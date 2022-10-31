ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GOBankingRates

Student Loan Forgiveness Update, Retirement Savings Tips & Top Financial News for Oct. 31, 2022

By Gary Dudak
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 2 days ago

Money / Economy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G8TID_0itFdIHM00
kupicoo / iStock.com

Happy Halloween! I hope your final day of October is full of treats and doesn’t cost you too much — especially with the holiday season just around the corner. Before things get too spooky today, check out the top financial stories below.

The Big Lead: Biden Updates When Your Student Debt Will Be Canceled

Despite a number of legal challenges that aim to block the U.S. government’s student loan forgiveness plan, President Biden sounds confident that borrowers who qualify for relief will see their debt canceled within the next couple of weeks. Read the full story here

Bonus Offer: Open a new Citi Priority Account by 1/9/23 and earn up to a $2,000 cash bonus after completing required activities.

Retirement Spotlight: Before You Stop Saving for Retirement, Check Out These Tips

This year’s soaring inflation rate has caused Americans to cut back on a lot of things, including saving for retirement. But the worst move you can make is to stop saving for retirement altogether. Rather than do that, consider these options. Read the full story here

That’s Concerning: US Credit Card Balances Are Up 23% From Their Pandemic Lows

The steep decline in credit card debt that began during the COVID-19 pandemic is officially over, as credit card balances in the United States are now where they were before the pandemic. Read the full story here

Make Your Money Work for You

Bonus: Best and Worst Things To Buy at an NFL Game

If you’ve made it inside an NFL stadium on game day, odds are you’ve already parted with a substantial chunk of money. If you’re going in the future, though, you can be judicious about your in-stadium spending. Here are a few suggested do’s and don’ts

More From GOBankingRates

Make Your Money Work for You

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gNdnp_0itFdIHM00

Check Out Our Free Newsletters!

Every day, get fresh ideas on how to save and make money and achieve your financial goals.

Comments / 0

Related
money.com

The Government Is Emailing 8 Million Student Loan Borrowers Who Automatically Qualify for Forgiveness

Check your email. The Department of Education is beginning to notify millions of federal student loan borrowers who qualify for automatic loan forgiveness. The department started emailing certain borrowers Tuesday to let them know that they won’t need to apply to have up to $20,000 of federal debt forgiven. In total, some 8 million borrowers will automatically qualify for President Biden’s forgiveness plan without needing to fill out the student loan forgiveness application.
CNET

Here's Who Can't Get Their Student Loans Canceled

The US Education Department has officially launched the Biden administration's online student-loan forgiveness application, enabling millions of borrowers to apply to have up to $10,000 in student loans wiped away -- or $20,000 if they have Pell Grants. More than 8 million people have already applied to have their debt canceled, President Joe Biden said Monday at the White House.
IOWA STATE
Cadrene Heslop

The IRS Will Send Letters To Millions

You and many other Americans could receive letters from the IRS this Fall. Americans owed stimulus money could expect a detailed letter in the mail. This physical notification will come in a few weeks.
GOBankingRates

9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...
GOBankingRates

Student Loan Forgiveness: New Rules for 2023 Strengthen Chances To Qualify

The Biden administration announced on Oct. 25 executive actions that will bring most loans managed by the Education Department “closer to forgiveness,” the Department of Education declared. One such action: credit toward the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) Program for borrowers who have qualifying employment. SNAP Benefits: Can...
Newsweek

Stimulus Check November Update: When To Expect Payments

The latest round of stimulus checks and payments is due to be delivered to households from this week, with millions of Americans eligible for the support. California has started issuing its Middle Class Tax Refund, with payments of up to $1,050 due to land in bank accounts this week. Thousands more recipients are expected to receive checks in the mail over the next few weeks.
CALIFORNIA STATE
GOBankingRates

Should You Pay Off Your Credit Card Balance Every Month?

American consumers rely on their credit cards for multiple reasons, whether it’s to build credit, be prepared in case of emergencies, accumulate travel perks or help with large purchases. But when it comes to paying balances — the total amount of debt accumulated each month — there is one...
KRON4 News

Check your bank account: Millions more inflation relief payments being sent by direct deposit

(NEXSTAR) – A third round of California’s Middle Class Tax Refund – commonly called inflation relief payments – is going out to eligible recipients starting Friday. So far, the only people who have received an inflation relief check are those who also received Golden State Stimulus payments back in 2021. The state has issued one round of direct deposits and one round of debit cards.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTEN.com

Is 660 a Good Credit Score?

Originally Posted On: https://www.jeannekelly.net/credit-tips/is-660-a-good-credit-score/. If you’re wondering ‘is 660 a good credit score,’ your credit score isn’t as high as it should be or could be, and it’s likely costing you money. An analysis by Zillow, the real estate marketplace, reveals just how much money.
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
209K+
Followers
15K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy