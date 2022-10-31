Read full article on original website
cryptoglobe.com
$940 Million in Bitcoin Move off Coinbase, Fueling Speculation a Whale Is Accumulating $BTC
Roughly $940 million worth of the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) were suddenly moved off of wallets associated with the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, fueling speculation a large player is accumulating funds. According to Bitcoin blockchain data tracked by on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant, around 48,000 BTC suddenly moved off of wallets...
How Much A $1,000 Invested In Bitcoin, Dogecoin, And Apple At Mid-June Lows Is Worth Now
The sun appears to have come out in the midst of the crypto winter, as several digital currencies are rallying. Many have begun to move higher and are trading well off their mid-June bottoms. What Changed Now: The sell-off in risky assets has made valuations very attractive, and this has...
dailyhodl.com
Top Analyst Warns Extreme Bitcoin and Ethereum Bears Are About To Get Absolutely Crushed
Popular analyst and trader Jason Pizzino is examining the likelihood of the crypto market having already bottomed out. Starting with Bitcoin (BTC), Pizzino tells his 278,000 YouTube subscribers in a new video that the flagship crypto asset is unlikely to fall to $10,000 if it pushes above the high last reached in August.
Benzinga
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction
Already convinced by a bullish Dogecoin price prediction? You can buy DOGE on eToro, WeBull, Uphold and Gemini. Dogecoin is perhaps one of the most unique and captivating offerings in the cryptocurrency space. It is the largest meme coin in the world and a widely recognized altcoin in the cryptocurrency industry. The ecosystem’s native token (DOGE) has a reputation for exhibiting colossal gains during bull markets, leaving many wondering whether right now is an ideal time to accumulate DOGE at dirt-cheap prices.
If You Invested $1,000 In Dogecoin When Elon Musk Revived His $44B Twitter Offer, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
The world’s richest man is now the owner (and CEO) of one of the largest social media platforms. Tesla Inc TSLA and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk completed an acquisition of Twitter on Friday Oct. 28, 2022. The acquisition is significantly impacting one of the most well-known cryptocurrencies. What Happened:...
u.today
Justin Sun, Who Predicted Every Ethereum Top, Now Transferred $50 Million to Binance
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailyhodl.com
New Ethereum-Based Altcoin Explodes 119,118% After Vitalik Buterin Jokes About Creation of Crypto Protocol
A new Ethereum-based (ETH) altcoin is seeing a colossal spike in price after ETH co-creator Vitalik Buterin joked on social media about its potential creation. Last week, Buterin made a Twitter joke that someone should create a project called “THE protocol” to take advantage of how common the word “the” is used.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Whales Are Rapidly Accumulating Two Ethereum-Based Altcoins, According to Analytics Firm Santiment
A leading analytics firm says that deep-pocketed crypto investors are rapidly loading up on two tokens issued on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. Santiment says that crypto whales are gobbling up Kyber Network (KNC), a blockchain-based exchange that aims to aggregate liquidity and facilitate instant swaps between ERC-20 tokens, all without the involvement of any middlemen.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Predicts 825% Rally for Top Ethereum (ETH) Competitor on Back of Rapid Adoption
A popular crypto analyst is predicting an exponential rally for one of Ethereum’s (ETH) biggest competitors. The anonymous host of InvestAnswers tells his 444,000 YouTube subscribers that the rapid adoption of smart contract platform Solana could be the fuel that sends SOL back to its all-time high of $259.65.
NEWSBTC
Big Eyes Coin – The Must-Have Crypto Expected To Compete With The Sky-High Value Of Bitcoin And Polygon Tokens
There has been a rollercoaster effect with Big Eyes Coin (BIG), the newest meme token on the coin market. Big Eyes’ native token, BIG, is currently making its presence felt within the crypto community during its presale period. The Big Eyes project team has raised about $9 million from...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Says Bitcoin Could Triple in Price to $63,000 Before Next BTC Halving
The popular crypto analyst and host of the InvestAnswers YouTube channel says that Bitcoin (BTC) could easily go on a 3x rally before the next halving event. In a new strategy session, the analyst tells his 444,000 YouTube subscribers that strong BTC rallies usually precede Bitcoin’s halvings, an event when miners’ block rewards are cut in half and therefore crunching future supply.
Anonymous Bitcoin Whale Just Moved $44M Worth Of BTC Off Bitfinex
What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $44,729,794 worth of Bitcoin off Bitfinex. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: #. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their investments for an extended period of time. Storing large amounts of money on an exchange presents an additional risk of theft, as exchange wallets are the most sought-after target for cryptocurrency hackers.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Makes Crypto Adoption Prediction, Says Bitcoin (BTC) Will Become New Gold
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong is forecasting a timeline for global crypto adoption, saying that the industry is still in its very early days. In a new episode of Coinbase’s Around the Block podcast, Armstrong says Bitcoin’s market capitalization is not yet big enough for BTC to act as a serious flight-to-safety asset that some of its advocates have been predicting.
u.today
XRP Whales Move Whopping 975.1 Million Tokens: Details
Why Are Consumers Turning To Cannabis Concentrates?
According to The Brightfield Group, a cannabis analytics firm, cannabis consumers are turning to extracts and concentrates as they seek more bang for their buck. Falling flower prices and economics of scale behind producing extracts such as live resin or rosin, weigh in as factors that contribute to their popularity among cannabis users.
Benzinga
Tesla Reportedly Shutter Its 1st Showroom In China As Elon Musk Company Rejigs Strategy Amid Softening Demand
Elon Musk-led Tesla Inc TSLA, has reportedly shut down its first showroom in China as the electric vehicle maker looks to adjust its sales and service strategy in its second-largest market. What Happened: Tesla, late last week, closed its flagship showroom in an upscale downtown shopping center, Parkview Green, in...
NEWSBTC
Three Crypto Platforms You Must Invest In Before 2023, With Big Eyes Coin, Solana And Polkadot
With the crypto coin market forever changing, it is fascinating to see which coins will be thriving by the end of the year. With constant ups and downs with an abundance of coins, it is almost impossible to tell which cryptocurrencies will be doing well and not be so well every day.
decrypt.co
Ethereum Founder Vitalik Buterin: Crypto Industry Shouldn't Be 'Enthusiastically Pursuing Institutional Capital'
The co-founder of the world’s second largest cryptocurrency weighed in on regulations that could change the course of crypto. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin weighed in Sunday on the regulatory debate surrounding crypto, providing his thoughts on what industry rules should—and should not—include. Regulation could make crypto more...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Price Eyes Fresh Rally Unless ETH Dips Below This Support
Ethereum is showing positive signs above the $1,550 zone against the US Dollar. ETH could start a fresh rally unless it breaks the $1,550 support zone. Ethereum is consolidating and is showing positive signs above the $1,550 support zone. The price is now trading above $1,550 and the 100 hourly...
Benzinga
Quaker Oats Buys Snapple For $1.7B On This Day In Market History To Block PepsiCo Takeover
Benzinga takes a look back at a notable market-related moment that occurred on this date. What Happened: On Nov. 2, 1994, Quaker Oats Co. announced a $1.7-billion buyout of Snapple Beverage Co. Where The Market Was: The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded at 3,837.13, and the S&P 500 finished the...
Benzinga
