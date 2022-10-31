Read full article on original website
United Way of MPM Hosts Equity Vs. Equality Lunch and Learn
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The United Way of Muskingum Perry and Morgan Counties is an organization that fights for the health, education and financial stability for everyone in the community by partnering with local leaders to address the issues. Several area organizational leaders gathered at the United Way today to...
ArtCOZ Artist and Musician of The Month
ZANESVILLE, Oh – It’s a brand new month and ArtCOZ has selected their artist of the month, as well as their musician of the month. Ahead of the First Friday Art Walk, they named Lise G. Grear as their featured artist and Brad Wilson as the featured musician.
Columbus Symphony Orchestra Coming to Secrest Sunday
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The pandemic with its lock downs and social distancing slowed all kinds of activities around the world but forms of indoor entertainment like the fine arts are slowly beginning to redraw audiences. Friends of Secrest Foundation Andrew LeVeck and Zanesville Concert Association Booking Agent Jim McLaughlin...
Fraternal Order of Police Zane Lodge #5 Comedy Night Fundraiser at Bryan’s Place
ZANESVILLE, OH- A special event will have you laughing in your seats while helping support the Fraternal Order of Police. The organization is hosting a Comedy Night where you can enjoy two comedians for just twenty dollars. FOP Zane Lodge #5 President Phil Michel said that money raised by the night of laughter will go back into some of the programs supported by the FOP.
MCLS Friends of the Library Book Sale
ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Muskingum County Library System Friends of The Library are getting ready to host their- Two Buck a Bag Sale. Friends of the Library Members will be able start shopping this Friday, November 4th from 1:30 until 5:30 with the sale opening to the public Saturday.
Meet Ohio’s latest Powerball winner
One of two $1 million prizes in Monday's Powerball drawing has been claimed. That makes six $1 million Powerball winners in Ohio so far this year.
Vintage Christmas exhibit in Ohio has ‘Brady Bunch’ theme
LANCASTER, Ohio (AP) — An exhibit in Ohio is evoking Christmas memories with a display of historic storybooks, vintage toys and costumes from the sets of the “Brady Bunch” of TV and movies. The show, “A Storybook Christmas Featuring a Very Brady Holiday,” opened Tuesday at the...
In Ohio, Trans Students Triumph Against the Odds
It was 11 a.m. when I got the first pictures from the Department of Education building in Columbus, Ohio. Inside, the overflow crowd gathered to make their arguments to the 19 board members, most of whom were appointed by a Republican governor. Basic rights for transgender youth hung in the balance. I sent messages to one of the leaders who would plead the case for the dignity of all transgender students in Ohio to gauge the crowd. The response I got back: “This is a live game.”
The American Red Cross Asking for Blood Donations
ZANESVILLE, Oh – November is finally here which means the holiday season is quickly approaching. And with that comes preparing for Thanksgiving feasts, getting those Black Friday deals, decking the halls, and of course all the holiday shopping, but The American Red Cross urges you to give more than just a present under the tree.
Francie Kay Gardner
Francie Kay Gardner, 73, passed away Friday, October 28, 2022. She was born September 8, 1949, in Zanesville to the late Herbert and Betty Lou Harlan Hickman. Francie worked for 44 years as an X-Ray technician for Genesis, and the last 8-10 years she worked as a Bone Densitometry technician. She married Dave when she was 44 and after he passed away, she moved to Illinois to be closer to her brother Mark in 2014. She was a member of Euclid Avenue United Methodist Church, the VFW Post #1058 and the American Legion Post #29. She also volunteered with Big Brothers and Big Sisters.
Ohio is largely losing population and growing older except in the greater Columbus area, study shows
The vast majority of the state of Ohio is growing older, losing population, and losing workers — a trend offset only by growth happening mostly in Columbus and surrounding areas, a new report shows. From 2000 to 2020, the state of Ohio saw its population grow by 3%, but if the city of Columbus and […] The post Ohio is largely losing population and growing older except in the greater Columbus area, study shows appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Steven “Smitty” P. Schmid
Steven “Smitty” P. Schmid, 65, of Zanesville died at 6:07 AM on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at the Genesis Hospice Morrison House. He was born on Thursday, September 26, 1957 in Zanesville, Ohio the son of Philip Schmid and Nancy Swick Schmid. Steve enjoyed sports, especially the Lakers....
Rebecca Irene Besser
Rebecca I. Besser, 68 of Roseville, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on October 31, 2022, at Altercare of Zanesville, Ohio. She was born on May 7, 1954, in Newark, Ohio, daughter of the late Willis D. Boyd and Thelma I. (Watson) Boyd. Rebecca was a member of the Word of God Church of Ironspot. In her spare time, she loved to bake pies and cookies, mow grass, and she LOVED dancing. She was also an avid Elvis Presley fan.
Meet M J the K-9 Adoption Center Dog of the Week
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center has been working with lost and stray dogs collected by law enforcement in an effort to give them a second chance as well as a chance for a better life. K-9 Adoption Center Volunteer Doug McQuaid is often impressed with the demeanor of the dogs that are brought to him and wonders how people who have invested the love and time with these dogs aren’t curious about their disappearance.
New Philadelphia School Issue on the November Ballot
Nick McWilliams reporting – A renewal levy for the New Philadelphia City School District is back on the ballot on November 8th. Superintendent Amy Wentworth discussed the ballot issue which does not create any new taxes, and registers 1 mil each year for the district. The levy lasts five...
Barcel Receives Tax Credit for New Muskingum Co. Project
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted Monday announced the approval of assistance for three projects set to create over 3,000 new jobs and retain over 8,200 jobs statewide. During its monthly meeting, the Ohio Tax Credit Authority (TCA) reviewed economic development proposals brought to the board by...
Intel updates Knox, Mount Vernon on Licking County project
MOUNT VERNON – Knox County and Mount Vernon are considered prepared for the economic impact the new Intel plant is likely to create, according to Mayor Matt Starr. City officials met with the Area Development Foundation on Thursday to get an update for investors. Presentations also were made by the OneOhio Recovery Foundation and by Intel.
Methodist Hill Cemetery in Reynoldsburg, Ohio
This cemetery caught our eye as we were driving around Reynoldsburg, Ohio. We were actually going to the VFW to see the tank and this cemetery was adjacent to that. Also known as Hill Road Methodist Cemetery, Historic Hill Cemetery, and Reynoldsburg Cemetery, it is located in Franklin County, Ohio. The first burial is recorded to have taken place in 1816. According to the Franklin County Chapter of The Ohio Genealogical Society the last burial recorded was in 1908.
Lockdown at Dominion Middle School lifted after police search
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus middle school was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning after police received calls about an unknown person. According to a spokesperson with Columbus City Schools, police received a call just before 8 a.m. about a potentially unknown person inside Dominion Middle School. The school was placed on lockdown as police […]
Freddie R. Grimes
Freddie R. Grimes, 76, of Zanesville, died at Genesis Hospital, Thursday, October 24, 2022. A cremation was performed under the direction of BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 1271 BLUE AVENUE ZANESVILLE.
