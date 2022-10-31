Read full article on original website
Diddy and His Son King Combs Make Chart History
Diddy is passing the baton to his son Christian, aka King Combs. King Combs has been releasing music for a few years and recently scored his first major hit.
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Mary J Blige Brings All the Elements of Hip Hop and R&B in These Classic Tracks
We’re a month away from the Soul Train Awards 2022, hosted by comedian and actor Deon Cole and the countdown begins. This year’s show will be a must-see event celebrating decades of soul and r&b. Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter Mary J. Blige leads this year’s race with seven nominations,...
Stereogum
Sam Smith & Kim Petras Become First Publicly Non-Binary & Transgender Solo Artists To Top Hot 100 As “Unholy” Hits #1
Sam Smith and Kim Petras have reached #1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 with their collaborative single “Unholy.” It’s the first #1 hit for each artist. Smith previously peaked at #2 with 2014’s “Stay With Me,” while “Unholy” is Petras’ first song to crack the chart.
Stereogum
Nick Minaj Slams Grammys For Categorizing “Super Freaky Girl” As Pop, Says It’s Not Fair If Latto’s “Big Energy” Is Rap
Nicki Minaj has some harsh words for the Recording Academy. Today, The Hollywood Reporter published a report describing how the organization decided Minaj’s Rick James-sampling song “Super Freaky Girl” should compete for Best Pop Solo Performance at next year’s Grammys instead of in the rap categories. “‘Super Freaky Girl,’ where I only rapped on the song, was removed out of the rap categories at the Grammys and put in pop,” Minaj told fans in an Instagram Live stream. “[Drake’s] ‘Hotline Bling’ won Best Rap Song and Best Rap Sung [Performance].”
BET
Lauren London Mourns The Death Of Nipsey Hussle’s Grandmother
Johnson has appeared in more than 40 films, including several in the star-studded 'Fast & Furious franchise. Kanye Planning To Build His Own Cities: ‘Yecosystem’. The rapper has reportedly been busy filing trademarks to brand a range of products and services in his mini-universe. The conversation about shoes began...
HipHopDX.com
Diddy Shuts Down NYC With Yung Miami In Dr. Dre-Sampling 'Diddy Freestyle' Video
Diddy is taking it back to the ’90s — both in sound and style — in his new “Diddy Freestyle” video. Released on Wednesday (October 26), the Mike Oberlies-directed clip finds the Bad Boy boss and his current boo, City Girls star Yung Miami, cruising through the New York City streets in the early hours of the morning.
NME
Kanye West is reportedly no longer signed to Def Jam
Kanye West is no longer signed to the record label Def Jam. That’s according to a report in The New York Times, which cites an unnamed source claiming that West’s label G.O.O.D. Music – a Def Jam imprint – is no longer affiliated. The rapper and...
hypebeast.com
NBA YoungBoy Breaks Tie With JAY-Z For Fifth Most-Charting Billboard 200 Albums
YoungBoy Never Broke Again is officially the rapper with the fifth most-charting albums on the Billboard 200, breaking his tie with JAY-Z. The feat was announced by Chart Data on Twitter, with the Baton Rouge rapper breaking Hov’s record of 24 albums on the chart. YB hit the record with the release of his latest project 3800 Degrees — a 13-track effort featuring Mouse on Tha Track, E-40 and Shy Glizzy that was released with a note from the artist himself: “To whom stabbed me in my back laughing like me being counted out funny- it’s all good.” There is a chance, however, the 23-year-old will move past his own record again this month when he drops Ma’ I Got a Family, his sixth project of 2022 that will feature between 13 and 17 tracks.
DaBaby Reveals Prices He Paid for Lil Baby, Boosie BadAzz and Tory Lanez Feature Verses
When it comes to guest features, DaBaby doesn't have a problem paying to secure a fellow rapper on a song. Recently, the North Carolina rapper revealed the prices he paid Lil Baby, Boosie BadAzz and Tory Lanez for feature verse. In an interview with BigBoyTV, which premiered on YouTube on...
Lil Uzi Vert Speaks at Funeral for Rapper Lotta Cash Desto – Watch
Lil Uzi Vert delivered a heartfelt eulogy at artist Lotta Cash Desto's recent funeral. Desto's funeral occurred on Oct. 8 in her hometown of Memphis. Lil Uzi Vert was on hand to show support and offered some kind words on the late artist. “I ain’t even gon’ lie, but this...
