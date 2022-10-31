Read full article on original website
Peacock to Become Streaming Home to Hallmark Movies and Series
It’s not even November, but Peacock is getting ready for the holidays. The streamer has inked a deal with Hallmark Media to become the main home for the company’s original programming — including its many popular holiday films. Starting November 2, Peacock will host a dedicated hub for Hallmark Media movies and TV shows. The hub will give subscribers the ability to watch live simulcasts of Hallmark Media’s three major channels: Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Hallmark Drama. New premiere shows and movies — including the long-running “When Calls the Heart” and 2023 primetime premieres “Ride” and “The Way...
Netflix just renewed one of Peacock’s best shows
One of Peacock’s best originals is coming back for a third season, but you can’t watch it on Peacock. In a truly shocking turn of events, Netflix has picked up the Peacock comedy series Girls5eva for a third season. NBCUniversal never made a public announcement, but Deadline reports that the company decided to cancel the show after its second season ended in June. But now it’s coming back on a different streaming service.
Hallmark Channel and Great American Media’s Biggest Stars’ Current Status With Their Network
Feel-good films for all! After decades of being the ruler of holiday movies, Hallmark Channel found itself competing for Christmas viewership at the hands of Great American Media. When former CEO of Hallmark Media (Hallmark Channel’s parent company) Bill Abbott acquired GAC Media, originally Great American Country, in June 2021, the landscape of cheerful seasonal […]
Netflix Taking Over As Streaming Home For One Of Peacock’s Best Shows, And A New Season Is Coming
Netflix has been known to save TV shows that have been axed, but the service just picked up an excellent Peacock series that hadn't even been canceled.
Sydney Sweeney To Star and Exec Produce New ‘Barbarella’ Movie For Sony Pictures
EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Sweeney isn’t done staying busy with Sony Pictures, as sources tell Deadline the Emmy-nominated Euphoria and The White Lotus actress is attached to star in a new Barbarella movie for the studio. The film is based on Jean-Claude Forest’s French comic book series that was turned into a 1968 movie starring Jane Fonda. Insiders add that the new movie is still in development with no writer or director attached, but say that Sweeney is expected to executive produce. Related Story Sydney Sweeney, Brad Fuller And Sony Developing Adaptation Of 'The Registration' Related Story 'El Muerto': Jonás Cuarón To Direct Bad Bunny In Sony's...
Peacock Adding 'All Things Hallmark' Hub Featuring Live Streaming of Three Channels, Library Movie Content
Peacock is unwrapping an early Christmas gift for Hallmark groupies — a special hub that will offer live and on-demand programming from Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Hallmark Drama. Going live on Wednesday, Nov. 2, the dedicated Hallmark hub will be prominently featured on Peacock’s home page as a singular destination for “all things Hallmark Media,” offering Peacock Premium subscribers (sign up here) live simulcasts of all three channels, next-day streaming of episodes from new seasons from current shows (such as When Calls the Heart and the 2023 premieres Ride and The Way Home), and a robust library of...
Get Ready to Stream Hallmark Programming on Peacock
Peacock will start streaming live and on-demand programming from Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Hallmark Drama on Wednesday, Nov. 2. On Monday, the streamer announced that it would prominently feature its new Hallmark hub on its homepage and offer live broadcasts of all three channels, with current season content accessible live and on-demand the following day and a selection of Hallmark films, including holiday favorites.
YouTube wants to streamline streaming with its Primetime Channels
YouTube is doing what several other companies attempt to do: it wants to streamline the movie and television streaming experience. It’s working on a feature called YouTube Primetime Channels, according to The Verge. Nowadays, there are a ton of options for streaming services to watch. Unfortunately, they all live...
Peacock Reaches Massive Streaming Deal With Hallmark Ahead of Holiday Movie Season
Streaming Hallmark's Countdown to Christmas is going to be a lot easier this year, especially for everyone who doesn't have any sort of cable. Peacock has entered into a massive streaming deal with Hallmark Media, which will see its live channels and back catalogue available on the streaming service. Peacock will now be the streaming home for Hallmark's movie and TV library, next-day titles, and live channels.
