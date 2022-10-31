ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenton, OH

wktn.com

Board of Elections Meeting Nov 8

The Hardin County Board of Elections will meet Tuesday, November 8 for Election Day. The meeting will start at 6:30 that morning in their office in the Hardin County Courthouse. In addition, the board will conduct their regular meeting, review the auditor’s report, approve the minutes of the October 13...
wktn.com

Kenton Civil Service Meeting Scheduled

A City of Kenton Civil Service meeting has been scheduled. It will be held this Friday, November 4. The meeting will start at 9 Friday morning in City Council Chambers. That is in the City Building in downtown Kenton.
KENTON, OH
wktn.com

Wyandot County Fair to Fill Jr. Fair Data Entry Position

The Wyandot County Fair is hiring for the position of Jr Fair Data Entry. That is a part time position. .Preparing informational packets for advisors for the upcoming year. .and Updating and Maintaining the ShoWorks program. If you have any questions regarding the position, call the office at 419-294-4320. Resumes...
WYANDOT COUNTY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Troy council votes against Tavern Building appeal

TROY — A crowd of approximately 50-75 citizens gathered at Troy’s City Hall on Monday, Oct. 31, attending a special City Council meeting regarding legal issues surrounding the Tavern Building on West Main Street. “For nearly three years now, our community has seen its reputation tarnished over a...
TROY, OH
hometownstations.com

City of Lima reminding residents of new permit process for PODS

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima city officials want to make sure residents are aware of a new permitting process for Portable On Demand Storage. Lima City Council recently passed an ordinance establishing a time limit, size requirement, and placement on a property for the use of PODS in residential areas. Permits will be required starting Thursday, November 10th through the city's building department.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Hilty Home to close by end of year

PANDORA — Mennonite Home Communities of Ohio confirmed Wednesday its plans to close the Hilty Home’s skilled nursing and assisted living services before the end of the year, citing ongoing financial, census and workforce challenges exacerbated by the pandemic. Those challenges “became unsustainable,” the Christian skilled nursing company...
PANDORA, OH
richlandsource.com

Debt Recovery Services of Ohio defends its efforts to pursue delinquent Mansfield water bills

MANSFIELD -- The leaders of Debt Recovery Services of Ohio on Tuesday defended their collection efforts on delinquent City of Mansfield water accounts. Cathy Shambre, president of DRS of Ohio, and Bethany Robertson, the company's vice president, told City Council they were "astonished" to hear some city officials were seemingly blaming the company for not more effectively collecting on past-due accounts.
MANSFIELD, OH
WHIO Dayton

Former Wapakoneta mayor convicted, sentenced in public corruption case

WAPAKONETA — The former mayor of Wapakoneta is going to prison after being convicted in a public corruption case this weekend. On Saturday, an Auglaize County Common Pleas Court jury found Thomas Stinebaugh guilty of theft in office, having an unlawful interest in a public contract and three counts of conflict of interest, according to a spokesperson from the Ohio Attorney General’s office.
WAPAKONETA, OH
Lima News

City of Lima announces bridge project

LIMA — The City of Lima has announced a new project. Beginning in the Spring of 2024, the city will rehabilitate the West Street Bridge over the Ottawa River. The city also plans to rebuild the southern intersection with Eureka Street and South Shore Drive. The project is expected...
LIMA, OH
wktn.com

Motivational Speaker Visiting Kenton Students Tuesday

Motivational speaker and author Terrence Talley is coming to Kenton. He will speak to students and the community tomorrow (Tuesday November 1). Talley will speak to Kenton City School students from 1st grade up. At 7 Tuesday evening, the community is invited to a 10 Talents concert and presentation by...
KENTON, OH
wktn.com

Community Trick of Treat Event at ONU Tuesday

After Halloween is over, you will still be able to show off your costume one more time. Ohio Northern University is holding a Community Trick or Treat on the campus in Ada tomorrow. It will be held from 6 until 7 Tuesday evening. Enter through the Main Street and College...
ADA, OH
sent-trib.com

Wood County Health department conducts inspections

The Wood County Health Department was in Bowling Green, Perrysburg, Pemberville and North Baltimore conducting inspections earlier this month. The following inspections were done Oct. 4. McDonald’s, 3430 Libbey Road, Perrysburg, had four non-critical offenses, which were equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted (repeat); non-food contact surface(s)...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
hometownstations.com

Jury finds former Wapakoneta mayor guilty on five charges

WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO) - The former Wapakoneta mayor was found guilty and facing prison time for half of the charges that he was facing. Over the weekend, the jury in Tom Stinebaugh's trial returned a total of five guilty verdicts on the charges of having unlawful interest in a public contract and theft in office, which are both felony charges, and three misdemeanor charges of conflict of interest. The charges stem from different incidents including Stinebaugh allegedly using his position as mayor to have the city install a sewer line to a home his company built at the Wapakoneta's expense.
WAPAKONETA, OH
wktn.com

KHS Hosting Veterans Day Breakfast

Kenton High School is hosting a Veterans Day Breakfast in the High School Gymnasium on Friday,. It will start at 7:00 am and will wrap up at 8 that morning with the playing of taps. Local veterans are invited to the breakfast. Contact the school at 419-673-1286 for more information.
KENTON, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Galion electrician hopes to “amp up” new business

GALION–Caleb Brown “lights up” when he talks about the new electrical business he opened up this year. Brown, 29, is the owner of C.B. Electrical Services, a firm that specializes in electrical work for residential customers in Crawford and surrounding counties. It’s something he’s passionate about – and something he’s always wanted to do.
GALION, OH
morrowcountysentinel.com

Hospital’s 70th Birthday Bash draws a crowd

MORROW COUNTY- Morrow County Hospital (MCH) meeting rooms were filled with friends and family reminiscing about their hospital experience throughout the afternoon October 28. Retired physician Dr. John Sweeney and his wife, Ann, stopped in to recall his days at the hospital as a physician and surgeon and visit with former patients.
MORROW COUNTY, OH