Drake, Mary J. Blige, Morgan Wallen, Dozens More Artists and Companies Unite to ‘Protect Black Art’ and Restrict Use of Rap Lyrics in Court
Artists, industry leaders, and legal experts have joined together in a call to “Protect Black Art,” publishing an open letter in the New York Times and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution urging legislators across America to limit how creative expression can be used against defendants on trial. Specifically, it calls...
Chingy Upset He’s on Viral 50 Worst Rappers of All-Time List
Chingy is tight about being named on a viral Twitter list of the 50 Worst Rappers of All-Time. On Wednesday (Oct. 26), VladTV aired a segment of a new interview with Chingy where the St. Louis, Mo. rapper is asked to address his name appearing on the viral list of top 50 worst MCs ever.
Baby Keem Thanks Lauryn Hill For Clearing Classic Fugees Sample
Baby Keem is gaving Lauryn Hill her flowers for clearing a classic Fugees sample for his music. “Thank u Ms. Hill,” the 22-year-old tweeted ahead of The Melodic Blue deluxe version‘s release. The pgLang artist interpolated “Killing Me Softly With His Song” on the record “Highway 95.” The Fugees singer was released in 1996 and was a cover of Roberta Flack’s 1973 record, “Killing Me Softly.” More from VIBE.comKodak Black, Westside Gunn, Smino, And More New Music Friday ReleasesBabyface Ray On Detroit Hip-Hop, That Jay-Z Cosign and Elevating His CareerONE Musicfest Showcased Generations Of Black Music And Culture Keem’s The Melodic...
HipHopDX.com
Lil Wayne Adds Rick Ross, Quavo, Cam’ron & More To Lil Weezyana Fest Lineup
Lil Wayne has added a few new acts to his forthcoming Lil Weezyana festival, which kicks off this coming weekend. While Tunechi still serves as the main headliner at this Saturday’s (October 29) event, he will now be bringing along Rick Ross, Quavo and Takeoff, Cam’ron, Rob 49, Babyface Ray, Neno and Mellow Rackz.
SZA Drops Long-Awaited Single, Shares Music Video
Earlier this month, R&B star, SZA, said she had no interest in releasing music on anyone’s time but hers. “I don’t have any deadlines,” she said in an interview, “because, at the end of the day, when my shit comes out, it comes out.”. That...
Complex
A Boogie Wit da Hoodie Delays Album Release to Avoid Competing With Drake and 21 Savage’s ‘Her Loss’
A Boogie Wit da Hoodie will not be releasing his new album on Friday as initially planned, and it’s all due to Drake and 21 Savage. The Bronx native took to his Instagram Stories and said bluntly the reason for the delay was that he didn’t want to compete with Drake and 21’s forthcoming collab album Her Loss, which also drops this Friday.
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Bares His Heart While Nicki Minaj Drops Spicy Basketball Metaphors on ‘I Admit’
YoungBoy Never Broke Again enlisted Nicki Minaj for a verse on “I Admit,” a song off the Louisiana rapper’s latest project, Ma’ I Got a Family, out today, Oct. 21. The track is centered around a tender guitar loop twisting above heavy drums as YoungBoy spins some heart-on-sleeve verses about love and devotion (“Come make sure you spend some time at mine/Babygirl, you know I’m slime,” goes the final couplet in the hook). Minaj, meanwhile, pops in with a characteristically wild verse that concludes with some delightfully lewd basketball metaphors. Ma’ I Got a Family is largely a solo effort from...
YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Quavo and Takeoff, G Herbo and More – New Hip-Hop Projects This Week
Now that October is in full swing, the final quarter of 2022 ushers in an array of highly anticipated hip-hop drops. A Louisiana rapper with a cult following drops a new mixtape, two relatives repping Atlanta unleash their first project as a duo, a Chicago spitter drops off the first half of a stacked double LP and more.
NBC New York
How Are Migos Related? What to Know About Takeoff, Quavo and Offset
Takeoff, one of the members of the Atlanta-based rap trio Migos, was shot dead outside a Houston bowling alley where he and groupmate Quavo had been attending a private party early Tuesday, the artist's attorney confirmed. He was 28 years old. The police investigation is still in its early stages....
Pharrell Williams confirms song with BTS: 'It's amazing'
Pharrell Williams teased his collaboration with K-pop group BTS in a new interview with RM.
