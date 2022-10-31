ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

WETM 18 News

Stirewalt: Democrats ‘irresponsible’ for having Fetterman continue

(NewsNation) — Pennsylvania’s Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and his Republican challenger Dr. Mehmet Oz faced off in a heated debate Tuesday night. The Senate candidates, who are trying to fill the Senate seat currently held by Republican Sen. Pat Toomey, spoke out on a variety of subjects like the state of the economy and abortion restrictions. Fetterman is still recovering from a stroke he suffered in May.
WNCT

Pennsylvania voters react to Fetterman, Oz debate

(NewsNation) — Pennsylvania’s Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and his Republican challenger Dr. Mehmet Oz faced off in a high-stakes debate Tuesday evening. After it wrapped up, NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo asked voters at a watch party in Philadelphia to weigh in on the debate. Juliana, a Conservative...
WPXI Pittsburgh

President Obama to rally in Pittsburgh with Fetterman

President Barack Obama will be in Pittsburgh Saturday to rally with Pennsylvania Lt. Governor John Fetterman. At the event, Obama will try to energize voters, encouraging them to turn out and vote for Fetterman and Democrats on the ballot, according to a release from Fetterman’s camp. Pennsylvanians who would...
The Marshall Project

Fetterman and Oz Battle Over Pennsylvania’s Felony Murder Law

PHILADELPHIA — Tyreem Rivers didn’t intend to hurt the elderly woman he followed home from the bank. He just wanted her black leather pocketbook stuffed with cash. As she climbed the stoop to her front door, he snatched the purse and ran. He did not shove or hit the woman, court records show. But 85-year-old Mary Tonzola tumbled down her front steps, breaking several bones. She died two weeks later, after picking up infections in the hospital.
The Hill

Fetterman holds first public appearance since bumpy debate

Pittsburgh, Pa.— John Fetterman held his first public appearance since Tuesday’s bumpy debate, hosting a campaign rally with the Dave Matthews Band in Pittsburgh on Wednesday. “To be honest, doing that debate wasn’t easy,” Fetterman said after he took the stage. “In fact, I don’t think that’s ever...
