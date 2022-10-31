WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO) - The former Wapakoneta mayor was found guilty and facing prison time for half of the charges that he was facing. Over the weekend, the jury in Tom Stinebaugh's trial returned a total of five guilty verdicts on the charges of having unlawful interest in a public contract and theft in office, which are both felony charges, and three misdemeanor charges of conflict of interest. The charges stem from different incidents including Stinebaugh allegedly using his position as mayor to have the city install a sewer line to a home his company built at the Wapakoneta's expense.

