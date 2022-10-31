ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Police investigating deadly shooting in DeLand

DELAND, Fla. — DeLand police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured late Tuesday night. Officers were called to a home at 809 Longview Avenue in DeLand for a reported shooting just after 10:30 p.m. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. When...
DELAND, FL
News4Jax.com

Palatka woman severely stabbed in argument with roommate: Sheriff’s Office

PALATKA, Fla. – A Palatka woman was stabbed multiple times Tuesday night following an argument with her roommate, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office. Gertrudis Martinez, 54, was arrested and charged with aggravated battery after an argument about a lost cell phone ensued between her and her roommate.
PALATKA, FL
fox35orlando.com

3 accused of manslaughter after infant overdoses on meth in DeLand

DELAND, Fla. - Three people are facing manslaughter charges in the death of a 4-month-old infant who died of a drug overdose in Lake County back in May, deputies said Tuesday. On May, 19, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said its deputies responded to a home on Dogwood Avenue in DeLand around 9:30 a.m. regarding an unresponsive baby boy, later identified as Logan Bixler. He was taken to a local hospital where he died.
DELAND, FL
WESH

Daytona Beach police investigating series of violent attacks

Daytona Beach Police are investigating a series of violent attacks that happened within a span of two hours Sunday, though police say they're all unrelated. According to police, a man woke up around 4:30 a.m. to two mask-wearing suspects forcing their way into his home. Police say the suspects were...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Pursuit through Brevard county ends with arrest

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A pursuit in Brevard County that went on for nearly 50 minutes ended with an arrest. It started with a report about a stolen vehicle in Rockledge that was spotted in Titusville. The pursuit ended in Cocoa, but there were a few crashes along the way. Titusville police said one of their patrol units and three bystanders had their cars damaged by the suspect.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

1 dead, 1 injured after shooting near Orange County shopping plaza

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies are trying to find out who shot and killed one person and injured another. The shooting happened along South Texas Avenue, which is now the second shooting in the area this week. The attack left one man dead and another hurt. Both men were in their 30s, according to deputies. The injured man who survived tried to take off from the scene in a car after he was shot, but crashed and was taken to the hospital. He’s expected to be OK.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Two officers tased an inmate attacking with a broken plunger

An inmate at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility was tased twice by deputies after he attacked them with a broken toilet plunger on Thursday Oct. 27. The man, Isaac Brevil from Delray Beach, was re-arrested on five felony charges after the incident. Five deputies at the jail were involved in the incident — three were struck by the plungers and two used their Taser's on Brevil, according to the charging affidavit.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Man killed in hit-and-run crash; Sanford police searching for driver

SANFORD, Fla. – Sanford police want to find the driver who hit a man Saturday night, leaving the victim on the road to die. Police said the man — 37-year-old Al Fountain, according to family — was found in the eastbound lanes of 25th Street just before 8 p.m. in the area of Georgia Avenue.
SANFORD, FL
click orlando

Former Oviedo teacher sentenced to 10 years in federal prison

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A former Oviedo teacher who tried to solicit a 15-year-old for sex online will spend the next 10 years in federal prison. Dennis Lee Line, 53, was sentenced by a federal judge on Wednesday after he was found guilty by a jury on Aug. 11.
OVIEDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Neighbors say argument over gambling may have led up to deadly Winter Garden shooting

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — Neighbors in Winter Garden say an argument over gambling may have led to a deadly shooting on Saturday morning. Winter Garden police said they found Jermaine Anthony Moultrie lying in front of his home, shot. They believed the suspect, Jerell Lightbourne, was in the house next door. But after an hourslong standoff, police found that home to be empty.
WINTER GARDEN, FL

