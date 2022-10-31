Read full article on original website
Ghost story about Alabama library goes viral on TikTok
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — An Alabama ghost story about The Homewood Library has gone viral on TikTok. “When the doors close at the Homewood Library, the library becomes a different place,” creator Joshua Dairen said in a TikTok video featuring the ‘Alabama Urban Legend’ that ghosts roam the isles of books. His account has over […]
Bham Now
Birmingham woman wins nearly $10,000 on “The Price is Right”
Dreams came true for Birmingham resident, Korliss Datcher, when she won big on the American-loved game show, “The Price is Right”. Keep reading to find out what prizes she won + more. Korliss Datcher, come on down!. Datcher, an athletic director and diversity coordinator at Advent Episcopal School,...
The story of ‘Jeffrey,’ Alabama’s most famous ghost
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Dilcy Windham Hilley remembers the first time she met “Jeffrey.” It was 1966 and Hilley was in her room at the family home on Royal Street in Selma. Hilley, then in middle school, heard footsteps coming down the hall. Initially, she thought they might be her brother, Ben, who was away at […]
The night many in Alabama believed the world was ending
In reality, the cloud was the result of several forest fires in the area, according to news reports at the time. However, many in the area believed it was the end of the world.
ABC 33/40 News
Tuscaloosa City Schools to host community form
Tuscaloosa City Schools will host a community forum to get feedback from parents and students on the school system Thursday night. This will be the second community forum hosted by the school system in an effort to have more people attend. Superintendent Mike Daria says he hopes parents and students...
comebacktown.com
Did Birmingham backstab Pelham?
I didn’t expect to be writing a column about the new $50 million amphitheater proposed for downtown Birmingham. I’m not a politician or business person involved in the project and the only information I have is what I’ve read on-line. So I have no insight into the...
ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: Showers return this weekend
MILD NOVEMBER WEATHER: A few sprinkles moved across Alabama during the pre-dawn hours thanks to an upper trough, but the weather will be dry today with a good supply of sunshine; we project a high in the mid 70s this afternoon. The average high for Birmingham on November 2 is 70.
ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: Warm and dry through tomorrow
BIG WARM-UP: We are starting off the day with a clear sky along with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. But expect a big warm-up today the high will be around 80 degrees, which is eleven degrees above average (today’s average high at Birmingham is 69), and not too far from the record high of 84, last set in 2016. No change tomorrow another sunny day with a high around 80 degrees.
elmoreautauganews.com
Introducing Ashley Stoddart and Kate Musgrove with The Mill Apartments of Prattville
Have you met Ashley Stoddard and Kate Musgrove? Ashley is the Community Manager for The Mill, while Kat handles Marketing and Outreach. Below is information to help you get to know them and their areas of service for the new apartments in historic downtown Prattville. Ashley Stoddart, Community Manager. Ashley...
Alabama Power Customers Will See an Adjustment in December Bills
Alabama Power is alerting its customers of an upcoming adjustment to their bills. They are releasing this information in advance to inform and make Alabamians aware of the situation. This will go into effect on their December bill. Alabama Power Statement. Many Alabamians are facing challenging times, and no one...
ABC 33/40 News
Mayor Woodfin announces plan for new 'family fun center' in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — Mayor Randall Woodfin announced plans for a new family fun center in Birmingham. Mayor Woodfin said construction for the project will take place on the Birmingham CrossPlex property will have features that include a skating rink, bowling alley, and jump park. “I am thrilled to...
ABC 33/40 News
City of Birmingham to host food collection drive
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — The City of Birmingham announced Monday it will be collecting food items for holiday boxes that will be given to residents in need. The city said donations will be collected November 1-3 at Boutwell Auditorium, located at 1930 Rev. Abraham Woods Jr. Blvd. from 7:30 a.m.–4:00 p.m. each day.
wbrc.com
PHOTO GALLERY: NICU babies at Brookwood Baptist dress up for Halloween
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Halloween doesn’t get any cuter than this!. Nurses at Brookwood Baptist Medical Center hand-made some cute Halloween costumes for babies in the NICU. Just look how adorable they are. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our...
wvtm13.com
AT&T says 911 calls have been restored in affected Alabama communities
UPDATE: 6:03 p.m.: An AT&T Corporate Communications representative released this statement:. “An issue with a third-party company that provides service to us and other carriers impacted 911 calls for some of our customers this afternoon. We have been in contact with the company and they have resolved the issue.”. ---------------------------------------------...
wbrc.com
Incident reported near Fairfield High Preparatory School
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An incident was reported near Fairfield High Preparatory School Tuesday, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Nothing has been confirmed at this time. A WBRC FOX6 News crew is on scene. This story will be updated as we learn more information. Get news alerts...
wbrc.com
Community Food Bank of Central Alabama ready to help you this holiday season
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama wants to make this holiday season hunger free. They’re holding their annual Holiday Food Box Program to feed 25,000 households across 12 counties. Each holiday box can feed a family of four for seven to 10 days, and...
Bham Now
10 Birmingham native musicians we love + where to watch them play
What better way to support your hometown than watching and listening to these Birmingham native musicians? Whether it’s in a car, on a walk or while doing work—you’ll want to add these artists to your playlist. Keep reading to find out your new favorite singer. 1. Carver...
ABC 33/40 News
Youit Jones back in Alabama
The man accused of setting an abandoned house on fire in West Birmingham with a missing man inside is now back in custody in Alabama. Youit Jones is now in the Jefferson County Jail after being brought back from Oklahoma.
Alabama leaders to introduce bill targeting exhibition driving
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham leaders are putting forth a new effort to address street racing and exhibition driving in the city. On Tuesday, Mayor Randall Woodfin was joined by members of the Jefferson County Legislative Delegation to discuss new legislation that would be pre-filed in both the Alabama House of Representatives and the Alabama […]
