ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

How Fashion Icons Bella Hadid, Ruby Aldridge, and Julia Fox Nailed Halloween

By Helen Holmes
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KAnGL_0itFhFCf00
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty/Instagram

Every year, Hollywood ’s best and brightest step out for glamorous Halloween parties and routinely miss the mark due to their overabundance of corniness and unearned self-confidence.

If you really want to see how Halloween is done right, it’s best to turn to the brightest stars in high fashion , who always find a way to look spooky without completely embarrassing themselves.

2022’s Exhibit A: Bella Hadid . Where would we be without Hadid, the most hardworking chameleon in the business and a super-nice person to boot? Hadid was too busy to fully commit to a masked getup this year, so the supermodel went with a red hooded Schiaparelli ensemble this year and dubbed it “ a walking HEART .” If there’s one thing you can count on a Libra for, it’s an intimidatingly good outfit, no matter what the circumstances.

Sam Visser , Dior Makeup’s new brand ambassador, dressed up as Robert De Niro in an old airport photograph, which is exactly the type of niche excellence we’d expect from someone with true taste.

From her personal Instagram , it looks as though Bode designer Emily Adams Bode dressed as a red headdress-wearing, polka dotted clown. Designer Ulla Johnson posted her love for Halloween on her Instagram story as well, but appeared to prioritize getting her kids dressed up rather than herself. Womenswear designer Christian Siriano went with an opulent, enormously over-the-top, black feathered ensemble in keeping with his own dramatic designs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oiiPY_0itFhFCf00

Briana Andalore, Richie Shazam and Julia Fox are seen on October 28, 2022 in New York City.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Model, photographer and writer Richie Shazam , alongside longtime collaborators Julia Fox and stylist Briana Andalore , attended a New York party dressed as Ruby Rhod, Chris Tucker’s iconic, flamboyant, leopard print-clad character from sci-fi classic The Fifth Element . Fox, of course, dressed up as the gorgeous humanoid Leeloo, while Andalore dressed as a minor character: Zorg’s Secretary .

Over the weekend, designer Jonathan Anderson posted a cheeky series of Halloween-appropriate items from his line: a Carrie tee, sweatshirt and tote bag.

Sometimes, there’s nothing better than a cold hard classic costume : model Ruby Aldridge , who’s served as the face of big brands like Coach and Calvin Klein, went with a crowd-pleasing sheet ghost getup.

Massive YouTube star Emma Chamberlain evenly straddles the worlds of modern day celebrity and fashion world success, so we’ll count the Louis Vuitton brand ambassador amongst her sartorially elite peers due to the strength of her costume: alongside recently-confirmed boyfriend Tucker Pillsbury (what an insanely Gen Z name), Chamberlain dressed as one-half of the iconic creepy murdered twin duo from The Shining .

Brooklyn Beckham , son of iconic Spice Girl-turned-major designer Victoria Beckham , dressed as Romeo to new wife Nicola Peltz ’s Juliet. They looked adorable, and Page Six pointed out that their couple's costume could allude to the rumors of discord between Peltz and Victoria Beckham that erupted over whether the latter had refused to design the former’s wedding dress (both parties insist there's no beef).

And then there was Kendall Jenner : however you might feel about her (boring) personality, you can’t deny Jenner has made huge, well-paid strides in the fashion world as a top model, and her Halloween costume —a sexy, butt cheek-revealing take on Jessie from the Toy Story movies—slayed.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
seventeen.com

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Hang Out at Pilates in Crop Tops and Sports Bras

What's better than one Pilates queen? *Two Pilates queens.*. BFFs that sweat together stay together — well, that's at least the vibe we're getting from Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber's LA Pilates class hangout sesh. The girls showed off their enduring friendship and styling chops as they made their way to the mats — and we got front-row seats to their latest contrasting, fall fashion offerings.
Glamour

Emily Ratajkowski Wore Her Most Daring Dress to Date

After modeling at New York, London, Milan, and Paris Fashion Weeks, Emily Ratajkowski is back on home turf—and she’s letting her hair down. The model was all smiles at the W anniversary bash in New York City, where she partied in a bejeweled fishnet dress with blush lingerie beneath. She usually goes for straight hair, but she switched it up and sported voluminous waves, which complemented her dramatic light pink eye shadow.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, & Gigi Hadid, 27, Spotted Together At Halloween Party: Report

Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, and Gigi Hadid, 27, got spooky together. The pair, which have been linked since September, was allegedly spotted at the Circoloco Halloween bacchanal at the Brooklyn Navy Yard over the weekend, per a report from Page Six. “Leo wore a [scary] mask most of the night unless he was drinking,” a source for the publication claimed. “The group got bottle service.” Gigi and Leo were reportedly also hanging out with Gigi’s younger sister Bella, Victoria’s Secret Angel Irina Shayk, and Helly Nahmad, an art dealer who founded the Helly Nahmad Gallery in Manhattan.
BROOKLYN, NY
TheDailyBeast

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Slammed for Racy Christian Halloween Outfits

