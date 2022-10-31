Read full article on original website
Jane Loretto (Bitner) Harvey
Jane Loretto (Bitner) Harvey,89, of Castanea passed away Friday, October 28,2022 at the Susque View Home, Lock Haven. She was born in Mill Hall, February 9, 1933, to the late Edward Bitner and Odessa (Butler) Bitner, however, she lived with her grandfather and grandmother Sylvester and Rosie Butler. Jane was...
More improvement for Clinton employment picture
HARRISBURG, PA – Clinton County showed improvement in the unemployment rate in September, according to information released Tuesday by the state Department of Labor & Industry. The county’s unemployment rate for the month was 4.5%, down from the 5.4% listed in August. One year ago in September 2021, the...
Woolrich, Avis firemen working to get state ok to assist with medical emergencies
AVIS, PA – There was a full house at the November meeting of the Pine Creek Township supervisors Wednesday night, many of the 80 or so in attendance volunteer firemen from the Avis, Woolrich and Pine Creek Township areas. They were there in response to a recent letter from...
CM Marching Band in Halloween ghoulish mode
LOCK HAVEN, PA – This group of meddling kids is the Central Mountain Marching Band. Amidst cheers from the crowd of “Zoinks!” and “Jinkies,” these KCSD students played their hearts out for the Lock Haven Halloween Parade last Saturday. An annual favorite, this parade is a place for them to show their creativity and camaraderie through their costume choices. They brought to the parade all the members of Scooby Doo, a budding artist, and some rather glamorous witches, among other things. One student even went dressed as a bass drummer. They celebrated at the end of the parade with donuts and cider at the Hope Hose Fire Company of Lock Haven.
LH FH: Rudy named A-10 Coach of the Year, five Bald Eagles earn All-Conference Awards
NEWPORT NEWS, VA – After leading the Division I Lock Haven field hockey team to their most wins since 2015, Hall of Fame head coach Pat Rudy added another award to her growing trophy case. In Wednesday’s Atlantic 10 (A-10) field hockey awards, Rudy was named the conference Coach...
CMHS take top honors at math competition
BLOOMSBURG, PA – More than 250 students from all over northeastern and central Pennsylvania put their brains to work at the recent Bloomsburg University Math Competition. The annual competition is sponsored by the Mathematics and Digital Sciences Department (MADS). The competition consists of three different categories or games. The...
LH Field Hockey sets sights on A-10 crown; faces UMass on Thursday
LOCK HAVEN – After a historic season, the Lock Haven field hockey team looks to make an impact at the A-10 Tournament this weekend. After a 2022 regular season which saw the Lock Haven field hockey team record the program’s most wins since 2015, head coach Pat Rudy and the Bald Eagles have their sights set on bringing home the Atlantic 10 Conference (A-10) crown at this weekend’s (Nov. 3-5) championship in Amherst, Massachusetts.
