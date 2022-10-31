Read full article on original website
cnyhomepage.com
New Hartford PD wants to ID this man in criminal investigation
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New Hartford Police Department is seeking information in an ongoing criminal investigation and is asking the public for help identifying this unknown man. If you know the identity of the individual shown in the images here, please call the New Hartford Police at...
Another Break-In at Morrisville Eaton School, Again Cafeteria Targeted
For the second night in a row, a small group of troublemakers broke-in to the Morrisville Eaton Elementary School. And, once again, it appear the motivation may have been a midnight snack. This time, though, police say they captured one of the hungry intruders. Despite the break-ins on consecutive nights,...
MV Crime Stoppers Looking for This Wanted Person from Whitesboro
Police in Utica are looking for a Whitesboro man on three charges including Aggravated Harassment, according to Utica Police Officer Stan Fernalld. Police say, 35-year-old Anthony T. Lang is wanted by the Utica Police Department for multiple open arrest warrants for Criminal Contempt in the first degree (class E felony) and Aggravated Harassment in the second degree (class A misdemeanor).
Oneida County inmate arrested for homicide
MARCY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An inmate at the Central New York Psychiatric Center in Marcy died from being punched in the head over a dispute about a saltshaker, according to New York State Police. Troopers say that in November of 2021, 34-year-old inmate Terance J. Blackman punched 37-year-old inmate Anthony Diaz for arguing over a […]
cnyhomepage.com
New Hartford PD charge teenager with Criminal Weapon Possession
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New Hartford Police Department reports that a 17-year-old has been given Criminal Weapon Possession charges after an incident that started with a vehicle pursuit and ended with New Hartford School’s being placed on lockout the morning of October 31st. Around 2:23 am...
Two arrested during Otsego Co. underage drinking detail
On October 28th, New York State Police conducted an underage drinking detail in Otsego County and two cashiers were caught selling alcohol to minors.
WKTV
Proctor High School increases weapons detection system sensitivity following stabbing
ROME, N.Y. – Utica police and school officials say it appears the knife a Proctor High School student used to stab a classmate on Monday made it into the building through the school’s new weapons detection system. The systems were placed in all Utica city schools at the...
WKTV
Rome man charged with DWI after crashing into porch on East Dominick Street
ROME, N.Y. – Rome police say a man had a blood alcohol level twice the legal limit when he crashed on East Dominick Street in Rome early Wednesday morning. According to police, 51-year-old David Combs crashed his Ford F-150 on the 800 block of East Dominick Street just after 2 a.m., hitting an empty parked vehicle and the porch of a home before coming to a rest on the sidewalk.
Teachers stop stabbing at Utica high school, one student hospitalized, police say
Utica, N.Y. — One student was hospitalized Monday after another student stabbed him repeatedly during a fight at a Utica high school until teachers stepped in to stop the attack, police said. The stabbing happened at 10:50 a.m. in a hallway in Proctor High School, according to a news...
Student Stabbed Multiple Times At Proctor High School; School Open But Campus Closed All Week
Update: Tuesday 11/1/22: Utica Police have now charged the 17-year-old student accused of stabbing a classmate several times during a fight at Proctor High School. While the teen's name is not being released, police say his is charged with Attempted Assault, a class-C felony, and a misdemeanor charge of criminal possession of a weapon.
Madison County Man Dies in 1 Vehicle Crash, Police Say
A Chittenango man was killed in a one vehicle crash in Madison County Tuesday. According to the Madison County Sheriff's Office, Ricky Paone was traveling on North Butler Road in the town of Smithfield when he went off the roadway and struck a tree and a ditch. Paone, 60, later...
WKTV
Inmate killed at CNY Psychiatric Center
An inmate at the Central New York Psychiatric Center is charged in the death of a fellow inmate. Inmate at CNY Psychiatric Center charged in fellow inmate's death. An inmate at the Central New York Psychiatric Center in Marcy has been indicted for the death of another inmate.
flackbroadcasting.com
LCSO: Man charged with DWI, other offenses after vehicle found in ditch
LEYDEN- A local man is accused of intoxicated driving and other offenses after authorities responded to calls of a vehicle in a ditch Monday night in Lewis County. It was shortly after 8:00 p.m. when 9-1-1 dispatchers received complaints of a vehicle that was off in a ditch along the Spencer Road, town of Leyden.
WRGB
FOUND: Three missing teens located, safe with parents, say police
------------------- St. Johnsville Police are looking for three 13 year old girls that were last seen leaving school and have not been seen since. Shingle Hill(school photo) was last seen wearing red pajama bottoms and unknown top. Hailey Dickson (salt shirt) was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt and red...
New York State Police investigating crash that left one dead
TOWN OF VOLNEY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The New York State Police in Fulton responded to a vehicle/pedestrian call that occurred on State Route 3, in the vicinity of Silk Road, in the town of Volney, Oswego County. According to Fulton Police, the investigation revealed that at approximately 8:50 p.m. Sunday, October 30, a 2013 Honda […]
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Chenango County Man Arrested After Traffic Stop in Otsego County
The Otsego County Sheriff's Office says a Chenango County man was arrested after a traffic stop in Oneonta. Ronald J. Menard of New Berlin was found to be driving a vehicle with a suspended license. Menard was charged with Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the 3rd degree and No/Inadequate Stop Lamp.
flackbroadcasting.com
Police, emergency responders investigate motor vehicle accident at State Route 26 and Stokes-Westernville Road
LEE- An accident sent one to the hospital over the weekend in Oneida County, authorities say. It was shortly before 7:00 p.m. Saturday when emergency responders were called out to the corner of State Route 26 and Stokes-Westernville Road, town of Lee. Dispatchers reported a crash between a 2005 Landrover,...
flackbroadcasting.com
Lewis County woman accused of introducing prison contraband in Marcy, police say
MARCY- A Lewis County woman is accused of introducing prison contraband in the Mohawk Valley, authorities say. Jennifer S. Simpson, 44, of Castorland, NY was arrested Sunday morning by the New York State Police (Marcy). She was officially charged with one misdemeanor count of introducing prison contraband in the second-degree.
Truck driver identified after Onondaga Lake Parkway bridge accident
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– It’s happened again. A truck has struck the Onondaga Lake Parkway bridge. This time, the truck not only hit the bridge, but then it tipped over. The accident was called into Onondaga County 911 at 1:13 p.m. According to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old driver, Omar M. Clarke of Stratford Connecticut, was […]
Who Broke Into Rural CNY School on Halloween? And Why?
One Central New York school district is trying to determine who broke into a school overnight, and what they may have been up to for approximately three hours while they were inside. It happened in the Morrisville Eaton Central School District, and specifically in the elementary school on Eaton Street.
96.1 The Eagle
