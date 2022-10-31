Read full article on original website
Haunted car wash coming to Metro DetroitAuthor Ed AndersonLake Orion, MI
Troy Youth stepped up to help an underfunded school in Flint, MIRajender SandadiFlint, MI
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Michigan UFO witness hoping for more reportsRoger MarshLapeer, MI
Family fights to keep special needs man in his home, allege guardianship abuseAuthor Ed AndersonClarkston, MI
Savage Forecast: 6 Flint-area football teams will win district titles but who will they be?
‘FLINT – Eight Flint-area teams are still alive in the MHSAA high school football playoffs and they’ll be taking the field in seven games this week. All are scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday.
Vote for Flint-area Athlete of the Week for Oct. 24-29
FLINT – We’ve got 11 candidates for your consideration as Flint-area Athlete of the Week for Oct. 24-29. The poll will remain open until 9 p.m. Nov. 6.
saturdaytradition.com
Barry Sanders’ son Nick Sanders makes Michigan State basketball debut in exhibition game
Barry Sanders’ son Nick is trying to make a name for himself at Michigan State. Nick Sanders successfully walked on to the Michigan State basketball team for the 2022 season. The younger Sanders got his 1st taste of game action during an exhibition match against Grand Valley State. Sanders...
Powers Catholic soccer player Brendan Sly voted Flint-area Athlete of the Week
FLINT – Brendan Sly of Powers Catholic’s soccer team has been voted Flint-area Athlete of the Week for Oct. 17-22 by readers of MLive-The Flint Journal. Sly received 105 of the 144 votes cast – that’s 72.9 percent – to finish ahead of Iain Forrest of Davison’s cross country team, who received 12 votes.
Willie Mack III of Grand Blanc within one step of reaching PGA Tour
FLINT – Willie Mack III’s trip up the professional golfing ladder has him within one of step of the promised land – the PGA Tour. The pro golfer from Grand Blanc made it through the second stage of qualifying for the Korn Ferry Tour – golf’s top minor league circuit – and has already played in one PGA Tour event this year.
Meet Michigan’s 2022 girls golf All-State teams
Saginaw-area football teams trending up heading into district finals
Ten Saginaw-area teams claimed first-round wins, moving on in the Michigan high school football playoffs with district championships on the line. That makes the list of Saginaw-area football teams trending up a pretty obvious list.
Lansing-Area Round 2 Playoff Matchups
There are 13 area teams still alive in the Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) football playoffs after one week of play in the postseason. Portage Central (7-3) at East Lansing (7-3) - 7:00pm Friday. DIVISION 3. DeWitt (7-3) at Mt. Pleasant (9-1) - 7:00pm Friday. Jackson (6-4) at Mason...
Flint Firebirds captain Brennan Othmann named OHL Player of Month
FLINT – Brennan Othmann of the Flint Firebirds has been named the Ontario Hockey League’s Player of the Month for October. He’s the first Firebirds player in franchise history to win the award.
Flint-area district volleyball results, pairings for Nov. 2, 2022
Michigan State basketball defeats Grand Valley State in exhibition, 73-56: Game thread replay
Exhibition: Michigan State basketball (23-13 in 2021-22) vs. Grand Valley State (17-11 in 2021-22 Division II) When: 7 p.m. Tuesday. Where: Breslin Center, East Lansing. ...
Flint-area district volleyball scores, brackets
Grand Blanc volleyball wins against Davison in close match — Division 1. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
MLive.com
Four Bay City area football teams gear for second-round playoff action
BAY CITY, MI -- Here’s a look at the four remaining teams from the MLive Bay City coverage area competing in the 2022 high school football playoffs. It includes a look at their second-round games, with series history, playoff history, first-round results and third-round prospects.
Detroit Lions host 2 players for free-agent tryouts
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions hosted defensive back Troy Pride and wide receiver/cornerback Rico Gafford for tryouts, per Tuesday’s transaction wire. Detroit was busy on Tuesday. The Lions traded tight end T.J. Hockenson and picks to the Minnesota Vikings for draft compensation. They also returned safety Brady Breeze to their practice squad and kicked the tires on Pride and Gafford. It makes sense for them to explore all the options at defensive back, firing secondary coach Aubrey Pleasant to open the week after getting gashed by Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins.
Lions’ Jason Cabinda eager to help short-yardage run game, void at tight end
ALLEN PARK -- Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda had his 21-day practice window activated to open the week. And while he might have rust to shake off, his return couldn’t have come at a better time. Cabinda has evolved into a do-it-all offensive piece around these parts. He converted...
detroitlions.com
Cheer Spotlight: Alison B.
Alison B. is a coach for Michigan State University's dance team as well as a rookie Detroit Lions Cheerleader. Learn more about her in this week's Cheer Spotlight presented by FIGO Salon.
thecomeback.com
New update surfaces after shocking Michigan-Michigan State fight
The aftermath of the shocking Michigan-Michigan State fight over the weekend reached another critical point Tuesday. After four players were suspended indefinitely earlier in the week, the Michigan State program announced Tuesday that four more players now must serve indefinite suspensions. “We are suspending student-athletes Malcolm Jones, Justin White, Jacoby...
Basketball guard who decommitted from Ohio State to join Michigan
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A four-star guard who decommitted from Ohio State two months ago is now going to a Buckeyes rival. George Washington III, who is playing at Chaminade Julienne in Dayton, will be joining the Michigan Wolverines next season after confirming his commitment Tuesday morning. Washington III originally committed to join the Buckeyes […]
Maize n Brew
Three bold predictions for Michigan basketball this season
College basketball kicks off next week, as Michigan fans are anticipating another successful season for a program that’s been incredibly consistent over the last decade. Last year was a roller coaster ride for the Michigan Wolverines, who could never seem to put together two quality performances in a row and barely made the NCAA Tournament before making it to the Sweet Sixteen.
Michigan Fans Are Furious With Initial College Football Playoff Ranking
The first College Football Playoff rankings for 2022 were released Tuesday evening, with Tennessee, Ohio State, Georgia and Clemson rounding out the top four spots. Michigan fans, however, believe the Wolverines deserved a higher spot in the initial rankings, and some even took to twitter to ...
