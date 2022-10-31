ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Grandson of Legendary Entrepreneur Mary Kay Ash to Lead Global Cosmetics Giant

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- On the eve of the company’s 60 th anniversary, leadership of one of the world’s largest and most iconic cosmetics companies will pass to the third generation of its founder’s family. Following in the footsteps of his legendary trailblazing grandmother, Mary Kay Ash, and his father Richard R. Rogers, Ryan Rogers will become Chief Executive Officer of Dallas, Texas based Mary Kay Inc. starting January 1, 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101006098/en/ Following in the footsteps of his legendary trailblazing grandmother, Mary Kay Ash, and his father Richard R. Rogers, Ryan Rogers will become Chief Executive Officer of Dallas, Texas based Mary Kay Inc. starting January 1, 2023. (Photo: Mary Kay Inc.)
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Donate your leftover Halloween candy to a great cause

IRVING, Texas - If you are looking to beat temptation and get rid of your Halloween candy, there are better things to do than just throw it away. Porter's Army Navy in Irving is asking families to bring in any leftover candy to be sent to troops overseas. You can...
IRVING, TX
visitallentexas.com

‘NEATH THE WREATH IS BACK FOR THEIR 2022 HOLIDAY GIFT MARKET!

‘Neath the Wreath is back for their 27th annual four-day holiday gift market at the Marriott Dallas Allen Hotel & Watters Creek Convention Center, November 10-13! Stroll through more than 125 merchants this year with endless opportunities to find unique holiday home décor and gifts for yourself and others. You’ll find clothing, accessories, holiday & home decor, jewelry, children’s items, gourmet treats, and so much more. Tickets are just $12 in advance at participating Market Street locations in DFW or $15 online at https://bit.ly/ntwtickets2022 and at the door. Children 12 and under are free!
ALLEN, TX
Dallas Observer

Dallas College Culinary Arts' $15 Weekly Lunches are Still Great

Each semester, the Dallas College Culinary Arts program hosts a weekly lunch at both its El Centro campus (in downtown Dallas) and the Culinary Pastry and Hospitality Center (at Webb Chapel Road and LBJ Freeway). We've reported on this before, but recently we took a fresh look to remind ourselves how great it is. And we feel like a fine-dining lunch for $15 deserves another shout-out.
DALLAS, TX
CBS19

Prayer vigil scheduled for hospitalized Troup ISD student

TROUP, Texas — A Troup ISD student is at a Dallas hospital after suffering a seizure on October 26. Community members are planning to have a prayer vigil for the teen, JaQuan Lacy and his family. According to the family's pastor Preston Lindsey, JaQuan suffered a seizure after returning...
TROUP, TX
papercitymag.com

With New Local Ownership, the Historic Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek Prepares for a Beautiful Future

Vipin Nambiar of HN Capital Partners, is the new owner of Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek, photographed by Jonathan Zizzo. In Vipin Nambiar’s influential world of hotel and restaurant investments, beautiful design isn’t frivolous — it’s powerful. So, when the photogenic and storied Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek recently came up for sale, Nambiar jumped. In late September, his Dallas-based company, HN Capital Partners, announced it had acquired the iconic hotel and restaurant from New World Hospitality, the Hong Kong investment entity owned by Rosewood Hotels & Resorts. Rosewood converted the historic 1925 property from a former private home into a hotel in the early ’80s, and will continue to operate the Mansion.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Weekly

Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts Celebrates 100 Year Centennial with Iconic Alumni, Erykah Badu and Centenarian Alumni Ruth Price-Sander

This Sunday, officials and alumni celebrated the Centennial of Booker T. Washington High School (BTWHS) during our “Homecoming Weekend”, which was executed October 28 – 30th. Of the three events the culminating experience took place on Sunday at noon 2501 Flora, St. Dallas, TX 75201 for their Centennial. The October 30th event commemorates the opening of the doors to the historic building 100 years ago. The event was well attended by BTW Bulldog Alumni from the 1940s, 50s and 60s, as well as 45 years of Arts Magnet Alumni.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Weekly

My Fair Lady Is Coming To Dallas Music Hall

“Thrilling! Glorious and better than it ever was!. A marvelous and transformative revival.” -The New York Times. Bartlett Sher’s glowing revival proves that a beloved musical from another era can keep on kicking as long as its got its eyes wide open.” – New York Magazine.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Zoo Mourns Loss of Cheetah

The Dallas Zoo confirmed the death of one of their cheetahs last Friday, October 28. Cheetah Brutus was 10 years old at his time of death. In the wild, cheetahs typically live from 10 to 12 years, but in captivity, the life span increases to close to 20 years. In...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

'It's a travesty': DFW hip-hop community reacts to death of Migos' Takeoff

DALLAS — He was described as mild-mannered, peaceful and one of the good guys. Yet, Takeoff, part of the hip-hop trio known as the Migos, died violently. “It’s a travesty, basically the whole hip-hop community is in mourning. Takeoff was one of the good guys, He wasn’t out there causing chaos, being a problem or being an issue,” said Tre G, radio personality at K104.
DALLAS, TX
papercitymag.com

Dallas’ Hilton Anatole Transforms Into The North Pole This Holiday Season

Enjoy a magical Breakfast with Santa this holiday season at the Hilton Anatole with a grand buffet, cookie decorating, games and more. Don't forget your wish list!. This article is promoted/partner content and not produced by the editorial staff. Make your list and check it twice. It’s just about time...
DALLAS, TX
Narcity USA

This Holiday Wonderland In Texas Has Millions Of Twinkling Lights You Can Stroll Through

As Christmas celebrations get closer, soon you're likely to spot colorful lights decorating houses and buildings wherever you look. Part of the holiday festivities come with merriment moments generated by the Christmas ambiance, like the stunning light displays that will soon illuminate a zoo in Texas. The Dallas Zoo Lights event will take over the Dallas, TX park on November 17 and will run until January 1.
DALLAS, TX
wbap.com

Rick Roberts: How Should Christians Vote In The Midterm Election?

Dr. Robert Jeffress, Sr. Pastor at First Baptist Church in Dallas, wrote an op-ed in FOX News over the weekend about Christians voting. We have separation of Church and State in America. But does that mean you leave your religious beliefs at the door when you step into the voting booth? What does Jesus teach us about politics and culture as the midterm elections approach? Dr. Jeffress joins Rick to talk about this and much more. The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

North Texas Evictions Reaching Highest Levels in Years

Evictions in Dallas are at the highest levels in years. But rent relief funds in the county have run dry, meaning more people could lose their homes. NBC 5 got a firsthand look at what that looks like during a ride-along with a Dallas County constable as they enforce and monitor evictions.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Vagrants Might Be Living in Dallas Storm Drains

A video recently shared online shows a man climbing out of a storm drain in North Dallas’ Jan Mar neighborhood. A few weeks ago, a Jan Mar homeowner was awakened around 3:30 a.m. by her Ring doorbell, alerting her to movement outside her front door. She looked outside and saw a man crawling out of a storm drain on Forest Lane near North Central Expressway.
DALLAS, TX
