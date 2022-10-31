Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Webster Firefighters Quickly Knock Down House FireQuiet Corner AlertsWebster, MA
Tufts Dems, Republicans, Democratic Socialists convene for ‘Triple Threat Debate’The Tufts Daily
Needham Artist Karen Krieger Featured in Land/ Water Exhibition at Inner Space Fine Arts in North Reading, MATodd KriegerNorth Reading, MA
The Worcester EcoTarium Invites Children of All Ages to 'Science Tricks & Animal Treats'Camilo DíazWorcester, MA
Tufts community celebrates the fall season through various social events, activities￼￼The Tufts DailyHarvard, MA
Related
goholycross.com
Holy Cross downs Boston University 2-1 in season finale
WORCESTER, Mass. – Senior forward Dylan Scanley and sophomore midfielder Marcus Williams both scored goals, as the Holy Cross men's soccer team defeated Boston University 2-1 at Linda Johnson Smith Stadium. The Crusaders improve to 5-9-4 overall and 1-5-3 in the Patriot League, while the Terriers fall to 6-5-6 on the year and 4-2-3 in the conference.
thefordhamram.com
Football Drops Huge Game Against Holy Cross
Heading into Saturday’s game against the College of the Holy Cross, Fordham Football was on a quest to prove they have enough to win a Patriot League title. The Rams hadn’t defeated the Crusaders since 2016, back when now Denver Broncos running back Chase Edmonds scored four touchdowns in a 54-14 win at Yankee Stadium.
Daily Collegian
Wendel: Takeaways from UMass’ exhibition win over AIC
On Tuesday night the Massachusetts men’s basketball team played in front of fans for the first time, notching a 94-68 exhibition victory over local Division-II squad American International College. In the Minutemen’s lone exhibition this season, the team flexed their muscles on both sides of the floor early, jumping...
goholycross.com
Men’s soccer to conclude season against Boston University
The Holy Cross men's soccer team will play host to Boston University at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, for its final game of the 2022 campaign. Things to Know About the Crusaders (4-9-4, 0-5-3 Patriot League):. • Holy Cross has an overall record of 4-9-4 on the season, with...
scituation.net
Megan Nelson Commits to Holy Cross
On September 30th, Scituate High School senior Megan Nelson verbally committed to the College of the Holy Cross to continue her academic and swimming career at the Division I level. Nelson is ecstatic about her commitment, exclaiming, “Swimming at the Division 1 level in college has always been my dream,...
NECN
These Are New England's Best Dive Bars as Ranked by Yelp — Though 1 Isn't Quite a Bar…
Ranking the best bars in New England is always difficult — there are so many to choose from — but Yelp has a new list of the best one in each state. The list, using data through Oct. 17, ranks businesses identified as dive bars "using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews," according to Yelp's list.
wgbh.org
In a wealthy Boston suburb, Asian American and white students strive to stand out in college admissions
The leafy suburb of Wayland, 20 miles west of Boston, is home to affluent families and top-notch public schools. It's also the scene of fierce competition among mostly Asian American and white students for coveted spots at colleges like Harvard. “The kids are really obsessed with [elite admissions] in a...
‘It is an absolute disgrace’ Boston city councilor reacts to a ‘personal attack’ over her faith
BOSTON — A Boston City Council hearing on the hot-button issue of redistricting was stopped in its tracks on Wednesday, after one councilor verbally assaulted another councilor, accusing her of an “all-out assault” on Catholics in Boston. It all started when City Councilor Frank Baker, who represents...
theoldmotor.com
Vintage Filling Stations In Massachusetts
Today’s lead image and the enlargeable version below, dated by the source to 1958, contains a view of Lowell St. in Lawrence, MA. Situated on the left of the photo is an Esso service station and “Auto Repair Service,” on the right is “Baron’s Auto Park.”