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly outraged Christians on Sunday when they posted images of their provocative his-and-hers Halloween outfits to Instagram. Kelly was dressed as a priest in black and red robes holding a leash around Fox’s neck, with the actress also wearing black PVC lingerie and fishnets. “On Sundays we take communion,” Fox captioned a set of pictures of the couple in their costumes, with the uploads also including a clip of Kelly feeding her what appeared to be Sacramental bread. “What the hell is wrong with you people,” one angry critic wrote. “Unacceptable,” another added, “No one should ever mock someone else’s religion.” A third wrote simply: “The humiliating and degrading things people do for social media.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Fox (@meganfox) Read it at Daily Mail
ComicBook

Kim Kardashian's Mystique Joined by Olivia Pierson as Magik and Natalie Halcro as Selene for Halloween

Kim Kardashian said "To me, my X-Men," and her friends answered the call for Halloween. On Sunday, the celebrity socialite and businessperson her transformation into Mystique, which is being compared to Saweetie's transformation into the same Marvel character in 2020. Later that day, Kardashian posted new photos of her Mystique with fellow reality television stars Olivia Pierson and Natalie Halcro in thematically matched costumes. Pierson dressed as Magik, the mutant sorcerer. Halcro took the villainous route as Selene, an ancient mutant member of the Hellfire Club with telepathic, telekinetic, and necromantic powers. You can see the photos of Kardashian as Mystique, Pierson as Magik, and Halcro as Selene below.
SheKnows

Leonardo DiCaprio & Gigi Hadid's New Romantic Step Is Making Fans Think This Could Be More Serious Than Anyone Expected

While Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski didn’t seem to pan out as the next big A-list couple we were hoping for, it seems things are only getting hotter (and more serious) between Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid. DiCaprio and Hadid were spotted hanging out Halloweekend at the Brooklyn Navy Yard for Circoloco’s massive Halloween bacchanal, but they weren’t alone! Per Page Six, along with the two potential lovebirds, they were spotted in a party bus with Irina Shayk, art dealer Helly Nahmad, and Hadid’s sister Bella Hadid. Now, if these two A-listers really are dating, this is a pretty big step for...
BROOKLYN, NY
Bustle

Bella Hadid Is Obsessed With Balletcore Style

As someone who tracks Bella Hadid’s outfits for a living, it would be pretty weird of me not to mention that she has been consistently rocking one specific aesthetic as of late. The supermodel has taken to sporting Mary Jane-style ballet flats, soft sweater sets, and leg warmers that look like they could very well have been plucked off the set of Black Swan. Yep, Hadid is steady embracing balletcore.
Footwear News

Kendall Jenner Pokes Fun at Herself in Cucumber Costume With Latex Leggings & Boots for Halloween

Kendall Jenner proved she’s in on the joke this Halloween. The model posted to her social media on Monday for the spooky holiday. In a TikTok video, she was seen posing in an oversized cucumber costume, nodding to the viral video of herself from “The Kardashians” season one where she cut a cucumber so awkwardly that her mom, Kris offered to get the chef for help. Fans of the show noticed the scene right away and were quick to make jokes about Jenner. Her costume consisted of a cucumber slice with arm holes and leg holes, as well as a hole at...
The Spun

Look: Paulina Gretzky's Racy Outfit Going Viral

Last week, Paulina Gretzky made headlines for the outfit she wore to a LIV Golf party in Miami. Now, just a few days later, she's doing so again. The wife of golf star Dustin Johnson took to social media with an outfit that immediately went viral. Check it out. Just...
MIAMI, FL
Footwear News

Bella Hadid Drapes in Red with Dramatic Hooded Dress & Glossy Pointed-Toe Pumps at the Emerge Gala Dinner

Bella Hadid was a lady in red for the Emerge Gala Dinner and Live Charity Auction hosted by Naomi Campbell. The event, which was held yesterday at the QF Ceremonial Court in Doha, Qatar, saw the Dutch-Palestinian supermodel clad in an archival Alaïa gown. The Swarovski ambassador wore a crimson-red garment featuring dramatic draping that created a cascading effect down the model’s form. The full-coverage garment was also fitted with a risky side slit that further diversified the silhouette while offering Hadid a range of movement. The archival work was also adorned with a large hood that hid the star’s hair neatly...
Footwear News

Mindy Kaling Embodies Velma in Orange Sweater & Dr. Martens Combat Boots for Halloween

Jinkies! Mindy Kaling embodied “Scooby Doo”‘s Velma in whimsical style, just in time for Halloween. The character is one she’ll portray in a new adult cartoon series on HBO Max, premiering in 2023. The “Never Have I Ever” creator posed at home in a new Instagram post, wearing the titular character’s iconic orange sweater and red miniskirt. Paired with these were black-rimmed glasses and a brown short wig, furthering Kaling and Velma’s likenesses. Kaling completed her outfit with matching orange socks, as well as a hands-out pose mimicking the new cartoon’s poster. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mindy...
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
94K+
Followers
34K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy