according to the International Energy Agency, providing some assurance against a major shortage. But a large proportion of that is made up of Russian gas imported in previous months, which likely won't be available at all by winter of 2023.
rigzone.com

Unwanted Russian Oil Piles Up on Ships Anchored Near Singapore

A fleet of tankers filled with Russian fuel oil have anchored near Singapore and Malaysia as more flows are directed toward Asia ahead of European Union sanctions that take effect early next year. About 1.1 million tons of high-sulfur fuel oil were being stored on vessels in the week through...
TIME

Think the Energy Crisis Is Bad? Wait Until Next Winter

Jayanti is an Eastern Europe energy policy expert. She served for ten years as a U.S. diplomat, including as the Energy Chief at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine (2018-2020), and as international energy counsel at the U.S. Department of Commerce (2020-2021). She is currently the Managing Director of Eney, a U.S.-Ukrainian decarbonization company.
Newsweek

U.S. Faces Inflation Timebomb Poised to Explode Just Before the Holidays

After two difficult years for the global economy and in the midst of an energy crisis fueled by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, U.S. diesel inventories are currently "unacceptably low," National Economic Council Director Brian Deese said on Bloomberg TV last week. This supply crunch is raising concerns among analysts...
CNBC

Apple chipmaker TSMC reportedly considers Japan expansion as China tensions continue

Computer chip manufacturer Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is weighing a potential expansion in Japan, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday. Global leaders have voiced concern about Taiwan's continued independence from China. TSMC isn't the only tech manufacturer shifting production to areas that may feel a less direct influence from China.
AFP

Germany reviewing possible Chinese takeover of chip factory

The German government is reviewing a possible sale of a local chip factory to a Chinese-owned firm, sources said Thursday, despite the reported concerns of intelligence agencies. Germany's coalition government on Wednesday allowed a Chinese firm to buy a reduced stake in a Hamburg port terminal, after Scholz resisted calls to ban the disputed sale outright over security concerns.
US News and World Report

U.S. Automaker Ford Opens $260 Million Campus in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - U.S. automaker Ford Motor Co opened its new global technology and business center on the outskirts of Mexico's capital on Monday after a $260 million investment. The new campus will host business operations, global transformation activities and the largest engineering center in Mexico, according to a...
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
472K+
Followers
67K+
Post
163M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy