Michigan State

Harry Callahan
2d ago

If you don't want snow and ice, move to Florida. They have only have alligators 🐊 and hurricanes. 😁

1470 WFNT

Seven Lucky Spots Where $1 Million PowerBall Tickets Have Been Sold in Michigan

You've probably already composed your letter of resignation (at least in your head), anticipating your big win in tonight $1.2 billion Powerball Jackpot. But where are the winning tickets being sold? There's actually one little party store in Comstock Park that has the reputation for being the luckiest little lottery store in Michigan. As of 2021, the retailer had sold eight tickets (in a 15-year period) that had netted customers big jackpots totaling about $62 million.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Why Michigan could start seeing more rainbows

A new study says Michigan is primed to see an uptick in rainbows. Released by researchers at University of Hawaii at Manoa in the November 2022 issue of the peer-reviewed journal Global Environmental Change, the study claims that climate change will produce more rainbows in places with northern latitudes like Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
My Magic GR

The Oldest Farm in Michigan Dates Back to 1776

The oldest farm in Michigan happens to be on one of our islands…not Beaver, not Mackinac, Bois Blanc, Drummond, Isle Royale, Manitou, or any of the others that you might expect…..but the answer is found on Grosse Ile in the Detroit River. These days the farm is referred...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Macomb County boy dies from RSV as Michigan pediatric hospitals fill with sick kids

A 6-year-old Macomb County boy has died from respiratory syncytial virus, better known as RSV, Oakland County's chief medical examiner said Wednesday, amid a surge of infections among Michigan children that has pediatric hospitals across the state at or near capacity. The young boy was hospitalized at Corewell Health Beaumont Troy Hospital, and died at 3:41 a.m. Wednesday, the Oakland County Medical Examiner's Office told the Free Press. ...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
1470 WFNT

Michigan: Should You Bag Your Leaves or Just Leaf ’em on the Ground?

Anyone else not have the motivation to rake up leaves and lug lawn bags to the side of the road for pickup? Turns out, you may be doing the environment a favor. Each year, about 8 million tons of leaves are put in landfills. Melissa Hopkins with the National Audubon Society tells NPR that keeping leaves out of landfills can have a significant benefit to your lawn.
MICHIGAN STATE