Netflix, HBO Max, Disney Plus: How to Curb Spending Big on Streaming Services
This year has brought us dozens of great TV shows and movies to stream -- like House of the Dragon, Stranger Things season 4, She-Hulk and Prey -- and price changes to match. At this point, your subscriptions to Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus, HBO Max and others may have you paying over $50 per month. We want to show you a trick that can help save you money on all your streaming services.
Amazon reveals first official look at the Fallout TV show
Something to look forward to: Fallout has been making plenty of headlines recently, thanks to the series celebrating its 25th anniversary. The latest piece of news from the post-apocalyptic franchise relates to the upcoming Amazon TV series: Prime Video has shown off the first official image of the show. The...
The 28 best shows on Amazon Prime Video to watch right now
The best shows on Amazon Prime Video are all here with our picks of the top TV series available to stream
‘White Lotus’ Season 2: Everything to Know About the HBO Series
Vacation time! HBO’s White Lotus will return for season 2 in 2022 — but the dark comedy will look and feel a bit different than before. Don’t worry, it will still include a cast of wealthy characters that viewers will love to hate. Creator Mike White is back for another round of the anthology series, […]
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (October 21)
Just a few days after Netflix proved its staying power in the face of recent subscriber woes, the streaming service leads this week’s roundup of new movies and TV shows with three distinct picks. New fantasy adventure The School for Good and Evil is joined by the Joel Edgerton-starring...
The White Lotus' Season 2 Premiere Bloomed With Some Major Audience Growth
"The White Lotus" was a major hit for HBO and HBO Max when it debuted in 2021. The Mike White-created series follows a series of characters over the course of a week at a tropical resort. The blend of comedy and drama clicked with critics as the series went on to win 10 Emmy Awards, including Best Limited or Anthology Series (per IMDb).
Paramount, Virgin Media Renew U.K. Distribution Deal
Paramount and Virgin Media have set a new multi-year distribution agreement, extending their existing long-term partnership across Paramount’s streaming services and linear channels in the U.K. The renewed partnership will see streamer Paramount+ debut on Virgin TV in 2023. Free, ad-supported TV (FAST) service Pluto TV will also gain wider UK distribution on Virgin Media’s TV360 and Stream services, providing access to more than 100 curated channels, including “Hell’s Kitchen,” “CSI: Miami” and “MTV Movie Hits,” seasonal and thematic channels like Pluto TV Halloween and Pluto TV Crime, and a range of movies and on-demand series. 2023 will also see...
Disney+ Reportedly Developing WandaVision Spinoff Series With Paul Bettany
A second WandaVision spinoff series starring Paul Bettany‘s Vision is being developed for Disney+. Called Vision Quest, the possible series will follow Bettany’s Vision as he attempts to reclaim his humanity and memory. Even though the focus is on Vision, Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) could make an appearance.
Wondery CEO Jen Sargent Explains Amazon Prime’s Podcast Push
When Amazon announced earlier this week its plans to make significant additions to the audio content that comes free with Amazon Prime membership, it was no surprise that podcasts were part of the expanded offering. The company beefed up its podcast capabilities at the end of 2020 with its acquisition of Wondery, producers of notable podcasts including “Dr. Death” and “Dirty John.” Now Wondery is a key component of the effort to make audio a bigger part of the Prime experience, according to Wondery CEO Jen Sargent. “Previously, we really haven’t turned on a strong audio benefit for Prime members, we...
Taylor Swift announces Bay Area concert, overwhelms Ticketmaster site
Ticketmaster couldn't handle the rush of Swifties.
The CW Shake-Up: Programming Boss Search Heats Up With Candidates Including Brad Schwartz After Layoffs
EXCLUSIVE: The new iteration of The CW is starting to take shape. Two and a half months after Nexstar Media Group acquired a majority stake in the broadcaster, the new owners are starting to make moves that will determine its programming mix and who will be leading this charge. Chief among these include the search for a top programming executive, a re-tooling of its scripted lineup and a drive to greenlight more unscripted formats. This comes after a major round of layoffs at the company as well as the departure of long-term execs such as streaming and branding chief Rick Haskins, ad chief...