Vice
Photographing Boston in the 80s on the cusp of change
In 1985, Jack Lueders-Booth was one of five photographers commissioned to photograph the southern route of Boston's oldest elevated train line ahead of its planned replacement. "It was the brainchild of Linda Swartz, who became aware that the south section of the Orange Line was scheduled for demolition and rerouting because it was dangerous and dilapidated," Jack tells me, speaking on a video call from his studio in the city. "It was an eyesore, basically. But an inadvertent consequence was that it provided affordable housing because not many people wanted to live there."
WCVB
Local burger expert shares his top burgers in Boston
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Waltham’sRichard Chudy is better known online as Boston Burger Boy. He’s been to almost every burger joint in the Boston area and knows where to find the perfect patty. Looking to make your own? He has a book for that. In Dorchester, Tambo Barrow...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts police officers, troopers, presented George L. Hanna Memorial Awards for Bravery
WORCESTER – Today, in a ceremony at Worcester’s Mechanics Hall, Governor Charlie Baker, Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito, and Public Safety and Security Secretary Terrence Reidy presented the 39th Annual Trooper George L. Hanna Memorial Awards for Bravery. The Hanna Awards honor the memory of Massachusetts State Police Trooper George Hanna, killed in the line of duty in 1983, and recognize members of law enforcement for exemplary acts of bravery.
Andover’s own and legendary comedian Jay Leno tells Mark Ockerbloom what it’s like to come home
Legendary comedian and Andover native Jay Leno was in town recently and sat down with Boston 25 news anchor Mark Ockerbloom. The former Tonight Show host talked about his new show on Boston 25, his career, his memories of Massachusetts and what it’s like to come home. WATCH THE...
White supremacist group rallies against migrants housed at Kingston hotel
KINGSTON, Mass. — A group of protesters gathered outside the Kingston hotel where a group of migrants are being housed Sunday. Viewer video sent into Boston 25 shows the men displaying a banner identifying them as members of the Nationalist Social Club 131, an organization the Anti-Defamation League classifies as a Neo-Nazi group.
Closed Chez Josef banquet facility in Agawam heads to foreclosure auction
AGAWAM — Shuttered banquet facility Chez Josef is headed to foreclosure auction on Nov. 16. Auctioneers Aaron Posnik & Co., of West Springfield, plan to sell the 1,500-seat. 52,000-square-foot banquet facility at 176 Shoemaker Lane along with about 10 acres of land with 365 parking spaces.
nbcboston.com
Motorcyclist Flown to Hospital After Crash on Mass. Route 2A in Acton
A serious motorcycle crash on Great Road in Acton, Massachusetts, Monday sent the driver to a hospital, officials said. The crash took place on Great Road, which serves as Massachusetts Route 2A, near a garage by the Brookside Shops, fire officials said. Wetherbee Street was closed while the helicopter landed and brought a person to the hospital; it later reopened.
Shrewsbury CVS worker dies in hit-and-run while walking home; Westborough police find car said to be involved
SHREWSBURY – The driver charged with striking a CVS worker on Route 9 Saturday night allegedly stopped his vehicle for a short time before speeding off, according to court records. Investigators tracked him down days later using surveillance video from a nearby car dealership, records show. Jerry Santiago Jr., 24, last known address 98...
country1025.com
Glassdoor Named THESE The Best Places To Work In Boston
As the great resignation continues, and SO many people are considering a career change, consider this: Earlier this year, the self-proclaimed “worldwide leader on insights about jobs and companies,” Glassdoor, named these 9 Boston based businesses as the best places to work. The full list actually revealed the 100 Best Places to Work in 2022. But, let’s focus on our little world for a minute.
FBI to announce ‘significant development’ in case of oldest, unidentified homicide victim in Mass.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Boston Division is expected to announce a “significant development” in connection with an investigation into the oldest, unidentified homicide victim in Massachusetts on Monday. Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division, will make the announcement alongside Massachusetts...
Boston Car Dealership Tycoon Having Trouble Selling His Multi-Million Dollar Condominium
Herb Chambers is synonymous with being the largest car dealer in New England with his 59 dealerships selling high-end vehicles in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Herb, according to Forbes, is worth an estimated $2 billion, making their billionaire list in 2018. So it's no surprise that this luxury car dealer...
