San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

Dunkin’ kicks off November with a new festive menu

SAN ANTONIO – Whether you want something sweet, spiced, or savory, Dunkin’ has you covered this holiday season. Dunkin’ is introducing three new seasonal additions to its holiday menu along with its traditional favorites. The limited edition menu includes new items like the cookie butter cold brew,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
sanantoniomag.com

8 Fun Things to Do in San Antonio This Weekend

This 14th annual Diwali festival celebrates the triumph of light over darkness. Watch 2,000 floating diyas as they’re released into the river, enjoy live entertainment and Bollywood tunes plus food, a craft fair and more. A fireworks show caps off the night. Saturday, 4:30 p.m-midnight. 434 S. Alamo St.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5

SO SWEET: Newborn babies dressed in Halloween costumes

SAN ANTONIO — Even though Halloween is known as a "spooky" day, there is a reason to smile. That's because a few newborn babies in the Baptist Health System neonatal intensive care unit are celebrating Halloween with special costumes:. From peanut butter and jelly twins to Jake from State...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
seguintoday.com

Seguin gearing up for some Halloween fun!

(Seguin) – Pumpkins, ghosts and goblins will be hitting the streets this Halloween. Whether it be door to door or trunk or treats, there will be plenty of ways to fill up those treat bags. One of the most featured places to be tonight will be on College Street....
SEGUIN, TX
flicksandfood.com

See Who Will Be Celebrating Veterans in San Antonio This Year

See Who Will Be Celebrating Veterans Day in San Antonio on November 11th. Read on to see who will be honoring Veterans in San Antonio, the military city. Various restaurants & bars will be saluting Veterans on November 11 this year in San Antonio. See The list is below:. This...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
flicksandfood.com

Holiday Fun You Won’t Want to Miss at This Beautiful River Walk Hotel

Holiday Fun for November at this Hotel, Thompson San Antonio, are Sure to Delight Everyone. The first holiday fun event at the Thompson San Antonio – Riverwalk is their Cosmic Night at The Moon’s Daughters, which takes place whenever a full moon lands each month, will return on Tuesday, Nov. 8 for November’s Beaver Moon. The second full moon of fall was named the Beaver Moon by Native American tribes because of how active beavers are in mid-fall as they prepare for winter. Hotel guests and the public can enjoy live music, insight from a tarot card reader, and a specialty cocktail paired with a cosmic coaster. The cosmic coaster adds a flair of entertainment where guests will have the chance to scan a QR code, receive a prompt to think of questions, followed by unique insights, and conclude with a positive affirmation. The Moon’s Daughters is the best way to experience the full moon overlooking San Antonio’s skyline!
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

FLAMINGO CAM: Watch live video from inside the San Antonio Zoo

SAN ANTONIO – Are you fascinated by flamingos? These birds are pretty in pink and are one of the many animals that can be found at the San Antonio Zoo. After bringing a variety of animal cams to life over the last year, including koalas and tree kangaroos, KSAT is now teaming up with San Antonio Zoo to bring you the Flamingo Cam.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

