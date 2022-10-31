ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, OH

unioncountydailydigital.com

UCSO Reports – October 31, 2022

A Union County Deputy met with a Hardin County Deputy to take custody of Isa J. Thomas, age 47 of Marysville for an outstanding arrest warrant. He was transported to the Tri County Regional Jail. 8:08am Arrest Warrant. A deputy went to the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center to take custody...
UNION COUNTY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Marion Troopers Investigating a Fatal Crash

Marion – Troopers from the Marion Post are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on October 29, 2022, at approximately 8:55 PM, at the intersection of County Road 26 and County Road 174 in Marion County. The crash involved a 2014 Honda CR-v, driven by Ryan M. Cox, age...
MARION COUNTY, OH
wktn.com

Suspect in Car Theft Investigation Arrested Tuesday

The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of motor vehicles that were taken from locations in the Western part of the county and occurring over the past 4 days. A suspect in the thefts was taken into custody late Tuesday morning. According to a report from the...
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
peakofohio.com

Area drivers injured following two-vehicle crash

Two area drivers were injured following a crash outside of West Mansfield Sunday night at 10 o’clock. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Demetrik Whetsel, 18, of Bellefontaine, was driving west on County Road 8 when he failed to stop at the stop sign at the State Route 292 intersection.
WEST MANSFIELD, OH
WOWK 13 News

Four-year-old dies after being hit by car in Ohio

An earlier report can be seen in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A child is dead and a woman is in critical condition after being hit by a car on the northeast side of Columbus, Ohio, on Monday night. Columbus police said the crash happened at 6:54 p.m. at Valley Park Drive […]
COLUMBUS, OH
huroninsider.com

Two teens hospitalized after truck goes off West Mason Road into field

MILAN – Two 17-year-olds were hospitalized after a truck went off of West Mason Road in a field on Monday evening. According to Erie County Sheriff Paul Sigsworth, the crash occurred at approximately 6:30PM when a 17 year-old male was driving a Chevrolet pickup truck eastbound on West Mason Road near the US Army Reserve Center in Milan Township. The driver lost control of the vehicle, which then traveled off of the left side of the road and rolled over in a field.
MILAN, OH
sciotopost.com

Fairfield County – Juvenile Charged with School Bomb Threat

[Canal Winchester Ohio, November 1, 2022] Sheriff Alex Lape reports that on this date deputies. responded to a reported bomb threat at the Canal Winchester Middle School. School officials coordinated a temporary evacuation while the school was searched by Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and the Columbus Fire Department. A thorough search was conducted utilizing the Columbus Fire Department Bomb Squad Canine Unit. No explosive device was located and no injuries were reported as a result of the evacuation.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

GoFundMe fundraiser created for man killed in car crash

LIMA — Community members have created a GoFundMe campaign for 20-year-old Jesse Woodrow, who was killed in a single-car crash over the weekend. He reportedly left a party around 1:30 a.m. Saturday night in Lima. He was headed back home to Troy and hit a tree. According to a recent article, the crash is still under investigation.
LIMA, OH
wktn.com

Vehicle Thefts Under Investigation by Hardin County Sheriff’s Office

The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of motor vehicles that were taken from locations in the Western part of the county, occurring over the past 4 days. A suspect in the thefts was taken into custody earlier today (11/1/22). The investigation is continuing. As always, vehicle...
hometownstations.com

Woman Injured Following Shooting Tuesday Evening on McPheron Avenue in Lima

LIMA, OH (WLIO)- A shooting Tuesday evening in Lima seriously injures a woman, and the suspect is still on the run. The Lima Police Department say, just after 6:30 PM Tuesday evening, officers responded to 459 McPheron Avenue for a shooting. They found 47 year-old Naomi Brenneman of Lima suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to a hospital and is listed in critical but stable condition. At this time, there is currently no word on a suspect or person of interest. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers, Detective Matt Woodworth, or Detective Matt Boss.
LIMA, OH

