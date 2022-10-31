LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A young boy fighting cancer has a local business in his corner. 2-year-old Maddox Owens has been battling brain cancer for over a year. At his side has been Tat-2-U, who held a benefit today to financially support him and his family. Sales from all tattoos and piercings went towards the family, and staff wore shirts to show their support for Maddox. Owner Lumpy Howden says that the business is happy to be able to participate in charitable causes in our community.

