New Hartford, NY

cnyhomepage.com

New Hartford PD wants to ID this man in criminal investigation

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New Hartford Police Department is seeking information in an ongoing criminal investigation and is asking the public for help identifying this unknown man. If you know the identity of the individual shown in the images here, please call the New Hartford Police at...
NEW HARTFORD, NY
96.1 The Eagle

MV Crime Stoppers Looking for This Wanted Person from Whitesboro

Police in Utica are looking for a Whitesboro man on three charges including Aggravated Harassment, according to Utica Police Officer Stan Fernalld. Police say, 35-year-old Anthony T. Lang is wanted by the Utica Police Department for multiple open arrest warrants for Criminal Contempt in the first degree (class E felony) and Aggravated Harassment in the second degree (class A misdemeanor).
UTICA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Oneida County inmate arrested for homicide

MARCY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An inmate at the Central New York Psychiatric Center in Marcy died from being punched in the head over a dispute about a saltshaker, according to New York State Police. Troopers say that in November of 2021, 34-year-old inmate Terance J. Blackman punched 37-year-old inmate Anthony Diaz for arguing over a […]
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
cnyhomepage.com

New Hartford PD charge teenager with Criminal Weapon Possession

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New Hartford Police Department reports that a 17-year-old has been given Criminal Weapon Possession charges after an incident that started with a vehicle pursuit and ended with New Hartford School’s being placed on lockout the morning of October 31st. Around 2:23 am...
NEW HARTFORD, NY
WKTV

Rome man charged with DWI after crashing into porch on East Dominick Street

ROME, N.Y. – Rome police say a man had a blood alcohol level twice the legal limit when he crashed on East Dominick Street in Rome early Wednesday morning. According to police, 51-year-old David Combs crashed his Ford F-150 on the 800 block of East Dominick Street just after 2 a.m., hitting an empty parked vehicle and the porch of a home before coming to a rest on the sidewalk.
ROME, NY
WKTV

Inmate killed at CNY Psychiatric Center

An inmate at the Central New York Psychiatric Center is charged in the death of a fellow inmate. Inmate at CNY Psychiatric Center charged in fellow inmate's death. An inmate at the Central New York Psychiatric Center in Marcy has been indicted for the death of another inmate.
MARCY, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

LCSO: Man charged with DWI, other offenses after vehicle found in ditch

LEYDEN- A local man is accused of intoxicated driving and other offenses after authorities responded to calls of a vehicle in a ditch Monday night in Lewis County. It was shortly after 8:00 p.m. when 9-1-1 dispatchers received complaints of a vehicle that was off in a ditch along the Spencer Road, town of Leyden.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

New York State Police investigating crash that left one dead

TOWN OF VOLNEY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The New York State Police in Fulton responded to a vehicle/pedestrian call that occurred on State Route 3, in the vicinity of Silk Road, in the town of Volney, Oswego County. According to Fulton Police, the investigation revealed that at approximately 8:50 p.m. Sunday, October 30, a 2013 Honda […]
FULTON, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Chenango County Man Arrested After Traffic Stop in Otsego County

The Otsego County Sheriff's Office says a Chenango County man was arrested after a traffic stop in Oneonta. Ronald J. Menard of New Berlin was found to be driving a vehicle with a suspended license. Menard was charged with Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the 3rd degree and No/Inadequate Stop Lamp.
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
WIBX 950

Who Broke Into Rural CNY School on Halloween? And Why?

One Central New York school district is trying to determine who broke into a school overnight, and what they may have been up to for approximately three hours while they were inside. It happened in the Morrisville Eaton Central School District, and specifically in the elementary school on Eaton Street.
MORRISVILLE, NY
96.1 The Eagle plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York.

