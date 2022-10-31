ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

WAVY News 10

Community invited to a feeding Thanksgiving celebration in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Residents are invited to a feeding celebration being held in Newport News the week before Thanksgiving. The Andrew Shannon “Feeding 5000 Thanksgiving Harvest and Community Celebration” will be held on Saturday, November 19, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the New Beach Grove Baptist Church, 361 BeechMont Drive, Newport News.
Virginia Business

Pharrell urges Norfolk to speed up Military Circle development

'Gatekeepers' delaying Wellness Circle project, he says. During a news conference before his three-day Mighty Dream forum kicked off Tuesday, music superstar Pharrell Williams said he is waiting for Norfolk to officially approve his development team’s Wellness Circle project at Military Circle Mall, noting, “I’ve been told many times that we won it. … You have to ask the city. The ball’s in their court.”
13News Now

Here's what people are saying about Mighty Dream Forum

NORFOLK, Va. — Pharrell Williams’ Mighty Dream Forum began Tuesday morning in Downtown Norfolk, bringing three days of entertainment, networking, panel discussions, and lots of opportunities for local entrepreneurs. The Grammy Award winner and Virginia Beach native took the stage with the President of Norfolk State University to...
WAVY News 10

Veterans and Medicare

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Are you a veteran and need help navigating the Medicare enrollment?. Chenequa Avelino and Andrew Zinkievich are both veterans and they are both from Humana Healthcare. They break down what you need to know about choosing your 2022 Medicare plan. The annual enrollment period runs...
nomadlawyer.org

Hampton: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Hampton, Virginia

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Hampton Virginia. Hampton, Virginia, is one of the oldest communities in North America. It was settled by Captain Christopher Newport in 1607 and incorporated as a town in 1705. This city is a wonderful vacation spot for history buffs and naturalists. For families, the...
coastalvirginiamag.com

Sweet Treats & Fab Finds

If granola wasn’t in your holiday gameplan, it is now. Hudson Henry is what other granolas want to be when they grow up. Baked in tiny Palmyra, Virginia, this divine mixture even made Southern Living swoon. Pick some up at Westside Produce and Provision in Norfolk. $11.85, WestsideProduceandProvisions.com. Sweet...
coastalvirginiamag.com

Welcome to Missy Elliott Boulevard

“Misdemeanor’s in da house,” and now she’s got her very own street. Portsmouth’s own Melissa Arnette Elliot, aka hip-hop icon Missy Elliott, was recently honored by Portsmouth City Council, which voted unanimously to rename a portion of McLean Street to “Missy Elliott Boulevard.” The street accesses Victory Crossing Shopping Center, Tidewater Community College and the future Portsmouth Rivers Casino.
13News Now

WinterFest 2022 Watch and Win Sweepstakes

1) Enter by watching 13News Now Daybreak from 6:00 a.m. (E.T.) until 6:30 a.m. every weekday morning from Monday, November 28 – Friday, December 2 and watch for the keyword of the day. After the keyword airs, visit 13newsnow.com to submit the keyword. Entries for each day must be received by 11:59 p.m. (E.T.) in order to be eligible.
