Breaking: Auburn Has Fired Head Football Coach Bryan Harsin

© Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Auburn Tigers are officially moving on from head football coach Bryan Harsin.

Auburn University announces just moments ago that Bryan Harsin has been fired.

It's a move that's been in the making for several weeks now. It's finally official.

Harsin went just 9-12 during his stint with the Tigers.

"Auburn University has decided to make a change in the leadership of the Auburn University football program," the school announced. "President Roberts made the decision after a thorough review and evaluation of all aspects of the football program. Auburn will begin an immediate search for a coach that will return the Auburn program to a place where it is consistently competing at the highest levels and representing the winning tradition that is Auburn football."

The Auburn head football coaching position will be highly sought after.

The key for the Tigers is finding an ace recruiter who can take charge of the program.

Harsin, meanwhile, will likely find another head coaching position before the year ends.