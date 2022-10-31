Read full article on original website
wvxu.org
Put your toys away, don't delay! WCPO has an 'Uncle Al' retrospective on the way
"Put your toys away, don't delay. Help your Mommy have a happy day." If you know that song, then WCPO-TV's special about the Uncle Al Show is for you. Cincinnati's Uncle Al, a one-hour retrospective airing 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, on Channel 9, is the station's first retrospective of the popular children's TV show broadcast from 1950 to 1985.
WLWT 5
Halloween mystery: Statue outside Hamilton art center mysteriously transformed into iconic E.T. scene
HAMILTON, Ohio — A Halloween prank in Hamilton has employees of one business pretty impressed. When the Fitton Center staff showed up for work Monday morning, they saw their statue rocking a new outfit. Someone transformed it into the iconic bike scene from the movie "E.T." directed by Cincinnati-native...
Pepperidge Farms discontinues bread used to make hanky panky appetizer
Pepperidge Farms did not say why the company discontinued its Jewish rye bread, or when exactly it decided to do so.
WLWT 5
This Cincinnati radio station is already playing Christmas music
CINCINNATI — It's Oct. 31 and Christmas music is playing on a Cincinnati radio station. STAR 93.3, Cincinnati’s Christian music station, began playing Christmas music this week. It’s the first radio station broadcasting the sounds of the season this year. Other radio stations in the Queen City...
WLWT 5
How haunted is Cincinnati? A first-hand look at some of the spookiest places in our area
CINCINNATI — It's called the City of Seven Hills, but some would say the hills are haunted. Established in 1861, Arnold's Bar and Grille has been at the heart of entertainment in our city for over a century. Once, it was at the heart of the red-light district, but inside their walls there's a lot more to tell than the story of booze and burgers.
WKRC
'Cincinnati Magazine' shows what 24 hours in the Tri-State looks like
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati is a city that never sleeps. In the November issue, Cincinnati Magazine is taking a look at 24 hours in the Tri-State. Editor-in-chief John Fox took some time out of his schedule to talk about this issue that is all about... well time. There's also a special style section that features one of Local 12's own.
Cincinnati Pizza Week Serves Up $9 Pies from Participating Restaurants Nov. 7-13
Use the Pizza Week app to find pizzas, check in at participating restaurants and win prizes.
wvxu.org
Garbage and ugly political discourse come together for 'Trash Talk' art exhibit
Just by looking at the scowling faces artist Paul Kroner sketched of politicians, journalists and world leaders in Trash Talk, you get an idea of what he thinks of the things they’ve said. The Cincinnati sculptor, painter and designer says he tried to keep the brush broad in his...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati McDonald's manager is surprised with a new puppy
CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati McDonald's employee of over 48 years who lost her dog earlier this year was in for a sweet surprise when she received a golden retriever puppy. On Monday morning, store owner Karen Heimkreiter surprised general manager Deb Sandfoss with an in-store celebration and a new puppy to recognize her hard work and sales achievements.
WLWT 5
Skyline Chili employees remember former coworker Anne Gieske killed in South Korea
CRESCENT SPRINGS, Ky. — A northern Kentucky woman is among the more than 150 people killed in a crowd surge in Seoul, South Korea. Those who knew Anne Gieske are remembering her for her smile and personality. Gieske is the niece of Ohio Congressman Brad Wenstrup. She graduated from...
WLWT 5
Friends, family remember Anne Gieske, NKY woman killed in Seoul crowd surge
LEXINGTON, Ky. — The video of a smiling, delighted Ann Gieske reveals a high point in her young life. She had realized a dream. For years, she told those around her she had wanted to study abroad. She got the chance in Seoul, South Korea. Gieske was among more...
KY Restaurant-Bars Bringing Back Heated Igloo Dining
I'm just gonna say it. We have been spoiled this fall. The weather has been absolutely perfect. Obviously, we've been much shorter on rain than we need to be, but, overall, it's been one of the most stunning autumns that I can remember. The only downside to all these clear,...
WLWT 5
Anne Gieske: U.S. Rep Brad Wenstrup mourns loss of niece killed in Seoul crowd surge
Seoul, South Korea — We are learning more about a northern Kentucky woman who was among those killed after a huge Halloween party crowd surged in South Korea. Anne Gieske, a junior at the University of Kentucky, was among more than 150 people killed in the crowd surge at a traditional Halloween gathering in Seoul on Saturday.
WLWT 5
Reports of a robbery on Turfway Road in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Reports of a robbery on Turfway Road in Florence. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
Fox 19
Why Price Hill’s annual Thanksgiving Day Parade won’t happen this year
CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - A local Facebook group is attempting to save a time-honored community tradition, the Price Hill Thanksgiving Day Parade. The announcement to permanently end the parade came in August, according to our media partners at the Enquirer. Now community members are taking to Facebook to try to save the annual event.
wvxu.org
The tech industry needs more Black women. Efforts are underway to make that happen
Nearly half of employed Black women in Greater Cincinnati are paid less than $15 an hour, according to the University of Cincinnati Economics Center. And Black women with a bachelor’s degree are three times more likely to make $15 an hour or less than any other demographic group, according to a recent study by the UC Economics Center and the Women’s Fund of the Greater Cincinnati Foundation.
WLWT 5
Hamilton County misses cut of Paycor Stadium naming deal
CINCINNATI — Expressing frustration, disappointment and puzzlement Wednesday, all three Hamilton County Commissioners reiterated a public call for specific details of the Bengals stadium naming rights deal. It has been almost three months since the Bengals announced the new Paycor Stadium brand. According to the stadium owner, which is...
Cincinnati CityBeat
This House For Sale in Mount Adams Has Been Featured in Architectural Digest
A library, multiple levels of outdoor space, a mini lap pool and sweeping views of the city: 1247 Ida Street in Mount Adams is a fun and funky architectural gem, and it can be yours. The four-level home is about 3,600 square feet and has two of almost everything: two...
wvxu.org
Another WLWT-TV news anchor is heading to a bigger market
Weekend morning anchor Megan Mitchell announces she's heading to Dallas, the nation's No. 5 TV market, the day before Colin Mayfield leaves WLWT-TV for Charlotte, N.C. The talent exodus continues at WLWT-TV. Weekend morning anchor Megan Mitchell wrote on Twitter Tuesday that she's moving in January to WFAA-TV, the ABC affiliate in Dallas.
If Passed, Cincinnati's Issue 11 Could Rein in Mayoral Power
Issue 11 would eliminate the mayor’s “pocket veto.”
