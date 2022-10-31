Read full article on original website
Lima News
Suspect sought in Tuesday evening shooting in Lima
LIMA — Lima police are searching for the person or persons responsible for a shooting that occurred Tuesday evening. According to Detective Matt Boss of the Lima Police Department, officers responded at approximately 6:40 p.m. to 459 McPheron Ave. in reference to a shooting. Upon their arrival they learned that Naomi Brenneman, 47, had suffered multiple gunshot wounds to her leg. She was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
wktn.com
Suspect in Car Theft Investigation Arrested Tuesday
The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of motor vehicles that were taken from locations in the Western part of the county and occurring over the past 4 days. A suspect in the thefts was taken into custody late Tuesday morning. According to a report from the...
Lima woman on house arrest for burglary, meth possession
LIMA — A Lima woman has been placed on house arrest pending sentencing for burglary, a second-degree felony, and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Tessa Howard, 24, pleaded guilty Wednesday morning to both charges in exchange for the state dismissing another count of burglary and grand theft of a motor vehicle.
hometownstations.com
Woman Injured Following Shooting Tuesday Evening on McPheron Avenue in Lima
LIMA, OH (WLIO)- A shooting Tuesday evening in Lima seriously injures a woman, and the suspect is still on the run. The Lima Police Department say, just after 6:30 PM Tuesday evening, officers responded to 459 McPheron Avenue for a shooting. They found 47 year-old Naomi Brenneman of Lima suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to a hospital and is listed in critical but stable condition. At this time, there is currently no word on a suspect or person of interest. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers, Detective Matt Woodworth, or Detective Matt Boss.
WLWT 5
Police: Detective shoots man accused of stabbing woman numerous times in Miami Township
MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Police are investigating after a man accused of stabbing a woman numerous times was shot by a detective after charging at him in Miami Township on Monday, according to Miami Township Police Chief Mike Mills. It happened around 1:30 p.m. when officers were called to...
Testimony begins in robbery, assault trial
LIMA — Testimony in the trial of a Lima man accused of assaulting and robbing two people in their home in July 2021 began Tuesday afternoon. Tarockis Greer, 31, is charged with aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery — first-degree felonies — and two counts of second-degree felonious assault. All charges have firearm specifications.
wktn.com
Two Men Arrested After Pursuit that Started in Findlay
Two men were arrested after a pursuit with Findlay Police officers early Sunday morning. According to a release, officers were dispatched to Best Buy Distribution to investigate a theft in progress complaint. Officers located one of the suspects vehicles as it pulled out of the grass from in front of...
Troy man dead after single-car crash in Lima
Police reported that Woodrow appeared to have been heading east, veering off the road and striking a tree.
westbendnews.net
Shooting Investigation In Paulding County
Haviland, Ohio – On Saturday, October 29, 2022, shortly after 8:00 p.m., deputies were called to 12504 Road 72 in Blue Creek Township to investigate a drive-by shooting. Deputies learned the homeowner, Newlyn W. Baker, was the lone occupant when his residence was shot multiple times from the roadway. Baker was not injured.
Lima News
Final participant in J’s bar fight pleads guilty
LIMA — The fourth and final major participant in a fight outside a Lima bar that left one man seriously injured pleaded guilty Wednesday for his role in that incident. Tysheen Polk, 26, will be sentenced Dec. 1 in Allen County Common Pleas Court after entering a guilty plea to a single count of felonious assault, a felony of the fourth degree.
iheart.com
ARREST MADE IN DESHLER HIT & RUN INJURY ACCIDENT FROM LAST FRIDAY
An arrest has been made in connection with a hit-and-run accident that led to serious injuries for a pedestrian in the village of Deshler last Friday. Henry County Sheriff’s Detective Arlen Cohrs reports 19 year old Ulises Morales, an undocumented immigrant, living in Deshler was arrested around 6:30 this (Tue.) morning in a vehicle just outside the residence where he was living on Keyser Street in Deshler. The auto was stopped this morning, with 5 undocumented immigrants inside; and a driver without a license. Ulises Morales is being charged with a felony count of leaving the scene of an accident, where serious injuries occur; along with the charge of Aggravated Vehicular Assault. He is being held at CCNO awaiting an appearance in Napoleon Municipal Court this week. An interpreter was brought-in to help with questioning of the suspect. The Federal Immigration and Customs Office has been alerted; and will likely be coming to investigate. According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Immigration officials cannot deport subjects, under current federal regulations, unless they are convicted of a felony. The hit-and-run car-pedestrian accident occurred just before 7am last Friday near the intersection of Elm and Keyser Streets, when Jenny Krauss of Deshler was struck by a vehicle that fled from the scene. According to the report, Krauss was thrown on top of the vehicle, smashing the windshield, and landed about 30 feet away. The Henry County Sheriff’s office believed they found the suspect vehicle about a block from the accident site over the weekend; and they were able to make the arrest and file charges today.
