sciotopost.com
Franklin County – One Dead After Semi Crashes Creating Hazmat Situation
Sheriff Dallas Baldwin states that the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal injury crash that occurred at approximately 11:56 am in. the area of 7734 E. Broad St., Columbus, Franklin County. A white 2017 Peterbilt truck was traveling west on East Broad St., when for an unknown.
Dog rescued from overturned SUV in Marion fatal crash
Troopers rescued a dog from a overturned SUV in a fatal crash on Saturday.
unioncountydailydigital.com
UCSO Reports – October 31, 2022
A Union County Deputy met with a Hardin County Deputy to take custody of Isa J. Thomas, age 47 of Marysville for an outstanding arrest warrant. He was transported to the Tri County Regional Jail. 8:08am Arrest Warrant. A deputy went to the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center to take custody...
crawfordcountynow.com
Marion Troopers Investigating a Fatal Crash
Marion – Troopers from the Marion Post are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on October 29, 2022, at approximately 8:55 PM, at the intersection of County Road 26 and County Road 174 in Marion County. The crash involved a 2014 Honda CR-v, driven by Ryan M. Cox, age...
wktn.com
Suspect in Car Theft Investigation Arrested Tuesday
The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of motor vehicles that were taken from locations in the Western part of the county and occurring over the past 4 days. A suspect in the thefts was taken into custody late Tuesday morning. According to a report from the...
peakofohio.com
Area drivers injured following two-vehicle crash
Two area drivers were injured following a crash outside of West Mansfield Sunday night at 10 o’clock. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Demetrik Whetsel, 18, of Bellefontaine, was driving west on County Road 8 when he failed to stop at the stop sign at the State Route 292 intersection.
12 persons of interest sought in deadly shooting near Columbus gas station
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A dozen persons of interest are being sought in Columbus police’s investigation into a fatal shooting last Sunday near a northeast Columbus gas station. CPD provided an update on Wednesday afternoon to discuss the killing of Kevin Sobnosky, 21, who was shot near a Sheetz store at the 1400 block of […]
Four-year-old dies after being hit by car in Ohio
An earlier report can be seen in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A child is dead and a woman is in critical condition after being hit by a car on the northeast side of Columbus, Ohio, on Monday night. Columbus police said the crash happened at 6:54 p.m. at Valley Park Drive […]
Columbus police: DNA connects murder victim to man killed by police at hospital
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police said DNA evidence has connected a murder victim with a man shot and killed by police and security at a Westerville hospital in 2021. Police said blood found on the interior doorknob and the victim’s cane linked the suspect, Miles Monsay Jackson, to the murder victim, Ticardo Lawayne Williams, […]
Woman seriously injured in dog attack near Ohio state park
The Vinton County Sheriff's Office stated that a 64-year-old woman was staying at a cabin near Lake Hope State Park and went for a mountain bike ride Saturday on Shea Road. As she was passing a house, three dogs, identified as "pit bull mix canines", attacked the woman.
Troy man dead after single-car crash in Lima
Police reported that Woodrow appeared to have been heading east, veering off the road and striking a tree.
huroninsider.com
Two teens hospitalized after truck goes off West Mason Road into field
MILAN – Two 17-year-olds were hospitalized after a truck went off of West Mason Road in a field on Monday evening. According to Erie County Sheriff Paul Sigsworth, the crash occurred at approximately 6:30PM when a 17 year-old male was driving a Chevrolet pickup truck eastbound on West Mason Road near the US Army Reserve Center in Milan Township. The driver lost control of the vehicle, which then traveled off of the left side of the road and rolled over in a field.
sciotopost.com
Fairfield County – Juvenile Charged with School Bomb Threat
[Canal Winchester Ohio, November 1, 2022] Sheriff Alex Lape reports that on this date deputies. responded to a reported bomb threat at the Canal Winchester Middle School. School officials coordinated a temporary evacuation while the school was searched by Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and the Columbus Fire Department. A thorough search was conducted utilizing the Columbus Fire Department Bomb Squad Canine Unit. No explosive device was located and no injuries were reported as a result of the evacuation.
Police seeking man wanted in death of woman who died months after being shot
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are looking for a man who has a murder warrant issued in relation to a March shooting in Columbus. On March 26, officers found Elizabeth Brice, 27, suffering from two gunshot wounds, lying in a garage on the 100 block of North Harris Avenue in the Hilltop neighborhood. Police said […]
Man pleads guilty to 2020 fatal shooting during fight in southeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to a fatal shooting in southeast Columbus in May 2020. Frank Demontae Turner, who was 17 at the time of his arrest in July of 2020, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter with a three-year firearm specification and was sentenced to between 11 […]
GoFundMe fundraiser created for man killed in car crash
LIMA — Community members have created a GoFundMe campaign for 20-year-old Jesse Woodrow, who was killed in a single-car crash over the weekend. He reportedly left a party around 1:30 a.m. Saturday night in Lima. He was headed back home to Troy and hit a tree. According to a recent article, the crash is still under investigation.
wktn.com
Vehicle Thefts Under Investigation by Hardin County Sheriff’s Office
The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of motor vehicles that were taken from locations in the Western part of the county, occurring over the past 4 days. A suspect in the thefts was taken into custody earlier today (11/1/22). The investigation is continuing. As always, vehicle...
hometownstations.com
Woman Injured Following Shooting Tuesday Evening on McPheron Avenue in Lima
LIMA, OH (WLIO)- A shooting Tuesday evening in Lima seriously injures a woman, and the suspect is still on the run. The Lima Police Department say, just after 6:30 PM Tuesday evening, officers responded to 459 McPheron Avenue for a shooting. They found 47 year-old Naomi Brenneman of Lima suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to a hospital and is listed in critical but stable condition. At this time, there is currently no word on a suspect or person of interest. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers, Detective Matt Woodworth, or Detective Matt Boss.
Columbus scrapyard under investigation for over 80 alleged incidents of fraud
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein is cracking down on a Southside scrapyard that he said accepted dozens of fraudulent vehicle titles or stolen cars for cash. On Oct. 26, Klein’s office filed a complaint to obtain a preliminary injunction against Columbus Auto Shredding, which is under investigation for allegedly accepting at […]
21-year-old Girard man killed in Columbus shooting
A 21-year-old Girard man was killed in a Columbus shooting early Sunday morning.
