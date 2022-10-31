ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

goholycross.com

Holy Cross downs Boston University 2-1 in season finale

WORCESTER, Mass. – Senior forward Dylan Scanley and sophomore midfielder Marcus Williams both scored goals, as the Holy Cross men's soccer team defeated Boston University 2-1 at Linda Johnson Smith Stadium. The Crusaders improve to 5-9-4 overall and 1-5-3 in the Patriot League, while the Terriers fall to 6-5-6 on the year and 4-2-3 in the conference.
BOSTON, MA
thefordhamram.com

Football Drops Huge Game Against Holy Cross

Heading into Saturday’s game against the College of the Holy Cross, Fordham Football was on a quest to prove they have enough to win a Patriot League title. The Rams hadn’t defeated the Crusaders since 2016, back when now Denver Broncos running back Chase Edmonds scored four touchdowns in a 54-14 win at Yankee Stadium.
WORCESTER, MA
Daily Collegian

Wendel: Takeaways from UMass’ exhibition win over AIC

On Tuesday night the Massachusetts men’s basketball team played in front of fans for the first time, notching a 94-68 exhibition victory over local Division-II squad American International College. In the Minutemen’s lone exhibition this season, the team flexed their muscles on both sides of the floor early, jumping...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
goholycross.com

Men’s soccer to conclude season against Boston University

The Holy Cross men's soccer team will play host to Boston University at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, for its final game of the 2022 campaign. Things to Know About the Crusaders (4-9-4, 0-5-3 Patriot League):. • Holy Cross has an overall record of 4-9-4 on the season, with...
BOSTON, MA
scituation.net

Megan Nelson Commits to Holy Cross

On September 30th, Scituate High School senior Megan Nelson verbally committed to the College of the Holy Cross to continue her academic and swimming career at the Division I level. Nelson is ecstatic about her commitment, exclaiming, “Swimming at the Division 1 level in college has always been my dream,...
SCITUATE, MA
theoldmotor.com

Vintage Filling Stations In Massachusetts

Today’s lead image and the enlargeable version below, dated by the source to 1958, contains a view of Lowell St. in Lawrence, MA. Situated on the left of the photo is an Esso service station and “Auto Repair Service,” on the right is “Baron’s Auto Park.”
LAWRENCE, MA
Vice

Photographing Boston in the 80s on the cusp of change

In 1985, Jack Lueders-Booth was one of five photographers commissioned to photograph the southern route of Boston's oldest elevated train line ahead of its planned replacement. "It was the brainchild of Linda Swartz, who became aware that the south section of the Orange Line was scheduled for demolition and rerouting because it was dangerous and dilapidated," Jack tells me, speaking on a video call from his studio in the city. "It was an eyesore, basically. But an inadvertent consequence was that it provided affordable housing because not many people wanted to live there."
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Local burger expert shares his top burgers in Boston

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Waltham’sRichard Chudy is better known online as Boston Burger Boy. He’s been to almost every burger joint in the Boston area and knows where to find the perfect patty. Looking to make your own? He has a book for that. In Dorchester, Tambo Barrow...
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts police officers, troopers, presented George L. Hanna Memorial Awards for Bravery

WORCESTER – Today, in a ceremony at Worcester’s Mechanics Hall, Governor Charlie Baker, Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito, and Public Safety and Security Secretary Terrence Reidy presented the 39th Annual Trooper George L. Hanna Memorial Awards for Bravery. The Hanna Awards honor the memory of Massachusetts State Police Trooper George Hanna, killed in the line of duty in 1983, and recognize members of law enforcement for exemplary acts of bravery.
WORCESTER, MA
nbcboston.com

Motorcyclist Flown to Hospital After Crash on Mass. Route 2A in Acton

A serious motorcycle crash on Great Road in Acton, Massachusetts, Monday sent the driver to a hospital, officials said. The crash took place on Great Road, which serves as Massachusetts Route 2A, near a garage by the Brookside Shops, fire officials said. Wetherbee Street was closed while the helicopter landed and brought a person to the hospital; it later reopened.
ACTON, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Shrewsbury CVS worker dies in hit-and-run while walking home; Westborough police find car said to be involved

SHREWSBURY – The driver charged with striking a CVS worker on Route 9 Saturday night allegedly stopped his vehicle for a short time before speeding off, according to court records. Investigators tracked him down days later using surveillance video from a nearby car dealership, records show. Jerry Santiago Jr., 24, last known address 98...
SHREWSBURY, MA
country1025.com

Glassdoor Named THESE The Best Places To Work In Boston

As the great resignation continues, and SO many people are considering a career change, consider this: Earlier this year, the self-proclaimed “worldwide leader on insights about jobs and companies,” Glassdoor, named these 9 Boston based businesses as the best places to work. The full list actually revealed the 100 Best Places to Work in 2022. But, let’s focus on our little world for a minute.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

FBI to announce ‘significant development’ in case of oldest, unidentified homicide victim in Mass.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Boston Division is expected to announce a “significant development” in connection with an investigation into the oldest, unidentified homicide victim in Massachusetts on Monday. Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division, will make the announcement alongside Massachusetts...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

