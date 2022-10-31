Read full article on original website
How Releasing Trump’s Tax Returns Could Save Our Democracy
At times the pursuit of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns feels like King Arthur’s search for the Holy Grail—in the belief that it might “heal all wounds, deliver eternal youth and grant everlasting happiness” to our embattled democracy. The thing is, it just might.The refusal of a federal appeals court to block the release of Trump’s tax returns—despite Trump’s standard histrionics over potential separation-of-powers issues—means the near culmination of litigation that commenced in 2019.Recall that the House Ways and Means Committee requested Trump’s tax returns from 2015 to 2020 under a federal law that requires information on any taxpayer...
Trump Loses Another Battle To Shield His Tax Returns From House Committee
A federal appeals court on Thursday denied former President Donald Trump’s request to reconsider a ruling that his tax returns can be disclosed to a House committee. Trump may take the fight next to the U.S. Supreme Court. But the appeals court refused a request to automatically withhold the release of records pending such a challenge.
Liz Cheney predicts Trump would ‘shatter’ GOP into two parties if he is 2024 Republican nominee
Liz Cheney says 'no one' should vote for 'election deniers' in midterms. Liz Cheney has a dire outlook for the GOP if Donald Trump were to run for president and win the party’s nomination in 2024. The conservative Wyoming congresswoman says the divides in her party are too deep...
Hours After Sentencing, Steve Bannon Predicts Merrick Garland Impeachment
House Republicans have signaled they are sympathetic toward Bannon and would target the DOJ if they retake the chamber.
Analysis: Why Donald Trump is still fighting to keep his tax returns hidden
Former President Donald Trump is fighting to keep the Internal Revenue Service from turning his tax returns over to a Democratic-led House committee. In today's episode of The Point, CNN's Chris Cillizza explains what Trump may want to keep from public view.
Roberts puts temporary hold on releasing Trump's tax records
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- U.S. Supreme Court Justice John Roberts on Tuesday put a temporary hold on the release of former President Donald Trump's tax records to a House committee. Roberts stayed the mandate of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, which he oversees, on the release of Trump's tax returns to the House ways and means committee.
Trump’s lawyers have accepted service of House January 6 committee subpoena
CNN — Lawyers for former President Donald Trump have accepted service of the subpoena from the House January 6 select committee, according to sources familiar with the matter. Trump and his lawyers have until November to 4 to turn over documents sought in the subpoena and until November 14...
Justice Thomas blocks subpoena of Sen. Graham: Darcy cartoons
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas further damaged his and the courts reputations when he issued a temporary injunction blocking a subpoena for Sen. Lindsey Graham to appear before a Georgia grand jury considering charges for the interference in Georgia’s 2020 Presidential Election vote count by Donald Trump and his supporters, including Graham.
Fox Hosts Trash GOP’s ‘Rotten Idea’ to Impeach Biden
If Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) thought Fox News would warmly welcome her suggestion to impeach President Joe Biden if Republicans take the House, she may be in for a rude awakening.“I think that's a rotten idea,” Fox Business Network anchor Stuart Varney flatly stated on Tuesday morning.“It’s bad for the country,” Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade agreed.Stefanik, the third-ranking House Republican, recently told the New York Post that GOP lawmakers could take up impeachment proceedings on the president next year following investigations into the Biden family’s business dealings.Additionally, she said that Republicans believe the president made an “illegal” proposal...
Trump news – live: Clarence Thomas spares Graham from testifying in Georgia as Trump Organization trial begins
Conservative Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas has stepped in to temporarily prevent Republican Sen Lindsey Graham from testifying in a Georgia election interference probe. Mr Graham, a staunch ally of former president Donald Trump, has been fighting Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ push for his testimony.Meanwhile, Donald Trump’s business, the Trump Organization, faces a criminal trial in New York that began on Monday. It centres around allegations that it helped executives avoid income taxes on their comepnsationn. The trial is part of the same case that has ensnared the organization’s CFO, longtime Trump associate Allen Weisselberg.The trial...
SCOTUS Gives Trump Win on Taxes but Revives Lindsey Graham Threat
Chief Justice John Roberts temporarily blocked a Democratic-led House committee from obtaining years of Trump's federal income tax returns.
Justice Kagan blocks Jan 6 subpoena for Arizona GOP official’s phone records
US Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan has temporarily blocked a subpoena from the House committee investigating the attack on the US Capitol seeking phone records for an Arizona Republican Party official who joined a scheme to falsely declare Donald Trump the winner of the 2020 presidential election.Justice Kagan issued an administrative stay on 26 October, giving the full court a chance to weigh in on the decision.She gave the House committee until Friday to submit a response to an emergency application from Arizona Republican Party chair Kelli Ward, who was among so-called “alternate electors” subpoenaed by the committee.The “alternate...
Donald Trump's request to keep tax returns from Congress denied by appeals court
A federal appeals court rejected former President Donald Trump's latest effort to block the release of his tax returns to Congress. Trump can still appeal the case to the Supreme Court. The House Ways and Means Committee first requested six years of Trump's tax returns in 2019, but then-Treasury Secretary...
Trump asks Supreme Court to block release of tax records to House Democrats
WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump asked the Supreme Court on Monday to block a congressional committee from accessing his tax records as a long-running legal battle reaches its final stage. Trump, who, unlike other recent presidents, refused to make his tax returns public amid scrutiny of his business...
Trump Asks Supreme Court To Block Release Of His Tax Returns To Congress: 'This Case Will Affect Every Future President'
Former President Donald Trump has filed an emergency application, in front of the U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, asking to block an appeals court order that paved the way for the House Ways and Means Committee to get years of his tax returns. What Happened: "This case raises...
US Supreme Court freezes release of Trump tax returns
Former US president Donald Trump, who has been fighting for years to keep his tax returns confidential, won yet another reprieve from the US Supreme Court on Tuesday. Unlike presidents since the 1970s, Trump refused to release his tax returns while in office and has fought fiercely in the courts to block the congressional request.
Washington Examiner
FOR RA: Biden administration may be forced to stop covering for big abuses by IRS
If the IRS and Treasury Department keep stonewalling Republican investigators about misdeeds and threats of tax surveillance, things could and should get ugly for the administrators. If Republicans take control of Congress in next week’s elections, the new majority will have more power to make those officials comply. And in...
Roberts Extends Freeze on House’s Attempt to Obtain Trump’s Tax Returns
WASHINGTON — Chief Justice John Roberts issued an order Tuesday to temporarily bar the Treasury Department from giving former President Donald Trump’s tax returns to a House committee, the latest move in a long-running dispute over whether Congress can gain access to them.
KEYT
Trump and company settle with men who sued him over 2015 protest outside Trump Tower
Former President Donald Trump and his company settled a lawsuit alleging his security assaulted a group of men protesting Trump’s rhetoric outside of Trump Tower in 2015, averting a public trial. In a two-sentence statement signed by an attorney on behalf of Trump and the men, they said they...
KEYT
After Pelosi attack, House chair wants answers from police
WASHINGTON (AP) — A top ally of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is demanding fresh answers from the U.S. Capitol Police about security failures that led to a brutal attack on Pelosi’s husband last week, questioning the embattled agency about whether it can keep lawmakers and their families safe.
