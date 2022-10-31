ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies are trying to find out who shot and killed one person and injured another. The shooting happened along South Texas Avenue, which is now the second shooting in the area this week. The attack left one man dead and another hurt. Both men were in their 30s, according to deputies. The injured man who survived tried to take off from the scene in a car after he was shot, but crashed and was taken to the hospital. He’s expected to be OK.

ORANGE COUNTY, FL ・ 13 HOURS AGO