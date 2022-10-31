Podcast: What's Going On With Cannabis In The US And The World? What's Up With Hemp-Derived Intoxicating Cannabinoids?

Read full article on original website
Why Are Consumers Turning To Cannabis Concentrates?
According to The Brightfield Group, a cannabis analytics firm, cannabis consumers are turning to extracts and concentrates as they seek more bang for their buck. Falling flower prices and economics of scale behind producing extracts such as live resin or rosin, weigh in as factors that contribute to their popularity among cannabis users.
How Profitable Is A Cannabis Business In The Next Decade?
Cannabis is one of the fastest growing industries in the US, following marijuana legalization in many states. It has opened more opportunities for entrepreneurs who want to offer unique products to a specific group of consumers. Additionally, the growth of cannabis product patrons continuously exceeds expectations. Due to the high...
Cannabis & Chronic Back Pain: Smoking Weed More Helpful Than CBD Extracts For Back Ache
Can medical marijuana ease chronic lower back pain?. Yes, it can, according to new research from Israeli scientists, as reported by the Jerusalem Post. Dr. Dror Robinson and Dr. Mustafa Yassin of the Orthopedics Department of Hasharon Hospital of the Rabin Medical Center in Petah Tikva, and Sivan Ritter of the University of Haifa discovered that not just any type of cannabis will do the job but that smoking weed is a more effective solution than CBD extracts for those suffering from lower back pain.
Cannabis use does not increase actual creativity but does increase how creative you think you are, study finds
A set of studies published in the Journal of Applied Psychology has failed to find evidence that cannabis has creativity-enhancing effects. But the researchers did find that cannabis elicited a sense of joviality, which in turn made cannabis users perceive their own ideas and the ideas of others as more creative.
Tesla Reportedly Shutter Its 1st Showroom In China As Elon Musk Company Rejigs Strategy Amid Softening Demand
Elon Musk-led Tesla Inc TSLA, has reportedly shut down its first showroom in China as the electric vehicle maker looks to adjust its sales and service strategy in its second-largest market. What Happened: Tesla, late last week, closed its flagship showroom in an upscale downtown shopping center, Parkview Green, in...
Step Away Cannabis, Purissima Launches Fermentation-Derived Natural CBC From Microalgae Via OBX
Purissima, announced the official commercialization and sample availability of their cannabichromene (CBC) in partnership with Open Book Extracts. This launch follows the unveiling of Purissima's exclusive, multi-year processing and distribution partnership with OBX that was announced in July. With this launch, Purissima reached commercial scale production of natural cannabinoids using...
Gov. Gavin Newsom Seeks Interstate Cannabis Trade: Could California Supply The Nation?
In September, during the Oakland International Film Festival, Governor Gavin Newsom (D) talked about the benefits of Federal legalization for California growers, who could potentially supply the nation with premium legal cannabis. He also thanked cannabis advocates and activists for their leadership and for helping reach the "important milestone" of...
Cannabis, The Country's 6th Most Valuable Crop The USDA Totally Ignores, New Leafly Harvest Report
Leafly Holdings, Inc. LFLY has issued its second annual Cannabis Harvest Report, which reveals that in some states, cannabis is consistently one of the highest-value crops in the field, though the federal government - even some state and local governments - do not track harvest amounts thus ignoring the value of the crop.
Downsizing At Twitter After Musk Takeover, Big Pharma Chains To Pay $14B In Opioid Claims, Tesla Shutters 1st Showroom In China: Top Stories Wednesday, Nov. 02
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk took over Twitter Inc TWTR under a $44 billion deal which followed the firing of CEO Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal, and legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde. Sarah Personette, Twitter's chief customer officer and ad boss, tweeted about her resignation...
Treez Acquires Swifter Enhancing Fintech Solutions For Cannabis Industry
Treez, an enterprise commerce technology platform for the cannabis retail and supply chain industry, has reached an agreement to acquire Swifter, a payment solutions platform tailored to meet the needs of the cannabis industry. Swifter’s suite of existing multi-location operating retail cannabis clients, along with their credentials as a Y...
In an Up-and-Down Cannabis Market, Safety and Cleanliness Remain Essential
Low prices, over-supply, market saturation - recent headlines from the world of cannabis have portrayed an industry that is going through a significant amount of turmoil. In Colorado, Marijuana Enforcement Division figures show that in the second quarter of 2022, total cannabis sales were down 21.5% over the previous year. The report also found that the per gram price of cannabis flower is currently at $3.85, 21.5% lower than the previous year.
Curaleaf Expands New Jersey Adult-Use Cannabis Sales To Bordentown Dispensary
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. CURLF CURA launched adult-use sales at its Bordentown, New Jersey location. Curaleaf Bordentown, located at 191 Route 130, is the company's third and final location to sell adult-use cannabis in the Garden State. Curaleaf Bordentown will continue to prioritize New Jersey's licensed medical patients by providing private...
Why Many Cannabis Businesses Are Cautionary Tales – And How a Growth Industry Can Learn from Growing Pains
It’s well-known that the cannabis industry is undergoing a rapid and massive transformation as revenue projections for the nascent, legalized industry expect to reach $50 billion in the next three years. Yet despite this economic promise, capturing a piece of that successful share will be thwarted by factors many businesses aren’t prepared to face such as financial restrictions, compliance, operations and a fundamental misreading of the industry.
Mexican fintech Solvento raises $5 million to expand innovation in transport industry
Solvento, a Mexican fintech focused on financing small and large transport companies and a pioneer in this sector in Mexico, recently announced a $5 million seed investment. U.S. fund Ironspring Ventures led the round, in which Quona Capital, Proeza Ventures, Dynamo Ventures, Zenda Capital, Susa Ventures, 9yards Capital, and Supply Chain Collective participated.
Investor optimism abounds about future of senior living
Despite increasing expenses squeezing operator margins and investment returns, even more reasons exist to be optimistic about senior living’s outlook, according to a new report on emerging real estate trends. The 44th edition of the trend report from the Urban Land Institute and PwC US documents a growing interest...
Gifts For Elon Musk Fans And Tesla Investors — Two New Holiday Products For Sale By EV Company
Investors and fans of Tesla Inc TSLA are known for their strong following of the Elon Musk-led company. Tesla doesn’t use traditional advertising such as television commercials like automotive rivals, the company instead counts on a solid product and strong word of mouth from its customers. Tesla fans have...
Beyond the Heart Podcast: Creating a Movement of Healthy Women
“Beyond The Heart“ is a brand new podcast hosted by renowned Cardiologist, Women’s Health Advocate and Author, Dr. Nieca Goldberg. Weekly, she explores essential conversations with doctors, thought leaders, health practitioners and game-changers to help you redefine how to view your body and the healing process. This groundbreaking...
Ubiquigent obtains exclusive license for UbiSite technology to strengthen its specialist drug discovery services
Ubiquigent Limited (Ubiquigent), a drug discovery and development company harnessing novel deubiquitylase (DUB) modulators as new therapeutics for areas of high unmet medical need, has signed an exclusive license with the University of Southern Denmark for its UbiSite® technology. UbiSite will form a new component in Ubiquigent’s DUB and...
Fox 14 Your Morning News: What’s new in theaters and streaming services
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Fox 14 Your Morning News, Ashley Dvorkin gives a report on what is new in theaters and on streaming services. For more details, watch the clip above.
As A Graphite Supply Deficit Looms, Can This Company's Near-Term Production Save The Situation?
The push for a renewable energy future has increased interest in clean energy technology. More than ever, the world is turning to sources such as sunlight and wind for energy instead of the fossil fuels that cause global warming. The switch from fossil fuels to renewable energy has caused a...
