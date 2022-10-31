Read full article on original website
wktn.com
Board of Elections Meeting Nov 8
The Hardin County Board of Elections will meet Tuesday, November 8 for Election Day. The meeting will start at 6:30 that morning in their office in the Hardin County Courthouse. In addition, the board will conduct their regular meeting, review the auditor’s report, approve the minutes of the October 13...
wktn.com
Kenton Civil Service Meeting Scheduled
A City of Kenton Civil Service meeting has been scheduled. It will be held this Friday, November 4. The meeting will start at 9 Friday morning in City Council Chambers. That is in the City Building in downtown Kenton.
wktn.com
Ag Society’s Annual Election for Board of Directors Taking Place November 5
The Hardin County Agricultural Society will be holding their Annual Election for Board of Directors on Nov. 5th, 2022, from 3-7pm at the Hardin County Fair Office. To vote for a director, you need to have purchased a 2022 Fair Membership Ticket. There are 9 positions open for re-election this...
wktn.com
Wyandot County Fair to Fill Jr. Fair Data Entry Position
The Wyandot County Fair is hiring for the position of Jr Fair Data Entry. That is a part time position. .Preparing informational packets for advisors for the upcoming year. .and Updating and Maintaining the ShoWorks program. If you have any questions regarding the position, call the office at 419-294-4320. Resumes...
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy council votes against Tavern Building appeal
TROY — A crowd of approximately 50-75 citizens gathered at Troy’s City Hall on Monday, Oct. 31, attending a special City Council meeting regarding legal issues surrounding the Tavern Building on West Main Street. “For nearly three years now, our community has seen its reputation tarnished over a...
hometownstations.com
City of Lima reminding residents of new permit process for PODS
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima city officials want to make sure residents are aware of a new permitting process for Portable On Demand Storage. Lima City Council recently passed an ordinance establishing a time limit, size requirement, and placement on a property for the use of PODS in residential areas. Permits will be required starting Thursday, November 10th through the city's building department.
Hilty Home to close by end of year
PANDORA — Mennonite Home Communities of Ohio confirmed Wednesday its plans to close the Hilty Home’s skilled nursing and assisted living services before the end of the year, citing ongoing financial, census and workforce challenges exacerbated by the pandemic. Those challenges “became unsustainable,” the Christian skilled nursing company...
richlandsource.com
Debt Recovery Services of Ohio defends its efforts to pursue delinquent Mansfield water bills
MANSFIELD -- The leaders of Debt Recovery Services of Ohio on Tuesday defended their collection efforts on delinquent City of Mansfield water accounts. Cathy Shambre, president of DRS of Ohio, and Bethany Robertson, the company's vice president, told City Council they were "astonished" to hear some city officials were seemingly blaming the company for not more effectively collecting on past-due accounts.
Former Wapakoneta mayor convicted, sentenced in public corruption case
WAPAKONETA — The former mayor of Wapakoneta is going to prison after being convicted in a public corruption case this weekend. On Saturday, an Auglaize County Common Pleas Court jury found Thomas Stinebaugh guilty of theft in office, having an unlawful interest in a public contract and three counts of conflict of interest, according to a spokesperson from the Ohio Attorney General’s office.
Lima News
City of Lima announces bridge project
LIMA — The City of Lima has announced a new project. Beginning in the Spring of 2024, the city will rehabilitate the West Street Bridge over the Ottawa River. The city also plans to rebuild the southern intersection with Eureka Street and South Shore Drive. The project is expected...
'Love Local' businesses in Seneca County through end of year
TIFFIN, Ohio — Small business owners in Seneca County want to make sure holiday shoppers show some love to local businesses in the area. For the second year, the Seneca Regional Chamber of Commerce is asking patrons to "Love Local" when shopping this holiday season. "For us, it's an...
wktn.com
Motivational Speaker Visiting Kenton Students Tuesday
Motivational speaker and author Terrence Talley is coming to Kenton. He will speak to students and the community tomorrow (Tuesday November 1). Talley will speak to Kenton City School students from 1st grade up. At 7 Tuesday evening, the community is invited to a 10 Talents concert and presentation by...
Nearly 30 people submit applications for Police Chief position at Springfield Police Division
SPRINGFIELDA — A total of 29 applications have been collected for the position of Police Chief at the Springfield Police Division, according to the City of Springfield’s spokesperson. The city posted the job opening in late September after announcing that Chief Lee Graf would retire by the end...
wktn.com
Community Trick of Treat Event at ONU Tuesday
After Halloween is over, you will still be able to show off your costume one more time. Ohio Northern University is holding a Community Trick or Treat on the campus in Ada tomorrow. It will be held from 6 until 7 Tuesday evening. Enter through the Main Street and College...
sent-trib.com
Wood County Health department conducts inspections
The Wood County Health Department was in Bowling Green, Perrysburg, Pemberville and North Baltimore conducting inspections earlier this month. The following inspections were done Oct. 4. McDonald’s, 3430 Libbey Road, Perrysburg, had four non-critical offenses, which were equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted (repeat); non-food contact surface(s)...
hometownstations.com
Jury finds former Wapakoneta mayor guilty on five charges
WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO) - The former Wapakoneta mayor was found guilty and facing prison time for half of the charges that he was facing. Over the weekend, the jury in Tom Stinebaugh's trial returned a total of five guilty verdicts on the charges of having unlawful interest in a public contract and theft in office, which are both felony charges, and three misdemeanor charges of conflict of interest. The charges stem from different incidents including Stinebaugh allegedly using his position as mayor to have the city install a sewer line to a home his company built at the Wapakoneta's expense.
wktn.com
KHS Hosting Veterans Day Breakfast
Kenton High School is hosting a Veterans Day Breakfast in the High School Gymnasium on Friday,. It will start at 7:00 am and will wrap up at 8 that morning with the playing of taps. Local veterans are invited to the breakfast. Contact the school at 419-673-1286 for more information.
Ohio scrapyard under investigation for over 80 alleged incidents of fraud
Investigators also claimed that Columbus Auto Shredding accepted as proof of ownership a title that included a VIN number cut from a previous sale and taped to the new document title.
crawfordcountynow.com
Galion electrician hopes to “amp up” new business
GALION–Caleb Brown “lights up” when he talks about the new electrical business he opened up this year. Brown, 29, is the owner of C.B. Electrical Services, a firm that specializes in electrical work for residential customers in Crawford and surrounding counties. It’s something he’s passionate about – and something he’s always wanted to do.
morrowcountysentinel.com
Hospital’s 70th Birthday Bash draws a crowd
MORROW COUNTY- Morrow County Hospital (MCH) meeting rooms were filled with friends and family reminiscing about their hospital experience throughout the afternoon October 28. Retired physician Dr. John Sweeney and his wife, Ann, stopped in to recall his days at the hospital as a physician and surgeon and visit with former patients.
