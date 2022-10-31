ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamaica, NY

CBS New York

NYPD: 3 shot at intersection in Jamaica, Queens

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a triple shooting in Jamaica, Queens.It happened shortly before 2 p.m. on Sunday on Sutphin Boulevard near 91st Avenue.Police said a 29-year-old man was shot in the buttocks, a 24-year-old man was shot in the abdomen, and a 21-year-old woman was shot in the back.All three victims were taken to Jamaica Hospital and are expected to survive."I was arriving from early voting. I went to early voting and it was a chaotic scene," witness Andy Quito told CBS2's Lisa Rozner. "It was just chaotic. They were put into the stretcher and into the ambulance...
QUEENS, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: Man dead, woman injured in shooting in Sheepshead Bay

NEW YORK -- Halloween night in Brooklyn was interrupted by deadly gunfireAs CBS2's Tony Aiello reported, it happened near playgrounds in Sheepshead Bay.Two hours after the 5 p.m. shooting, families returning from trick-or-treating walked right past a grim crime scene."Everything's usually calm in the neighborhood until people decide to act like they don't have any sense. It's not a good thing for the kids," one person said.The NYPD said a gunman opened fire outside the Sheepshead Houses on Avenue V near Nostrand, steps away from two playgrounds and a cluster of busy restaurants.Multiple evidence markers denote where a 19-year-old woman...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Police: Nassau County family of 4 robbed in their own driveway

SADDLE ROCK, N.Y. -- A mother and father and their two young children had weapons pointed at them during a terrifying driveway robbery on Saturday morning.The Long Island family was traumatized but unhurt.Police told CBS2's Jennifer McLogan on Monday that the Nassau County victims were followed home and ambushed as they got out of their car.It all happened at their Whitman Road house in the village of Saddle Rock on the Great Neck Peninsula."Person comes right behind the husband and with a knife and while the wife was getting kids out, somebody else comes up from behind with a gun,"...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

Sources: Tenant stabbed to death by super in the Bronx

NEW YORK - A 38-year-old man was stabbed to death Monday in the Bronx. Sources told CBS2 the man was a tenant, believed to be killed by the building super. The stabbing happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. at a building on East 136th Street near Willis Avenue in Mott Haven. Police said a 53-year-old man was taken into custody and treated for cuts on his arms.The investigation continues into what led up to the deadly incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential. 
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of Coram mother

CORAM, N.Y. -- A man has been arrested in the killing of a mother in Coram.Suffolk County Police say 30-year-old Anthony Santiesteban was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon. He's charged with second-degree murder in the death of 33-year-old Martina Thompson.Investigators say the killing was caught on video. It allegedly shows Thompson talking to the suspect in a parking lot around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, right before she was killed."When our victim, Ms. Thompson, walked over to a gated dumpster, and moments after that, our perpetrator, Mr. Santiesteban, pulled out a silver firearm, shooting our victim one time in the head," Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison said.Police say the suspect is not a Coram resident, has a criminal history and was on probation for burglary.The motive is under investigation.
CORAM, NY

