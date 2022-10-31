Read full article on original website
Blue whales ingest 10 million pieces of microplastics per day, study says
(KTLA) — A new study from Stanford University found that blue whales, the biggest creatures on Earth, ingest about 10 million pieces of microplastics per day. Microplastics are tiny pieces of plastic debris found in lakes, rivers and oceans that come from the breakdown of larger plastics. Researchers discovered...
Medical marijuana firms lead donors for legal weed campaigns
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The call went out from leaders in the medical marijuana industry: Money was needed for a Missouri ballot initiative to legalize recreational cannabis for adults. Their colleagues responded. Marijuana farms, manufacturers and retailers provided millions of dollars that footed a petition drive to put...
Dangerous underground lines at more risk than ever, contractors warn
Missouri 811, the new name for what’s been known in the past as Missouri One Call, just held a safety forum in which contractors called out a broken system that’s threatening lives.
State attorneys general sue to block Albertsons’ $4B payout
(AP) – The attorneys general of California, Illinois and the District of Columbia are suing Albertsons in an effort to stop the grocery chain from paying a nearly $4 billion dividend to its shareholders. The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., asks the court to...
Ohio sues Dollar General, claims deceptive pricing
(WCMH/NewsNation) — The state of Ohio is suing discount chain Dollar General, alleging the store charges shoppers prices higher than the ones advertised. Ohio Attorney General David Yost said the state is suing the store on behalf of shoppers who have complained about being overcharged. “They’ll put one sticker...
Snoop Dogg throws support behind Missouri’s Amendment 3
Missouri's Amendment 3 to legalize marijuana gets support from rapper Snoop Dogg who posted about it on Instagram.
What Are You Doing About It? Good Taste: A Fundraiser for Missouri Families, Job News USA Job Fair, Committed to the Cause Gala,
ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt. Jim Butler Auto Group’s Good Taste Initiative just launched to fight food insecurity. The dealership is collecting donated food at all locations, will give $50 from each car sold to a food pantry in Missouri, and will raise $100,000 for food pantries in the state. The Good Eats Gala will feature some of the best chefs in the St. Louis Area.
Missouri family gets $6 million in Ford asbestos lawsuit
A St. Louis family will receive $6 million in an asbestos lawsuit against the Ford Motor Company.
America’s “Little Grand Canyon” located in Missouri
Some people call Grand Gulf State Park the “Little Grand Canyon,” while some just call it “breathtaking”. KSNF/KODE — A state park in Missouri is staking claim to the nickname, “America’s Little Grand Canyon.” Grand Gulf State Park, located in South Central Missouri (along the Missouri/Arkansas state line), is one of the natural wonders of the Ozarks. The highlight of the park is the collapsed cave system (one of the nation’s largest) known as the Grand Gulf. It stretches for nearly a mile between 130 foot high walls, making it deeper than it is wide. The cave’s roof forms one of the largest natural bridges in the state, spanning 200 feet with an opening 75 feet high and 50 feet wide.
Recreational marijuana can benefit Missouri, proponents say
Proponents want Missourians to consider how recreational cannabis can benefit the Show Me State if it passes statewide.
Armed group ordered to stay away from ballot drop boxes
PHOENIX (AP) — A federal judge on Tuesday ordered armed members of a group monitoring ballot drop boxes in Arizona to stay at least 250 feet away from the locations following complaints that people wearing masks and carrying guns were intimidating voters. U.S. District Court Judge Michael Liburdi said...
County lawyers no show in their fight to delay evidence in summer camp drowning
St. Louis County lawyers failed to show up to court Wednesday as the family of a 6-year-old who drowned continued its demands for video of their son’s tragedy.
Kari Lake says she ‘never made light’ of Pelosi attack, blames ‘creative editing’
(The Hill) — Arizona gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake defended widely criticized comments she recently made that appeared to joke about the recent attack on the husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, saying she “never made light” of the incident. Lake also told The Daily Mail that...
Chicago man charged with threatening Darren Bailey
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A man has been charged with threatening Republican candidate for Governor Darren Bailey. 21-year-old Scott Lennox of Chicago is accused of leaving a voicemail with violent threats to Bailey last month. Lennox is facing three felony charges: one charge each of Threatening a Public Official,...
Ill. Sen. Durbin visits FEMA disaster recovery center Thursday, Nov. 3
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – Illinois Senator Dick Durbin returns to his boyhood hometown of East St. Louis Thursday morning to visit a FEMA disaster recovery center. According to reports, that location and one in Caseyville, Illinois opened last week. President Joe Biden declared July’s flooding a major disaster just last month.
Remains of woman found 34 years ago on Colorado farm identified
BACA COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – The remains of a woman found on a Colorado farm have been identified in a cold case spanning 34 years. The investigation started in June 1988 when a farmer reported to the Baca County Sheriff’s Office that he had found what he believed were human remains on his property southwest of the town of Springfield.
Ill. Sen. Durbin to promote early voting at SIU-Edwardsville
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – Senator Dick Durbin will also visit SIUE Edwardsville on Thursday, November 3. He’ll be there to promote early voting for students. In Illinois, early voting begins 40 days before an election. Missourians get two weeks to vote early. Illinois candidate for governor, Darren Bailey, will...
Crestwood Schnucks to undergo major renovation
Schnucks Crestwood is getting a remodel starting in late spring of 2023.
What Missouri voters need to know about ballot measures before heading to the polls
The 2022 Midterm Election is six days away, and Missourians across the state will have some constitutional amendment questions to answer on the ballot.
Mother in custody after taking child against doctors orders, Amber Alert canceled
A mother is in custody Thursday morning after authorities said she took her critically ill baby from Children's Hospital against doctors orders and after a protective custody order was issued.
