NBC New York

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Exxon Mobil, Chevron, Amazon and Others

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Exxon Mobil (XOM) – Exxon Mobil added 2.2% in premarket trading after record profits exceeded analyst forecasts. Higher natural gas prices and cost controls helped offset the slide in crude oil prices. Chevron (CVX) – Chevron rose 1.7% in premarket...
What 12 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Clorox

Clorox CLX has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 12 analysts have an average price target of $133.33 versus the current price of Clorox at $139.93, implying downside. Below is a summary of how these 12 analysts rated Clorox...
7 Analysts Have This to Say About SolarEdge Technologies

Within the last quarter, SolarEdge Technologies SEDG has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 7 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, SolarEdge Technologies has an average price target of $358.0 with a high of $419.00 and a low of $315.00.
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction

Already convinced by a bullish Dogecoin price prediction? You can buy DOGE on eToro, WeBull, Uphold and Gemini. Dogecoin is perhaps one of the most unique and captivating offerings in the cryptocurrency space. It is the largest meme coin in the world and a widely recognized altcoin in the cryptocurrency industry. The ecosystem’s native token (DOGE) has a reputation for exhibiting colossal gains during bull markets, leaving many wondering whether right now is an ideal time to accumulate DOGE at dirt-cheap prices.
This Indian Billionaire Piled On More Wealth Than Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos Combined In 2021

India’s super-rich are getting richer at a faster clip than their American peers like Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk and Amazon.com, Inc AMZN Chair Jeff Bezos. What Happened: Coal and green energy tycoon Gautam Adani, Asia’s second-richest person, piled on $49 billion to his wealth in 2021 — which is more than both what Musk and Bezos added in the same period, according to 2022 M3M Hurun Global Rich List, reported Business Standard, an Indian publication.
5 Great Relative Price Strength Stocks for Your Portfolio

After it ended the first three quarters of the year down around 25%, the S&P 500 notched a fabulous October, with the index gaining more than 5% for its best trading month since July. Indeed, the market has yet to come out of the woods as concerns like the complete...
Analyst Ratings for Edison

Within the last quarter, Edison EIX has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 9 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Edison. The company has an average price target of $64.11 with a high of $71.00 and a low of $49.00.
Distribution Solutions: Q3 Earnings Insights

Distribution Solutions DSGR reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Distribution Solutions beat estimated earnings by 60.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.64 versus an estimate of $0.4. Revenue was up $241.58 million from the same...
Intercontinental Exchange: Q3 Earnings Insights

Intercontinental Exchange ICE reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Intercontinental Exchange beat estimated earnings by 3.15%, reporting an EPS of $1.31 versus an estimate of $1.27. Revenue was up $9.00 million from the same...
Analyst Ratings for Dynatrace

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Dynatrace DT within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 9 analysts have an average price target of $43.33 versus the current price of Dynatrace at $32.31, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 9 analysts rated...
Expert Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

Analysts have provided the following ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals BCRX within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals. The company has an average price target of $14.25 with a high of $16.00 and a low of $13.00.
Analyst Ratings for Microsoft

Microsoft MSFT has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 31 analysts have an average price target of $293.9 versus the current price of Microsoft at $225.18, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 31 analysts rated Microsoft...
Fresh Del Monte Produce: Q3 Earnings Insights

Fresh Del Monte Produce FDP reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 06:15 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Fresh Del Monte Produce posted an EPS of $0.54. Revenue was up $49.20 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance.
Expert Ratings for Pfizer

Pfizer PFE has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $49.33 versus the current price of Pfizer at $47.36, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts rated Pfizer...
Paramount Global Shares Are Falling: What's Going On?

Paramount Global PARA shares are trading lower Wednesday morning after the company reported worse-than-expected financial results. Paramount reported third-quarter revenue of $6.92 billion, which missed average analyst estimates of $7.02 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly earnings of 39 cents per share, which missed average estimates of 43 cents per share.
