wktn.com
Two Regional Law Enforcement Agencies Receive State Grant
24 law enforcement agencies around Ohio will receive a total of $11.7 million to help prevent and investigate incidents of violent crime including domestic violence, gun violence, and human trafficking. The grants represent the 10th round of the Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program. In our region, the Marion County...
wktn.com
OSHP Public Survey Underway
Columbus – Throughout the month of November, the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is conducting an online survey to identify traffic safety concerns and obtain feedback about interactions with the agency. The 2022 Public Survey is anonymous and takes approximately five minutes to complete. The survey is designed to...
Ohio Task Force 1 hosts training class for Heavy Equipment Rigging Specialists
Ohio Task Force 1 (OH-TF1) is hosting a training class for Heavy Equipment Rigging specialists and instructors in Ohio to train first responders in the use of rigging techniques, according to the public information officer (PIO) with OH-TF1. The class started on Monday, Oct. 31st., and will be wrapping up...
wktn.com
Hardin County Sheriff’s Office Welcomes Two New Deputies
The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office welcomed two deputies to the staff. Brayden Flowers and Mitchell Williams are recent graduates of the Rhodes State College Law Enforcement Academy. Both deputies are assigned to the Enforcement Division with Deputy Williams assigned to second shift and Flowers to third shift. They were...
Ohio high-risk offender arrested for possessing fentanyl, violating probation
A high-risk offender from Ohio was arrested for allegedly possessing drugs and paraphernalia, which violated his parole.
wktn.com
Bellefontaine Police Officer Participating in No Shave November
The Bellefontaine Police Department is participating in No Shave November to raise funds for local needs. Some members of the agency have paid $40 to enter the fundraiser, which then allows them to have relaxed facial hair rules for the month of November. This project then raises money that the...
wktn.com
Suspect in Car Theft Investigation Arrested Tuesday
The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of motor vehicles that were taken from locations in the Western part of the county and occurring over the past 4 days. A suspect in the thefts was taken into custody late Tuesday morning. According to a report from the...
wktn.com
Vehicle Thefts Under Investigation by Hardin County Sheriff’s Office
The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of motor vehicles that were taken from locations in the Western part of the county, occurring over the past 4 days. A suspect in the thefts was taken into custody earlier today (11/1/22). The investigation is continuing. As always, vehicle...
q95fm.net
Wanted Man From Ohio Arrested After Allegedly Falsely Reporting An Incident To Law Enforcement
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Department:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Greg Poynter arrested Kevin D. Hale age 37 of Manchester on Friday morning October 28, 2022 at approximately 10:24 AM. The arrest occurred in a business parking lot off West Cumberland Gap Pkwy. in southern Laurel County after Deputy Poynter was dispatched to a possible missing persons complaint there. After Deputy Poynter arrived at the scene and contacted the complainant there, an investigation was conducted. It was determined that the male subject was falsely reporting a female subject as missing. It was also determined that the male complainant was a wanted fugitive from Ohio.
Ohio manufacturer facing over $1.2M in penalties after 7th worker in 5 years gets caught in a machine
An Ohio vinyl tile manufacturer is facing over a million dollars in penalties according to the U.S. Department of Labor after a worker suffered severe injuries as a result of being caught in a machine on April 28, 2022. The U.S Department of Labor said that incident marked the eventh injury at the NOX US […]
sciotopost.com
Field Reports from Ohio Department of Wildlife
Ohio – Reports from around the Ohio area by ODNR. During an Ohio Division of Wildlife controlled dove hunt at a wildlife area, State Wildlife Officer Josh Elster, assigned to Pickaway County, contacted a subject sitting near a numbered stake. Officer Elster checked for the subject’s hunting license and controlled hunting permit. The subject did not have a permit to hunt at that location. Officer Elster informed the subject that stake belonged to another permit holder, and he was not allowed to sit there. Officer Elster then found that the subject’s gun was capable of holding more than three rounds. Dove hunting requires a shotgun that can hold no more than three rounds. The subject was issued a summons for hunting migratory birds with a gun capable of holding more than three rounds.
sent-trib.com
Warrants issued for county residents
Warrants have been issued for two Wood County residents who were indicted for felonies. A Wood County grand jury on Oct. 19 indicted Devean Charle Royal Brown, 29, Bowling Green, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. On Dec. 20, 2019, he allegedly knowingly caused...
Ohio police say candy bar tested positive for meth/fentanyl
A police department in Ohio says a candy bar they tested came back presumptively positive for Methamphetamine/Fentanyl. Byesville Police say they were made aware of a suspicious candy bar found in a child’s candy bag from last night’s Byesville trick-or-treat. Police say the unopened candy bar had a pin-size hole in the wrapper. Police also […]
wktn.com
IMAP Grant Opportunity, TechCred Application Round Launched for November
(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted, who serves as Director of the Governor’s Office of Workforce Transformation, announced that the application periods for both TechCred and the Individual Microcredential Assistance Program (IMAP) launch today and will run through the end of November. “Both TechCred and IMAP continue to...
Columbia Gas reminding Ohio residents of federally-funded bill assistance program
(WOWK) — Columbia Gas is reminding Ohioans that financial assistance is available this winter through the Home Energy Assistance Program, also known as HEAP. The Ohio Department of Development says the program is federally funded and helps Ohioans pay for home energy bills. They say it is a one-time benefit that is applied to either […]
DeWine announces $100 million in funding for electric vehicle charging stations
COLUMBUS — Gov. Mike DeWine has announced that $100 million is now available to help support more electric vehicle charging stations in the state. DriveOhio, a division of the Ohio Department of Transportation, began accepting proposals for companies to install and operate EV charging stations in the state. Proposals...
sciotopost.com
Dollar General Under Fire from Ohio Attorney General
(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — After receiving consumer complaints from multiple counties, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is taking Dollar General to court for allegedly advertising goods for one price on shelves and charging a higher price at the register. “Everything we buy these days costs more – Ohioans can ill-afford...
huroninsider.com
Two Erie County buildings to be demolished as part of State program
SANDUSKY and VERMILION – Two vacant buildings in Erie County will be among hundreds across Ohio that will be demolished as part of Governor Mike DeWine’s Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program. On Friday, Governor DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced that 825 blighted and vacant...
Mount Vernon News
Intel updates Knox, Mount Vernon on Licking County project
MOUNT VERNON – Knox County and Mount Vernon are considered prepared for the economic impact the new Intel plant is likely to create, according to Mayor Matt Starr. City officials met with the Area Development Foundation on Thursday to get an update for investors. Presentations also were made by the OneOhio Recovery Foundation and by Intel.
cleveland19.com
Ohio takes EV charging station bids: Will they be near you? (interactive map)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If the future of driving in Ohio is electric vehicles, there has to be many more places to plug in and charge. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s officer announced the state is now taking bids from companies who want to build those stations, using $100M given to the state by the Federal Government.
