Montevallo, AL

CBS 42

Ghost story about Alabama library goes viral on TikTok

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — An Alabama ghost story about The Homewood Library has gone viral on TikTok. “When the doors close at the Homewood Library, the library becomes a different place,” creator Joshua Dairen said in a TikTok video featuring the ‘Alabama Urban Legend’ that ghosts roam the isles of books. His account has over […]
HOMEWOOD, AL
Bham Now

Birmingham woman wins nearly $10,000 on “The Price is Right”

Dreams came true for Birmingham resident, Korliss Datcher, when she won big on the American-loved game show, “The Price is Right”. Keep reading to find out what prizes she won + more. Korliss Datcher, come on down!. Datcher, an athletic director and diversity coordinator at Advent Episcopal School,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

The story of ‘Jeffrey,’ Alabama’s most famous ghost

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Dilcy Windham Hilley remembers the first time she met “Jeffrey.” It was 1966 and Hilley was in her room at the family home on Royal Street in Selma. Hilley, then in middle school, heard footsteps coming down the hall. Initially, she thought they might be her brother, Ben, who was away at […]
ALABAMA STATE
ABC 33/40 News

Tuscaloosa City Schools to host community form

Tuscaloosa City Schools will host a community forum to get feedback from parents and students on the school system Thursday night. This will be the second community forum hosted by the school system in an effort to have more people attend. Superintendent Mike Daria says he hopes parents and students...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
comebacktown.com

Did Birmingham backstab Pelham?

I didn’t expect to be writing a column about the new $50 million amphitheater proposed for downtown Birmingham. I’m not a politician or business person involved in the project and the only information I have is what I’ve read on-line. So I have no insight into the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Showers return this weekend

MILD NOVEMBER WEATHER: A few sprinkles moved across Alabama during the pre-dawn hours thanks to an upper trough, but the weather will be dry today with a good supply of sunshine; we project a high in the mid 70s this afternoon. The average high for Birmingham on November 2 is 70.
ALABAMA STATE
ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Warm and dry through tomorrow

BIG WARM-UP: We are starting off the day with a clear sky along with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. But expect a big warm-up today the high will be around 80 degrees, which is eleven degrees above average (today’s average high at Birmingham is 69), and not too far from the record high of 84, last set in 2016. No change tomorrow another sunny day with a high around 80 degrees.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Mayor Woodfin announces plan for new 'family fun center' in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — Mayor Randall Woodfin announced plans for a new family fun center in Birmingham. Mayor Woodfin said construction for the project will take place on the Birmingham CrossPlex property will have features that include a skating rink, bowling alley, and jump park. “I am thrilled to...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

City of Birmingham to host food collection drive

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — The City of Birmingham announced Monday it will be collecting food items for holiday boxes that will be given to residents in need. The city said donations will be collected November 1-3 at Boutwell Auditorium, located at 1930 Rev. Abraham Woods Jr. Blvd. from 7:30 a.m.–4:00 p.m. each day.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

AT&T says 911 calls have been restored in affected Alabama communities

UPDATE: 6:03 p.m.: An AT&T Corporate Communications representative released this statement:. “An issue with a third-party company that provides service to us and other carriers impacted 911 calls for some of our customers this afternoon. We have been in contact with the company and they have resolved the issue.”. ---------------------------------------------...
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Incident reported near Fairfield High Preparatory School

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An incident was reported near Fairfield High Preparatory School Tuesday, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Nothing has been confirmed at this time. A WBRC FOX6 News crew is on scene. This story will be updated as we learn more information. Get news alerts...
FAIRFIELD, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Youit Jones back in Alabama

The man accused of setting an abandoned house on fire in West Birmingham with a missing man inside is now back in custody in Alabama. Youit Jones is now in the Jefferson County Jail after being brought back from Oklahoma.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Alabama leaders to introduce bill targeting exhibition driving

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham leaders are putting forth a new effort to address street racing and exhibition driving in the city. On Tuesday, Mayor Randall Woodfin was joined by members of the Jefferson County Legislative Delegation to discuss new legislation that would be pre-filed in both the Alabama House of Representatives and the Alabama […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL

