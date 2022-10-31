Read full article on original website
Sidney Daily News
Sidney’s trick or treat
Rosie Shadoan, 2, receives a treat from Linda Keller. Rosie is the daughter of Adam and Lacey Shadoan, of Sidney. Sophia Burton, 1, receives a treat from Vicki Fulk. Sophia is the daughter of Joseph and Stacy Burton, of Sidney. Kamrynn, 3, and Jaxsynn. 9, Gomez enjoy trick or treating...
thevillagereporter.com
Swanton Bison Farm Holding Annual Pumpkin Drop-Off Event
Bracy Gold Bison Ranch is holding their fourth annual Great Pumpkin Drop-Off on Saturday, November 5. The ranch is inviting everyone to come out to the ranch and bring old pumpkins to feed the Bison through the cold winter months.
wktn.com
Three Blood Drives in November
There are three blood drives scheduled in the month of November. It will go from 8am until 2pm Wednesday at the Hardin Northern High School. The next one is Monday November 14 from noon until 6 at the Kenton Moose Lodge. The last one this month is on Monday November...
13abc.com
Local dentists holding Halloween candy buyback
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Local dentists want to buy your unwanted Halloween candy. Participating dentists will pay you $1 for each pound of candy up to $10. All of the candy that gets collected will be sent to U.S. troops currently overseas. Some dentists are also offering prizes for those who donate the most candy.
wktn.com
Motivational Speaker Visiting Kenton Students Tuesday
Motivational speaker and author Terrence Talley is coming to Kenton. He will speak to students and the community tomorrow (Tuesday November 1). Talley will speak to Kenton City School students from 1st grade up. At 7 Tuesday evening, the community is invited to a 10 Talents concert and presentation by...
wktn.com
Alliance Spotlights Freed Center
The Hardin County Chamber and Business Alliance’s latest Tourism Spotlight focused on the Freed Center for the Performing Arts on the campus of Ohio Northern University. The Alliance called the Freed Center the epicenter for arts and culture in the Village of Ada. It features a 551 seat theatre...
hometownstations.com
Local tattoo shop holds benefit for 2-year-old battling cancer
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A young boy fighting cancer has a local business in his corner. 2-year-old Maddox Owens has been battling brain cancer for over a year. At his side has been Tat-2-U, who held a benefit today to financially support him and his family. Sales from all tattoos and piercings went towards the family, and staff wore shirts to show their support for Maddox. Owner Lumpy Howden says that the business is happy to be able to participate in charitable causes in our community.
wktn.com
KHS Hosting Veterans Day Breakfast
Kenton High School is hosting a Veterans Day Breakfast in the High School Gymnasium on Friday,. It will start at 7:00 am and will wrap up at 8 that morning with the playing of taps. Local veterans are invited to the breakfast. Contact the school at 419-673-1286 for more information.
continentalenews.com
From the Putnam County Health Department….
Did you know? The Putnam County Health Department can provide certified birth certificate copies for all Ohio counties and certified death certificate copies for every person who died within Putnam County beginning in 1909. Did you know? Whether it is a community fair or festival, your neighborhood yard sale or...
Howl’oween 5K fun for two legs or four
LIMA — Whether the runner had two legs or four, Sunday’s event at Faurot Park was a howlin’ good time. The Lima Kiwanis Club held its fourth annual Howl’oween Trick or Trot 5K run/walk at Faurot Park and Woodlawn Cemetery to support the youth activities that their club provides to area students. Runners from Lima and the surrounding areas congregated at the park just off Woodlawn Avenue. The run started in the park and extended through Woodlawn Cemetery finishing again in Faurot Park.
wktn.com
Kenton’s Holiday Season Kick-off 3 Weeks Away
The Holiday Season in the Kenton Historic Courthouse District kicks off in just three weeks. The Kenton Lions Club Christmas Parade will start at 6:30pm on Tuesday November 22. It is billed as Ohio’s Biggest Small Town Christmas Parade, and features over 40 Christmas and holiday floats lining the streets...
wktn.com
Bellefontaine Police Officer Participating in No Shave November
The Bellefontaine Police Department is participating in No Shave November to raise funds for local needs. Some members of the agency have paid $40 to enter the fundraiser, which then allows them to have relaxed facial hair rules for the month of November. This project then raises money that the...
sent-trib.com
Wood County Health department conducts inspections
The Wood County Health Department was in Bowling Green, Perrysburg, Pemberville and North Baltimore conducting inspections earlier this month. The following inspections were done Oct. 4. McDonald’s, 3430 Libbey Road, Perrysburg, had four non-critical offenses, which were equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted (repeat); non-food contact surface(s)...
hometownstations.com
Mercy Health – St. Rita’s nurse awarded at Champion for Hope gala
Press Release from Mercy Health: (Lima, Ohio) – Congratulations to Rebekah Risner, RN, a Mercy Health – St. Rita’s Medical Center nurse who was recently awarded the Nurse Champion Award from Lifeline of Ohio!. Lifeline of Ohio’s Champions for Hope Gala, held in October, recognized individuals and...
thevillagereporter.com
Ribbon Cutting Held For “The Table” In Wauseon
RIBBON CUTTING… Employees from “The Table”, friends, family, local business owners, city officials and Chamber of Commerce members stand to celebrate the ribbon cutting held at the restaurant. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at “The Table” in Wauseon on Thursday, October...
Moeller Brew Barn halts development of Piqua facility
The brewing facility will no longer be built due to several factors, said Moeller Brew Barn.
hometownstations.com
Be aware of porch pirates as holiday shopping season approaches reminds Lima Police Department
Chances are you'll be having more items delivered to your door as the holiday season approaches. The season also brings a rise in porch pirates ready to nab those expensive gifts. The Lima Police Department says in the last few years they've received more calls of people watching and following...
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Findlay Ohio
Findlay is in northwest Ohio, 47 miles (76 km) south of Toledo, and is the largest city in Hancock County. Findlay’s population is less than 50,000 and is far from one of Ohio’s biggest cities, yet it has an energy that few Midwest cities can rival. There are...
Hilty Home to close by end of year
PANDORA — Mennonite Home Communities of Ohio confirmed Wednesday its plans to close the Hilty Home’s skilled nursing and assisted living services before the end of the year, citing ongoing financial, census and workforce challenges exacerbated by the pandemic. Those challenges “became unsustainable,” the Christian skilled nursing company...
wktn.com
Y Updating Program Fees for Non-Members
Starting in January 2023 the Hardin County Family YMCA will be updating program fees for non-members. Monday/Wednesday/Friday Basketball will now be $15/month or $3 drop in fee if you are playing basketball with the group. This is not a guest pass option for individuals that want to come in on...
