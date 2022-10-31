Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
anadisgoi.com
Darci Lynne bringing two nights to Hard Rock Live
TULSA, Okla. – Darci Lynne, the youngest contestant to ever win America’s Got Talent, is bringing her “My Lips Are Sealed (Except When They’re Not)” National Tour to Hard Rock Live inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa on March 10 and 11, 2023. Tickets...
tulsapeople.com
Tulsa 10: Oct. 31-Nov. 6
Join Tulsa author RJ Young for a launch event at 8 p.m. Nov. 1 at Skyline Mansion celebrating the release of his latest book “Requiem for the Massacre.” Young blends memoir, journalism and history as he explores the events leading up to, during and after the 1921 Race Massacre alongside his own coming-of-age experiences. Young will speak with photographer and designer Ron Taylor II, to whom Young dedicated the book. Free. Order the book here, or purchase locally at Fulton Street Books and Coffee.
Sapulpa elementary school celebrates Halloween with Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” dance
SAPULPA, Okla. — Holmes Park Elementary celebrated Halloween this year with an all-school dance. Students were able to break out some of their funkiest dance moves to continue Sapulpa’s 12-year tradition. Students, all dressed up in their Halloween costumes, danced to Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.” It’s a fun tradition...
tulsapeople.com
Gold standard: Miss Oklahoma Megan Gold is fighting to end senior hunger
At just 22 years old, reigning Miss Oklahoma Megan Gold is the newest resident of Covenant Living at Inverness. With a social impact initiative of ending senior hunger, Gold says while she knows no one at Inverness is facing food insecurity, immersing herself into the older adult community will still help solidify her focus on aging services and older adult wellness.
tulsapeople.com
Lone star holiday: A four-hour drive from Tulsa takes visitors to the Christmas Capital of Texas
Did you know the town of Grapevine is known as the Christmas Capital of Texas? It even has a little passport you can pick up to help guide your exploration of this historic community during the holiday season. There’s plenty of shopping in and around its historic Main Street district and there’s lots of activities in this Dallas suburb to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year.
Treehouse finished at Sapulpa foster organization
SAPULPA, Okla. — The treehouse at Dad’s Place in Sapulpa is all finished and it’s a big hit with the kids. “It’s always fun. We always want to come down here. The little kids love it. There’s going to be a lot of tag out here and hide-and-go-seek and stuff,” said Hope Harrelson, the founder’s daughter.
Small electronics being collected for recycling throughout Tulsa
Have any small electronics that you don't use anymore and want to get rid of them? You're in luck — Tulsa residents can drop off their e-waste all throughout the city this month.
Sapulpa decorates section of Route 66 for Christmas
One Oklahoma community is getting into the Christmas spirit.
tulsapeople.com
Hoppin holidays: 2022 Tulsa and area holiday events calendar
Twas the months before Christmas and all through the town, festivities were brewing, fun times would abound. From ‘Nutcracker’ plays to Christmas parades, this holiday season offers whimsical days! Gather family and friends to look at our list, we’re sure there are events you won’t want to miss.
tulsapeople.com
Furry friends welcome at Montereau retirement community
Visitors walking around the Montereau retirement community in Tulsa are likely to encounter lots of wagging tails. Residents and staff are encouraged to bring their own furry companions, and many of the staff dogs are certified as therapy dogs. Montereau features amenities to support canine companions, and residents love to take their dogs to Le Bark Park, an on-site dog park.
City Of Jenks Hosts Surplus Auction
The City of Jenks is auctioning off surplus city equipment on Tuesday. People can bid on all sorts of things, including tractors, a dump truck, several pickups, a street sweeper and even a Prius. Office supplies and electronics are also up for bid on Tuesday. The auction will take place...
Freddie’s BBQ and Steakhouse closing after 60 years in business
SAPULPA, Okla. — After 60 years in business, family-owned, Freddie’s BBQ and Steakhouse will close its doors permanently on December 31, 2022, the business announced on social media on Sunday. The closure follows the death of its owner, Edmond “Tex” Slyman, in July after a long illness. Slyman’s...
17 adult graves discovered in 1921 Mass Graves excavation in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — The State Archaeologist leading the latest excavation at Tulsa’s Oaklawn Cemetery gave an update Monday, detailing the discovery of 17 adult graves. The dig that started Oct. 26th is the latest in the search for a mass grave site from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.
tulsapeople.com
From the editor: Winston has won over hearts and minds across the country
Here in the TulsaPeople office, we can’t get enough of that lovable Frenchie. We first heard of Winston’s Reserve Best in Show title from the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show back in June. We were even more excited when we heard Winston hails from Bixby. We’ve been oohing and awing over dozens of photos, and his most amiable handler Perry Payson has been nothing but helpful as we worked on this issue — our annual pets issue. (Read more on p. 34.)
news9.com
Pet of the Week: Rolo The Chiweenie
TULSA, Okla. - It's time for our pet of the week. This is Rolo, a nearly-year-old male Chiweenie. He is a highly energetic little guy and loves to play with other dogs. He loves squeaky toys and is learning his puppy manners. Rolo would love to be part of an active family or go to a home with another dog for him to play with.
under30ceo.com
Who Is Clay Clark? and Why Is He Getting Sued?
You may have heard the name Clay Clark tossed around in the news recently, and you might be wondering who he is and why he is facing a lawsuit. Well, Clay Clark is a Tulsa businessman and podcast host. The lawsuit is made on the basis of his remarks regarding election fraud in the 2020 presidential election. If you’re curious to learn about the details of this lawsuit and what all of this means for Clay Clark, read on!
Freddie's BBQ and Steak House to close its doors this year
The Sapulpa restaurant announced the news on Facebook Sunday that it will close permanently on Dec. 31, 2022.
What temperatures to expect in Green Country this November
TULSA, Okla. — November is a month of big changes for Green Country. In Tulsa, our readings have ranged from near 90 degrees for a record high down to 10 degrees. When it comes to our average highs and lows, they have a steady drop throughout the month. Our average high goes from 68 degrees for the start of the month to 56 degrees by the last day of November.
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Tulsa, OK
Tulsa, in the Northeast corner of Oklahoma, is the 2nd most populated city in the state. The large Arkansas River passes right through the city. There is plenty to do in the city, from the Tulsa Air and Space Museum and Planetarium to The Gathering Place, a park filled with gardens, playgrounds, a skate park, a splash pad, and more. Tulsa is also home to some fabulous eateries.
Midtown Tulsa donut shop vandalized for second time in one month
TULSA, Okla. — A midtown Tulsa donut shop was vandalized for the second time in October. The Donut Hole, at East 33rd Street and South Peoria Avenue, had its front door shattered again, less than a month after the door and windows were smashed, as well as a register and electronic equipment stolen.
