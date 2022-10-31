Read full article on original website
Harry Callahan
2d ago
If you don't want snow and ice, move to Florida. They have only have alligators 🐊 and hurricanes. 😁
Michigan won 5 big electric vehicle projects this year – at a $2B taxpayer cost
It’s been called a “once-in-a-century-project” for northern Michigan. Gotion, a Chinese electric vehicle battery manufacturer, plans to invest $2.4 billion and create a couple thousand jobs at two large plants near Big Rapids – a bustling college town on the banks of the Muskegon River. “Make...
Which Michigan Counties Have The Most Deer Car Accidents?
There were more than 52,000 car-deer accidents last year in Michigan. Do you live in one of the counties most prone to car-deer collisions here in our state?. What Should You Do If You Hit a Deer With Your Car in Michigan?. According to AAA, the number of vehicle accidents...
Seven Lucky Spots Where $1 Million PowerBall Tickets Have Been Sold in Michigan
You've probably already composed your letter of resignation (at least in your head), anticipating your big win in tonight $1.2 billion Powerball Jackpot. But where are the winning tickets being sold? There's actually one little party store in Comstock Park that has the reputation for being the luckiest little lottery store in Michigan. As of 2021, the retailer had sold eight tickets (in a 15-year period) that had netted customers big jackpots totaling about $62 million.
Why Michigan could start seeing more rainbows
A new study says Michigan is primed to see an uptick in rainbows. Released by researchers at University of Hawaii at Manoa in the November 2022 issue of the peer-reviewed journal Global Environmental Change, the study claims that climate change will produce more rainbows in places with northern latitudes like Michigan.
This Michigan Town was Named Most Family-Friendly in the State
The north has a reputation for being friendly. Michiganders, especially. Complete strangers will go out of their way to see how your day is going, to wish you well, and the like. And not only are we friendly-friendly, but we're also family-friendly. Being family-friendly is a bit different than just...
Powerball jackpot hits $1.2 billion for drawing on Nov. 2, 4th largest jackpot ever
LANSING, MI -- Someone could literally become the country’s newest billionaire overnight Wednesday as the estimated Powerball jackpot for the Nov. 2 drawing is worth $1.2 billion with a cash option of $596.7 million. “This is the largest Powerball prize in more than six years,” said Drew Svitko, Powerball...
Election Day 2022 in Michigan is next week. Here's what you need to know
We are less than a week away from Election Day in Michigan, when voters will get to decide a slew of issues and positions affecting the Great Lakes state. There's quite a bit on the ballot this year — so here's a quick primer on what you need to know about this year's midterm elections.
The Oldest Farm in Michigan Dates Back to 1776
The oldest farm in Michigan happens to be on one of our islands…not Beaver, not Mackinac, Bois Blanc, Drummond, Isle Royale, Manitou, or any of the others that you might expect…..but the answer is found on Grosse Ile in the Detroit River. These days the farm is referred...
Michigan marries two large industries to become agritourism hot spot
When Justin Wendzel was working his family farm as a young man he didn’t understand his father’s “crazy” idea to buy a pumpkin display business. After all, they were produce farmers selling tomatoes, sweet corn, squash and green beans by the roadside. His father, David, had...
Macomb County boy dies from RSV as Michigan pediatric hospitals fill with sick kids
A 6-year-old Macomb County boy has died from respiratory syncytial virus, better known as RSV, Oakland County's chief medical examiner said Wednesday, amid a surge of infections among Michigan children that has pediatric hospitals across the state at or near capacity. The young boy was hospitalized at Corewell Health Beaumont Troy Hospital, and died at 3:41 a.m. Wednesday, the Oakland County Medical Examiner's Office told the Free Press. ...
'Luckiest store in Michigan' hopes for another Powerball winner Wednesday
COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Party World in Comstock Park claims to be the "luckiest store in Michigan." The party store has sold eight major jackpots of $100,000 or more. The last one was about 12 years ago at $57 million. With the Powerball drawing at the second-largest jackpot in...
Michigan DNR: If you spot a bear den this fall, do this
The state of Michigan is asking hunters as well as anyone who spends time outside this fall to watch out for bear dens and report them to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR).
Mega Millions results for 11/01/22; 7 players win $1 million prizes or larger
LANSING, MI – Multiple players won at least $1 million, but there was no winner of the $84 million Mega Millions jackpot for the drawing held on Tuesday, Nov. 1. That means the drawing on Friday, Nov. 4 will be worth $119 million with a cash option of $59.1 million.
New poll workers raising concerns in Michigan, other states
A shortage of poll workers has concerned local election officials in some parts of the country as the midterm elections approach. Not so in Michigan.
Powerball results for 10/31/22; did anyone win the $998 million jackpot?
LANSING, MI – Lottery players were unable to scare some extra luck on Halloween as there was no winner of the $998 million Powerball jackpot for the drawing held on Monday, Oct. 31. That means the drawing on Wednesday, Nov. 2 will be worth $1.2 billion with a cash...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Poll shows where Michigan voters stand on major races 1 week before election -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Poll: Where Michigan voters stand on 3 ballot proposals 1 week before election. The majority of Michigan voters are supporting all three proposals appearing on...
fox2detroit.com
Winter in Southeast Michigan; how much snow to expect season
(FOX 2) - It feels like so long ago that we were dealing with winter of 2013-14 where we picked up 95 inches of snow! In fact, some would argue the last few years have been... easy. Outside a couple of large snow events, the last two winters have had...
COVID booster uptake in Michigan is slower than doctors hoped
The latest version of COVID-19 vaccines have been available in Michigan for about nine weeks, yet only 10% of eligible residents have gotten boosted. