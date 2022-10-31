ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Stereogum

Nick Minaj Slams Grammys For Categorizing “Super Freaky Girl” As Pop, Says It’s Not Fair If Latto’s “Big Energy” Is Rap

Nicki Minaj has some harsh words for the Recording Academy. Today, The Hollywood Reporter published a report describing how the organization decided Minaj’s Rick James-sampling song “Super Freaky Girl” should compete for Best Pop Solo Performance at next year’s Grammys instead of in the rap categories. “‘Super Freaky Girl,’ where I only rapped on the song, was removed out of the rap categories at the Grammys and put in pop,” Minaj told fans in an Instagram Live stream. “[Drake’s] ‘Hotline Bling’ won Best Rap Song and Best Rap Sung [Performance].”
BET

Lauren London Mourns The Death Of Nipsey Hussle’s Grandmother

Johnson has appeared in more than 40 films, including several in the star-studded 'Fast & Furious franchise. Kanye Planning To Build His Own Cities: ‘Yecosystem’. The rapper has reportedly been busy filing trademarks to brand a range of products and services in his mini-universe. The conversation about shoes began...
NME

Kanye West is reportedly no longer signed to Def Jam

Kanye West is no longer signed to the record label Def Jam. That’s according to a report in The New York Times, which cites an unnamed source claiming that West’s label G.O.O.D. Music – a Def Jam imprint – is no longer affiliated. The rapper and...
hypebeast.com

NBA YoungBoy Breaks Tie With JAY-Z For Fifth Most-Charting Billboard 200 Albums

YoungBoy Never Broke Again is officially the rapper with the fifth most-charting albums on the Billboard 200, breaking his tie with JAY-Z. The feat was announced by Chart Data on Twitter, with the Baton Rouge rapper breaking Hov’s record of 24 albums on the chart. YB hit the record with the release of his latest project 3800 Degrees — a 13-track effort featuring Mouse on Tha Track, E-40 and Shy Glizzy that was released with a note from the artist himself: “To whom stabbed me in my back laughing like me being counted out funny- it’s all good.” There is a chance, however, the 23-year-old will move past his own record again this month when he drops Ma’ I Got a Family, his sixth project of 2022 that will feature between 13 and 17 tracks.
XXL Mag

Chingy Upset He’s on Viral 50 Worst Rappers of All-Time List

Chingy is tight about being named on a viral Twitter list of the 50 Worst Rappers of All-Time. On Wednesday (Oct. 26), VladTV aired a segment of a new interview with Chingy where the St. Louis, Mo. rapper is asked to address his name appearing on the viral list of top 50 worst MCs ever.
Vibe

Baby Keem Thanks Lauryn Hill For Clearing Classic Fugees Sample

Baby Keem is gaving Lauryn Hill her flowers for clearing a classic Fugees sample for his music. “Thank u Ms. Hill,” the 22-year-old tweeted ahead of The Melodic Blue deluxe version‘s release. The pgLang artist interpolated “Killing Me Softly With His Song” on the record “Highway 95.” The Fugees singer was released in 1996 and was a cover of Roberta Flack’s 1973 record, “Killing Me Softly.” More from VIBE.comKodak Black, Westside Gunn, Smino, And More New Music Friday ReleasesBabyface Ray On Detroit Hip-Hop, That Jay-Z Cosign and Elevating His CareerONE Musicfest Showcased Generations Of Black Music And Culture Keem’s The Melodic...
Rolling Stone

YoungBoy Never Broke Again Bares His Heart While Nicki Minaj Drops Spicy Basketball Metaphors on ‘I Admit’

YoungBoy Never Broke Again enlisted Nicki Minaj for a verse on “I Admit,” a song off the Louisiana rapper’s latest project, Ma’ I Got a Family, out today, Oct. 21. The track is centered around a tender guitar loop twisting above heavy drums as YoungBoy spins some heart-on-sleeve verses about love and devotion (“Come make sure you spend some time at mine/Babygirl, you know I’m slime,” goes the final couplet in the hook). Minaj, meanwhile, pops in with a characteristically wild verse that concludes with some delightfully lewd basketball metaphors. Ma’ I Got a Family is largely a solo effort from...
NBC New York

How Are Migos Related? What to Know About Takeoff, Quavo and Offset

Takeoff, one of the members of the Atlanta-based rap trio Migos, was shot dead outside a Houston bowling alley where he and groupmate Quavo had been attending a private party early Tuesday, the artist's attorney confirmed. He was 28 years old. The police investigation is still in its early stages....
