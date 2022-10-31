FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
H-E-B Announces 3 New Stores In TexasBryan DijkhuizenPlano, TX
Dallas ISD Receiving New Electric School Buses as Part of Infrastructure LawLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Taylor Swift Returning to Dallas for Two ShowsLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Should Jerry Jones have donated $500,000 to charity instead of Abbott campaign?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Richardson Powerball Player Wins $1 MillionLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Related
Grandson of Legendary Entrepreneur Mary Kay Ash to Lead Global Cosmetics Giant
Donate your leftover Halloween candy to a great cause
‘NEATH THE WREATH IS BACK FOR THEIR 2022 HOLIDAY GIFT MARKET!
Dallas College Culinary Arts' $15 Weekly Lunches are Still Great
This Oak Cliff eatery serves classic Cajun dishes that will leave you stuffed
Prayer vigil scheduled for hospitalized Troup ISD student
Unable to be home for their first Halloween, nurses dress up NICU babies in adorable costumes
With New Local Ownership, the Historic Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek Prepares for a Beautiful Future
Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts Celebrates 100 Year Centennial with Iconic Alumni, Erykah Badu and Centenarian Alumni Ruth Price-Sander
My Fair Lady Is Coming To Dallas Music Hall
Dallas Zoo Mourns Loss of Cheetah
'It's a travesty': DFW hip-hop community reacts to death of Migos' Takeoff
Dallas’ Hilton Anatole Transforms Into The North Pole This Holiday Season
This Holiday Wonderland In Texas Has Millions Of Twinkling Lights You Can Stroll Through
Rick Roberts: How Should Christians Vote In The Midterm Election?
Where I live: Tiny home on Lake Grapevine is ‘heaven on earth’
Jury awards $21M to family of patient after simple leg surgery left him in a vegetative state
What Happens to Beautiful Southfork Ranch from “Dallas” Now That It’s been Sold?
North Texas Evictions Reaching Highest Levels in Years
Vagrants Might Be Living in Dallas Storm Drains
Dallas Weekly
Continuously published, without missing a single issue for more than 67 years, the Dallas Weekly has emerged as the leading most trusted voice of the African American community in north Texas. The Dallas Weekly has been recognized and awarded for its impactful journalistic excellence not only locally, but also statewide, regionally and nationally; more than any other Black owned media enterprise of its kind in the area. The company takes great pride in the fact that we speak to and for our community in a way that insures we are a part of and not apart from those whom we serve. Over the last six decades, the Dallas Weekly has been at the epicenter of all things African American in the fastest growing region of the country. As such, we have evolved, like our region, into a diverse, dynamic, forward thinking strategically minded enterprise that attracts people of all walks of life. Today the Dallas Weekly, the DW, is recognized as a multimedia brand capable of having not just national influence but in many cases a flare for the international as well. Our award winning traditional print publication has been joined by a state of the art multimedia website, and exciting e edition, a growing family of Facebook and Twitter followers as well as a recently launched internet radio station. Our family of supporters continues to grow as does our sphere of influence. More and more readers are reaching out to the DW on social media and we are actively reaching out to them.The new DW is a niche brand operating on a unique multimedia platform and it’s working. We still provide our readers with relevant information that they trust, respect and depend on. We reflect our readers in the stories we cover, post, record and videotape. We humbly accept our role and our heritage and those whom we serve, let us know they appreciate us each and every day. The fact that they spend in excess of $35 billion annually speaks to their size and influence. The DW speaks to and for them. Join us as the DW continues to become a major multimedia force in the state of Texas. It’s all about our content and our culture.https://www.dallasweekly.com/
Comments / 0