NYPD: 3 shot at intersection in Jamaica, Queens
NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a triple shooting in Jamaica, Queens.It happened shortly before 2 p.m. on Sunday on Sutphin Boulevard near 91st Avenue.Police said a 29-year-old man was shot in the buttocks, a 24-year-old man was shot in the abdomen, and a 21-year-old woman was shot in the back.All three victims were taken to Jamaica Hospital and are expected to survive."I was arriving from early voting. I went to early voting and it was a chaotic scene," witness Andy Quito told CBS2's Lisa Rozner. "It was just chaotic. They were put into the stretcher and into the ambulance...
NYPD: Man dead, woman injured in shooting in Sheepshead Bay
NEW YORK -- Halloween night in Brooklyn was interrupted by deadly gunfireAs CBS2's Tony Aiello reported, it happened near playgrounds in Sheepshead Bay.Two hours after the 5 p.m. shooting, families returning from trick-or-treating walked right past a grim crime scene."Everything's usually calm in the neighborhood until people decide to act like they don't have any sense. It's not a good thing for the kids," one person said.The NYPD said a gunman opened fire outside the Sheepshead Houses on Avenue V near Nostrand, steps away from two playgrounds and a cluster of busy restaurants.Multiple evidence markers denote where a 19-year-old woman...
Queens woman, 60, dies months after brutal parking lot robbery: 'She was someone who mattered'
Despite the fact that Caroline Bonacci, 60, has no immediate family or parents to mourn her death, her wake Tuesday is expected to be filled with friends, colleagues and people from her neighborhood. “She was someone who mattered,” one friend said.
Accused NY drug dealers arrested over suburban overdose death already released back on streets without bail
Three suspected drug dealers in New York arrested in connection to an overdose death and allegedly found in possession of 32 envelopes full of heroin were released without bail.
Thief shoots at door, robs cashier at gunpoint at Brooklyn convenience store: NYPD
The NYPD is searching for a man who shot the door of a Brooklyn convenience store and then robbed the cashier at gunpoint, police said Monday.
Man gunned down while smoking cigarette in his LI backyard: police
A man was shot and killed early Wednesday while smoking a cigarette outside his Suffolk County home near an elementary school.
Police: Nassau County family of 4 robbed in their own driveway
SADDLE ROCK, N.Y. -- A mother and father and their two young children had weapons pointed at them during a terrifying driveway robbery on Saturday morning.The Long Island family was traumatized but unhurt.Police told CBS2's Jennifer McLogan on Monday that the Nassau County victims were followed home and ambushed as they got out of their car.It all happened at their Whitman Road house in the village of Saddle Rock on the Great Neck Peninsula."Person comes right behind the husband and with a knife and while the wife was getting kids out, somebody else comes up from behind with a gun,"...
Sources: Tenant stabbed to death by super in the Bronx
NEW YORK - A 38-year-old man was stabbed to death Monday in the Bronx. Sources told CBS2 the man was a tenant, believed to be killed by the building super. The stabbing happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. at a building on East 136th Street near Willis Avenue in Mott Haven. Police said a 53-year-old man was taken into custody and treated for cuts on his arms.The investigation continues into what led up to the deadly incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
Bronx nightclub dispute leads to stabbing, suspect at large
A 59-year-old man was stabbed at a Bronx nightclub early Monday during a dispute, authorities said.
Bronx subway rider's nose broken by stranger hearing insults 'in his head'
A subway rider’s nose was broken on a Bronx train in an unprovoked assault by a still-at-large rambling man who thought he heard the victim “talking s***” to him.
3 men slashed outside Halloween party in Brooklyn
Three men were slashed outside a Halloween party in Brooklyn early Monday, police said. The men were attacked on Myrtle Avenue, near Broadway, in Bushwick around midnight.
CONFIRMED DEAD: Body of NYPD gone missing while vacationing in Guyana found
Officials in Guyana confirmed on Wednesday that an NYPD officer vacationing in the South American nation drowned in the waters in a jungle and mountain region near the border with Brazil on Sunday.
Shooting in front of Brooklyn NYCHA building leaves man dead, woman injured
Two people were shot, one fatally, in front of a Brooklyn NYCHA building Monday evening and the shooter is still at large, authorities said.
Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of Coram mother
CORAM, N.Y. -- A man has been arrested in the killing of a mother in Coram.Suffolk County Police say 30-year-old Anthony Santiesteban was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon. He's charged with second-degree murder in the death of 33-year-old Martina Thompson.Investigators say the killing was caught on video. It allegedly shows Thompson talking to the suspect in a parking lot around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, right before she was killed."When our victim, Ms. Thompson, walked over to a gated dumpster, and moments after that, our perpetrator, Mr. Santiesteban, pulled out a silver firearm, shooting our victim one time in the head," Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison said.Police say the suspect is not a Coram resident, has a criminal history and was on probation for burglary.The motive is under investigation.
5 students arrested after brawl at NYPD high school
Five students were arrested after a massive brawl over someone “disrespecting” another person broke out at the High School for Law Enforcement and Public Safety in Queens.
Squad of heavily armored NYPD officers dispatched to crime-plagued precincts: memo
The NYPD’s Strategic Response Group and additional officers are being deployed to neighborhoods and precincts with high crime rates in four boroughs.
Woman standing outside Brooklyn bodega is shot in back, legs by stray bullets
A woman, who police believe was a bystander, was shot in the back and critically injured as she stood outside a bodega in Brooklyn early Wednesday morning.
Man, 73, fatally run over by truck driver on Long Island
A 73-year-old man was struck by a pickup truck and critically injured as he crossed a road on Long Island Sunday night, Suffolk County police said.
NYPD to assist in search of officer gone missing while vacationing in Guyana
An NYPD officer in Brooklyn that went missing on Sunday while vacationing in Guyana is presumed dead, authorities said.
Man, 18, arrested with gun from shooting outside Lee Zeldin's LI home: DA
A man has been arrested with the gun used in last month’s double shooting outside Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin’s home, the Suffolk County district attorney’s office said Tuesday.
