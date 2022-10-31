Podcast: What's Going On With Cannabis In The US And The World? What's Up With Hemp-Derived Intoxicating Cannabinoids?

Can medical marijuana ease chronic lower back pain?. Yes, it can, according to new research from Israeli scientists, as reported by the Jerusalem Post. Dr. Dror Robinson and Dr. Mustafa Yassin of the Orthopedics Department of Hasharon Hospital of the Rabin Medical Center in Petah Tikva, and Sivan Ritter of the University of Haifa discovered that not just any type of cannabis will do the job but that smoking weed is a more effective solution than CBD extracts for those suffering from lower back pain.

2 DAYS AGO