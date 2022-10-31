Read full article on original website
Related
KATU.com
Slight chance of thunderstorms along the Oregon/Washington coast, also Willamette Valley
PORTLAND, Ore. — A few small thunderstorms have formed offshore and have impacted a handful of coastal communities this afternoon, thunder and lightning are also possible inland up to the Cascades. WEATHER | Latest Forecast. We are monitoring a slight chance for afternoon thunderstorms in western Oregon and Washington....
KATU.com
Could Oregon's congressional delegation be equally split betweens D's and R's?
PORTLAND, Ore. — For decades, Oregon's balance of power in Congress has been dominated by Democrats. But Republicans in Oregon appear to be feeling more confident than ever before that they could even the playing field. "It's been about 50 years since Oregon had a semblance of a split...
KATU.com
'Harry Potter' house in Massachusetts has magical Halloween vibes
WASHINGTON (TND) — Are you "Sirius"?!. A family in Massachusetts has created a magical Harry Potter-themed Halloween display. It's a family favorite," Lisa Rossignol, who lives in Seekonk, told The National Desk. "We watch the movies constantly and my kids read all the books. It's just really something we love all around."
KATU.com
Some not automatically registered to vote in Oregon because of software error
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Secretary of State’s office says that on Friday the Elections Division discovered a software error, which, it says, had failed to pre-register some 16- and 17-year-olds to vote. It says this means more than 7,700 eligible voters in Oregon were not able to...
KATU.com
Bar owner arrested after threatening cannabis dispensary workers, kicking deputy
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Clark County Sheriff’s Office deputies have arrested the owner of the Three Monkeys Bar after he threatened the employees of a cannabis dispensary Saturday night. Deputies arrived at Hazel Dell dispensary The Herbery at about 10:40 p.m. Employees had called to report that an unwelcome...
KATU.com
Oregon Nurses Association seeks to enforce hospital staffing minimums with new legislation
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Nurses Association (ONA) proposed new legislation Wednesday that would require hospitals to have a minimum number of nurses for the number of patients they're treating, and make it enforceable with fines. OAN calls it the “Safe Staffing Saves Lives Campaign," the legislation, which will...
KATU.com
Washington drug take-back event collects 2,805 lbs. of unused medications, syringes
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A drug take-back event in Southwest Washington collected a total of 2,805 pounds of unused medications and syringes from residents of three different counties. The disposal event was held at seven locations across Clark, Skamania, and Klickitat counties. It was organized by a committee of local...
Comments / 0