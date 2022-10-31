Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Now I know why many of you call Alton the most haunted town in IllinoisMark StarAlton, IL
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
At Least Two Dead In Saint Louis High School ShootingMarissa NewbySaint Louis, MO
Related
This Restaurant Serves The Best Mac And Cheese In Missouri
Here's where you can find it.
4 Great Burger Places in Missouri
If you live in Missouri or plan on traveling there soon, here are four amazing burger spots that you should absolutely try, if you love good burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Why This Missouri Lake is the Most Underrated in America
I don't understand why a lake in Missouri is frequently overlooked when you come across "best" this or "best" that involving water areas. I can argue that this Missouri lake is the most underrated place in America. Before I make my case that Bull Shoals is the most underrated lake...
America’s ‘Little Grand Canyon’ located in Missouri
Grand Gulf State Park in the Missouri Ozarks is staking claim to the nickname "America's Little Grand Canyon."
Upgrades planned for Chain of Rocks Park in 2023
The Chain of Rocks Park is planning to update its riverfront trail, as well as its existing trailhead and habitat, next year.
Know the winner? $2M Mega Millions ticket sold in St. Charles
A Mega Millions player is $2 million dollars richer after picking up a ticket at the Circle K on Elm Avenue.
This Missouri Airport Is Considered One of the Worst
I got suckered into reading an article about America's worst airports from Travado after seeing an ad on Facebook. The hook was this post, "These U.S. airports are so bad that customers can't stop complaining about them." Yet, looking at the list I had to wonder what big city airport didn't make the list, and if any Missouri airports made the list.
Missouri family gets $6 million in Ford asbestos lawsuit
A St. Louis family will receive $6 million in an asbestos lawsuit against the Ford Motor Company.
KMOV
Longtime South Grand staple moving to Richmond Heights
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Longtime South Grand staple King & I is moving to St. Louis County. Monday, the Thai restaurant announced it will be moving to the spot that used to be occupied by Blaze Pizza at 8039 Dale. The plan is for the new location to open in Spring, 2023.
fourstateshomepage.com
Snoop Dogg throws support behind Missouri’s Amendment 3
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Rapper, actor, and entrepreneur Snoop Dogg is getting involved in Missouri politics, specifically Amendment 3. Missouri voters will head to the polls on Nov. 8, to decide whether marijuana should be legal for anyone 21 and older. Snoop Dogg posted an image on his Instagram...
100 Pounds of Meth at University City Garage Leads to Guilty Pleas
After telling law enforcement "I sell drugs," defendant insisted he said "I sell dogs"
KMOV
Two admit to trying to bring 100 pounds of meth to St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two men pleaded guilty to trying to bring 100 pounds of methamphetamine to the St. Louis area. Demond Benard McDaniels Jr., 26, of St. Charles, and Dawuane Lamont Rhodes Jr., 25, of St. Louis, each pleaded guilty to one felony count of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
laduenews.com
Ladue high school water polo coach retires, leaves impact on players and area coaches
Parkway North senior Mike Clay was on a hot streak before his matchup against Ladue in the 2001-02 water polo season. In the weeks leading up to that match, he netted four against Oakville and five against Clayton. And the day before playing Ladue, he put up the game-winning goal and two others in a nail-biting 8-7 rematch against Clayton.
KMOV
Gov. Pritzker, Ferrero North America break ground on first-ever U.S. Kinder Bueno production facility
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Illinois Governor JB Pritzker joined Ferrero North America for the groundbreaking of Ferrero’s Bloomington, Ill. facility, the first-ever North American location to produce Kinder Bueno products. Gov. Pritzker says this expansion will bring a $214.4 million investment to the area and create 200 new...
KMOV
Authorities locate missing woman and two children
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Endangered Person Advisory for a missing St. Louis County woman and her two one-year-old children has been canceled. The St. Louis County Police Department has reported that Shavonna White and her two children were found safe. St. Louis County police say Shavonna White was...
Road, ramp and lane closures due to construction on I-270 starting Nov. 4
ST. LOUIS — The Missouri Department of Transportation announced a series of closures drivers should expect between Nov. 4 and 7. These closures are due to construction. According to a press release, MoDOT crews will close one lane in each direction of I-270 at New Florissant Road. This will start at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4. Closed lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7.
KMOV
Both sides weigh in on Amendment 3 and who benefits from the billion-dollar industry it looks to create in Missouri
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Inside BeLeaf Medical by the Lemp Mansion, the hum of fans fills the air as the company works to create conditions to grow 20 unique strains of medicinal marijuana. “What you do is you take a full 30,000 square foot facility,” BeLeaf Medical CEO Jason Nelson...
KMOV
First men’s homeless shelter coming to St. Charles County
ST. PETERS (KMOV) - After years of fundraising and federal grants, a shelter dedicated solely to men is opening in St. Charles County. Founders said it’s the first of its kind over the Missouri River off Interstate 70 and Mid Rivers Mall. A freshly made bed, clean, folded towels...
St. Louis man arrested Sunday for burglarizing businesses on Watson Road
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was arrested early Sunday morning for burglarizing two businesses on Watson Road. According to the Shrewsbury Police Department, officers responded to a call in the 7200 block of Watson Road from a man who said he had a severe cut on his leg.
Comments / 0