BIG WARM-UP: We are starting off the day with a clear sky along with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. But expect a big warm-up today the high will be around 80 degrees, which is eleven degrees above average (today’s average high at Birmingham is 69), and not too far from the record high of 84, last set in 2016. No change tomorrow another sunny day with a high around 80 degrees.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 2 HOURS AGO