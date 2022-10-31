Read full article on original website
Online Scammers and their victims.Roxann ‘Rocqui’ Martinez FisherNew Braunfels, TX
This San Antonio attraction was voted the worst value tourist attraction in TexasAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio Spurs waive teenage star in shock moveAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Department of Public Safety Arrests a Human Smuggler With 84 Migrants in TexasTom HandyCotulla, TX
City of San Antonio spent over $700,000 to transport migrants in the last 3 monthsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
KSAT 12
Dunkin’ kicks off November with a new festive menu
SAN ANTONIO – Whether you want something sweet, spiced, or savory, Dunkin’ has you covered this holiday season. Dunkin’ is introducing three new seasonal additions to its holiday menu along with its traditional favorites. The limited edition menu includes new items like the cookie butter cold brew,...
devinenews.com
Devine Fall Festival this SaturdayParade at 10am, followed by food, carnival, live music and shopping
The 61st Annual Devine Cactus Fall Festival will be hosted in downtown Devine as usual and will start off with a 10:00 am parade (judging starts at 9am) followed by a carnival and festival, shopping, food, games and live music all day and night. Parade Grand Marshalls will be all...
sanantoniomag.com
8 Fun Things to Do in San Antonio This Weekend
This 14th annual Diwali festival celebrates the triumph of light over darkness. Watch 2,000 floating diyas as they’re released into the river, enjoy live entertainment and Bollywood tunes plus food, a craft fair and more. A fireworks show caps off the night. Saturday, 4:30 p.m-midnight. 434 S. Alamo St.
KSAT 12
San Antonio River Walk holiday lights tradition continues after nearly 50 years
SAN ANTONIO – The lighting of the San Antonio River Walk every year for the holiday season is a decades-old holiday tradition. Viewing of the lights is always free and some nights you can also catch carolers crooning down the river. Ever wondered why the holiday lights along the...
KENS 5
SO SWEET: Newborn babies dressed in Halloween costumes
SAN ANTONIO — Even though Halloween is known as a "spooky" day, there is a reason to smile. That's because a few newborn babies in the Baptist Health System neonatal intensive care unit are celebrating Halloween with special costumes:. From peanut butter and jelly twins to Jake from State...
seguintoday.com
Seguin gearing up for some Halloween fun!
(Seguin) – Pumpkins, ghosts and goblins will be hitting the streets this Halloween. Whether it be door to door or trunk or treats, there will be plenty of ways to fill up those treat bags. One of the most featured places to be tonight will be on College Street....
flicksandfood.com
See Who Will Be Celebrating Veterans in San Antonio This Year
See Who Will Be Celebrating Veterans Day in San Antonio on November 11th. Read on to see who will be honoring Veterans in San Antonio, the military city. Various restaurants & bars will be saluting Veterans on November 11 this year in San Antonio. See The list is below:. This...
flicksandfood.com
Holiday Fun You Won’t Want to Miss at This Beautiful River Walk Hotel
Holiday Fun for November at this Hotel, Thompson San Antonio, are Sure to Delight Everyone. The first holiday fun event at the Thompson San Antonio – Riverwalk is their Cosmic Night at The Moon’s Daughters, which takes place whenever a full moon lands each month, will return on Tuesday, Nov. 8 for November’s Beaver Moon. The second full moon of fall was named the Beaver Moon by Native American tribes because of how active beavers are in mid-fall as they prepare for winter. Hotel guests and the public can enjoy live music, insight from a tarot card reader, and a specialty cocktail paired with a cosmic coaster. The cosmic coaster adds a flair of entertainment where guests will have the chance to scan a QR code, receive a prompt to think of questions, followed by unique insights, and conclude with a positive affirmation. The Moon’s Daughters is the best way to experience the full moon overlooking San Antonio’s skyline!
Bill Miller Bar-B-Q hops on the gravy train with return of its turkey plate
Get all the fixings today.
Walmart launches grocery delivery service in San Antonio that brings food right to customers' fridges
The service is fee-free and tip-free for subscribers, and it will create 100 new jobs in San Antonio.
KSAT 12
Halloween house fire overshadows trick or treating on Northwest Side
SAN ANTONIO – A family on the Northwest Side got more than just a scare on Halloween after their home caught fire as trick-or-treaters were hitting the street. San Antonio firefighters and police responded to the fire on Timewilde near Timber Glade Monday evening. Officials blocked off a part...
KSAT 12
2022 Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner returns to in-person event for first time since pandemic
SAN ANTONIO – The Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner is a decades-long tradition in San Antonio and it’s returning to the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center this year for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic. During a press conference Wednesday, Mayor Ron Nirenberg, Raul Jimenez Dinner committee...
Can You Find Ghost Kids In San Antonio on the Train Tracks?
We all love a good ghost story; but sometimes the stories might have a ring of truth to them. If you live in San Antonio, then you've probably heard of the Ghost Tracks that exist just south of the city... Here's a little backstory: way back around the 1930/40s, a...
KSAT 12
FLAMINGO CAM: Watch live video from inside the San Antonio Zoo
SAN ANTONIO – Are you fascinated by flamingos? These birds are pretty in pink and are one of the many animals that can be found at the San Antonio Zoo. After bringing a variety of animal cams to life over the last year, including koalas and tree kangaroos, KSAT is now teaming up with San Antonio Zoo to bring you the Flamingo Cam.
Trick or treat at County Courthouse during regular business hours Halloween day
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – County Courthouse employees will be handing out candy to trick or treaters on Monday, Oct. 31. The County Courthouse has its own Halloween costume and office decorations contest, so you never know what you might find creeping around the next corner. You can trick or treat during regular business hours […]
9 San Antonio restaurants serving huge, flavorful calzones
Similar to pizza and just as delicious.
Shuttered San Antonio dance hall Midnight Rodeo destroyed by early morning fire
The blaze was first reported around 4:20 Wednesday morning, and it took nearly six hours for firefighters to contain it.
5D Steakhouse opens new $2.8M Kerrville restaurant
The chain now has seven restaurants in the Texas Hill Country.
Argument about drinking leads to stabbing, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO — A man was stabbed Wednesday morning following an argument about whether to continue drinking or not, police say. San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 2300 block of Poplar for a reported stabbing. Police said the victim had multiple cuts all over his body as well as having been stabbed in the chest.
