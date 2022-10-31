ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lock Haven, PA

therecord-online.com

Jane Loretto (Bitner) Harvey

Jane Loretto (Bitner) Harvey,89, of Castanea passed away Friday, October 28,2022 at the Susque View Home, Lock Haven. She was born in Mill Hall, February 9, 1933, to the late Edward Bitner and Odessa (Butler) Bitner, however, she lived with her grandfather and grandmother Sylvester and Rosie Butler. Jane was...
LOCK HAVEN, PA
therecord-online.com

More improvement for Clinton employment picture

HARRISBURG, PA – Clinton County showed improvement in the unemployment rate in September, according to information released Tuesday by the state Department of Labor & Industry. The county’s unemployment rate for the month was 4.5%, down from the 5.4% listed in August. One year ago in September 2021, the...
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
therecord-online.com

CM Marching Band in Halloween ghoulish mode

LOCK HAVEN, PA – This group of meddling kids is the Central Mountain Marching Band. Amidst cheers from the crowd of “Zoinks!” and “Jinkies,” these KCSD students played their hearts out for the Lock Haven Halloween Parade last Saturday. An annual favorite, this parade is a place for them to show their creativity and camaraderie through their costume choices. They brought to the parade all the members of Scooby Doo, a budding artist, and some rather glamorous witches, among other things. One student even went dressed as a bass drummer. They celebrated at the end of the parade with donuts and cider at the Hope Hose Fire Company of Lock Haven.
LOCK HAVEN, PA
therecord-online.com

CMHS take top honors at math competition

BLOOMSBURG, PA – More than 250 students from all over northeastern and central Pennsylvania put their brains to work at the recent Bloomsburg University Math Competition. The annual competition is sponsored by the Mathematics and Digital Sciences Department (MADS). The competition consists of three different categories or games. The...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
therecord-online.com

LH Field Hockey sets sights on A-10 crown; faces UMass on Thursday

LOCK HAVEN – After a historic season, the Lock Haven field hockey team looks to make an impact at the A-10 Tournament this weekend. After a 2022 regular season which saw the Lock Haven field hockey team record the program’s most wins since 2015, head coach Pat Rudy and the Bald Eagles have their sights set on bringing home the Atlantic 10 Conference (A-10) crown at this weekend’s (Nov. 3-5) championship in Amherst, Massachusetts.
LOCK HAVEN, PA

