Read full article on original website
Related
kotatv.com
Firefighters keep Palmer Gulch Wildfire within its lines
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Firefighters continue to make progress on the Palmer Gulch Wildfire, keeping it to 87 acres and now 50 percent contained. Overnight, the fire burned heavy dead and down fuels within the fire perimeter, according to the Great Plains Fire Information blog. Firefighters are working to...
kotatv.com
Firefighters successfully hold containment lines on Palmer Gulch Wildfire
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Tuesday evening, firefighters successfully held the containment lines as they continue to fight the Palmer Gulch Wildfire. A Red Flag Warning was put into effect starting noon Tuesday and will continue through Wednesday night. Firefighters continue to eliminate hazard trees (known as snags), strengthen lines, and mop up hot spots.
KEVN
Cement truck accident closes busy Rapid City street
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s not very often you see a cement truck laying on its side in a busy intersection. On West Boulevard and Omaha Street Wednesday, a concrete mixer rolled over causing a road closure for westbound traffic for several hours. A tow truck and other...
kotatv.com
Sturgis works to control urban deer population
STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - The sizable urban deer population is causing more deer-car collisions and problems in people’s yards and gardens, but the Sturgis Police Department is trying to fix the problem. This year’s deer harvest is underway in the city of Sturgis. The practice started in 2019 to...
KELOLAND TV
Cement truck rollover in Rapid City causes traffic delays
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A cement truck rollover will delay traffic in Rapid City Wednesday. But at about 12:30 p.m. MT Rapid City Police said on Facebook that the cement truck was on its wheels and was one step closer to being moved off the roadway. The Rapid...
kotatv.com
Wildfires, while dangerous, can help ecosystems
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Palmer Gulch fire is a good reminder that wildfires aren’t limited to the summer. And, while wildfires can be devastating, there is also some good that can come from them. Usually, a wildfire refers to an uncontrolled fire, but according to National Geographic,...
kotatv.com
Feeding South Dakota provides 6,000 Thanksgiving meals
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Feeding South Dakota will, for the 12th year in a row, providing food for Thanksgiving meals. Feeding South Dakota will distribute enough supplies for 6,000 meals. This is 1,000 meals more than what the organization gave last year. In Rapid City, Feeding South Dakota plans on distributing 1,500 meals.
kotatv.com
Feeding South Dakota prepares to distribute Thanksgiving meals
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In the spirit of the holidays, Feeding South Dakota is getting ready to distribute thousands of meals to families. “Our thanksgiving distribution we are anticipating about 6,000 meals across the state, between Rapid City, Pierre, and Sioux Falls... But here in Rapid City we are going to focus on 1500,” said Volunteer Coordinator Kimberly Wallace.
newscenter1.tv
Live in the heart of the Black Hills in this $1.2 million luxury home in Lead, SD
LEAD, S.D. – Get out of the city and surround yourself with the beauty of the Black Hills in this luxury home located in Lead, S.D. The breathtaking view from the rim of Spearfish Canyon is one of the many attributes this home has to offer. Conveniently located all of your outdoor recreation begins at the doorstep.
kotatv.com
Palmer Gulch Fire continues to burn in Black Elk Wilderness
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Palmer Gulch wildfire that started Saturday around 1PM is now estimated to be at around 91 acres in size and is 40-percent contained. As of 7:45 Sunday evening, there is a road closure on Palmer creek Road until further notice along with several trails in the Black Elk Wilderness Area that are closed for public safety. According to the Forest Service, smoke will continue in the area for the next several days. Meanwhile, the cause of the wildfire is still under investigation.
newscenter1.tv
UPDATE: Palmer Gulch fire estimated at 66 acres
UPDATE (7 p.m.): The Palmer Gulch fire is now estimated at 66 acres, according to a release from Great Plains Fire Information. No evacuations are in place due to the fire and the Palmer Creek Road is expected to remain closed until at least Sunday, after it is deemed safe for the public.
Sturgis Rally changing on purpose
Of course the rally is always at its heart going to be about motorcycles and freedom, but with that being said we want to ensure that people know they are welcome to attend even if they don't necessarily ride yet," Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie said.
newscenter1.tv
I-90/Lacrosse Street westbound on-ramp to be closed for construction
RAPID CITY, S.D. – According to a release from HDR Engineering, the westbound on-ramp onto Interstate 90 from North Lacrosse Street in Rapid City will be closed beginning 9 a.m. on Thursday. The closure is expected to continue until Wednesday, November 23, 2022. Construction crews will be building the...
KEVN
Enjoy today because winter’s chill is on the way!
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Today will be another near-record warm day with southwest winds and low humidity. A Red Flag Warning is in effect due to extreme fire danger. Highs will be in the 70s today. The record high for Rapid City is 78. We’ll be near that today! Yesterday, we tied the record of 76 in town, originally set in 1965.
Moose on the Loose in South Dakota City Avoids Capture for a Week
A moose is on the loose in Rapid City, South Dakota, and she’s been leading residents and officials on a wild, weeklong chase. The cow moose seemingly came out of nowhere, and no one can quite figure out how or why she’s laid roots in Rapid City. Mike Klosowski, a regional wildlife supervisor with South Dakota Game Fish and Parks (SDGFP), said that there is a very small population living about 50 miles away in the Black Hills. However, the state’s climate is typically too hot for moose. Furthermore, he’s never seen a moose migrate so far—or on its own.
Stunning SoDak Ranch For Sale Is Named After This NoDak City
This ranch would definitely give the Dutton Ranch on the Yellowstone River In Montana a run for its money. This ranch was named after the trail that brought people to the Black Hills Goldrush from Bismarck, North Dakota to Deadwood, South Dakota. Introducing, "The Bismarck Trail Ranch" located 8 miles...
kotatv.com
Community organizations gather for ‘Glow Walk’ to highlight youth homelessness, runaways
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Mayor Steve Allender, along with a number of community organizations kicked-off Runaway Prevention Month with a Glow Walk at Main Street Square. The mayor welcomed the organizations, and kids and teens in the community, and made the official proclamation declaring Runaway Prevention Month in Rapid City.
kotatv.com
Sturgis encourages people to shop locally this holiday season
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The pandemic caused people to shop more online. But the city of Sturgis is encouraging people to shop locally with its annual holiday giveaway. People can win prizes by shopping at various downtown stores. One store participating is “New to You Fashion and Treasures Thrift...
dakotanewsnow.com
Pro-marijuana group says state officials may have broken laws
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The group that pushed forward South Dakota’s medical marijuana measure in 2020 is officially sitting out of the 2022 election and not actively promoting any measure. But it’s taking a closer look at the actions from opponents of Initiated Measure 27 and other pro-marijuana measures.
kotatv.com
An ordinary Rapid City home transforms into a haunted house, just for Halloween
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With lights on the house and decorations adorning the yard and roof, it’s the most magical time of the year. And while some may be thinking of Christmas, one Rapid City family goes all out for Halloween. Holly Cava says her loyalty to Halloween...
Comments / 0