loud1033.com
Drugs found on drunk driving suspect at Mercer County jail
CELINA, Ohio (ADAMS) – Police say that a man who was arrested on drunk driving charges had meth on him when he was booked. Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey reports that his office is now investigating the illegal conveyance of drugs into the Mercer County Adult Detention Facility. On...
sent-trib.com
BG man arrested for public indecency
A Bowling Green man was arrested for disorderly conduct after he urinated in public. On Saturday around 6:08 p.m., Bowling Green Police Division officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of South Main Street for an intoxicated male. The caller advised she saw a man in the parking lot and...
20-year-old killed in single-car crash Sunday
LIMA — A 20-year-old man who had been reported missing was killed in a single-car crash Sunday. Jesse Woodrow was found in a car in a wooded area near Commerce Parkway shortly after 5 p.m., according to the Lima Police Department. Woodrow appeared to have been heading east on the road but veered off, striking a tree.
GoFundMe fundraiser created for man killed in car crash
LIMA — Community members have created a GoFundMe campaign for 20-year-old Jesse Woodrow, who was killed in a single-car crash over the weekend. He reportedly left a party around 1:30 a.m. Saturday night in Lima. He was headed back home to Troy and hit a tree. According to a recent article, the crash is still under investigation.
hometownstations.com
Rural Paulding County home struck multiple times during Drive-by shooting
Haviland, OH (WLIO) - Paulding County deputies are asking for help in finding the suspect responsible for a weekend drive-by shooting in rural part of the county. Shortly after 8 pm. on Saturday night, deputies responded to a call, of multiple shots being fired from a vehicle on the roadway at a home at 12504 Road 72 just north of Haviland. The homeowner, Newlyn Baker was the only person home at the time, and he was not injured during the shooting. They have no information about a possible suspect or vehicle description. If you have a tip that could lead them to either one, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 419-399-3791, or you can submit a tip on their website or by using their new app.
Sheriff: Deputies investigating after meth, fentanyl found while booking suspect into jail
MERCER COUNTY — The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they said a suspect tried to bring drugs into the county jail. During the early morning hours of Oct. 30, crews were booking David Wheeler, 32, into county jail on the charge of operating a motor vehicle while impaired.
Delphos Herald
Van Wert County Court news
VAN WERT — The following individuals appeared in Van Wert County Court of Common Pleas:. Nathan Elston, 38, Van Wert, admitted violating his probation by failing a drug test. Re-sentenced to three years Community Control, two years Intensive Supervision, 30 days jail at a later date, 200 hours community service, no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, random screens, substance abuse assessment and treatment.
peakofohio.com
Dayton man tries to flee from police Friday night in Russells Point
Friday night just before 9:00, Washington Township Police observed two vehicles traveling at 67 MPH in a 35 MPH zone on State Route 708 near Aiken Street in Russells Point. The Officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on both vehicles. One of the vehicles stopped and the other vehicle driven by Shawn Cobble Jr.,19 of Dayton accelerated to high rates of speed in an attempt to elude the Officer. The Officer initiated a pursuit of the vehicle driven by Cobble and requested additional units respond.
peakofohio.com
Bush found guilty on 6 felony counts from November 2019 double murder
Josia Bush, 19, of Urbana, was recently found guilty of murder from the Thanksgiving Eve double murder in 2019. A jury found Bush guilty of six counts of complicity to aggravated burglary (F1), aggravated robbery (F1), kidnapping (F1), felonious assault (F2), and two counts of murder (unclassified felonies). Bush will...
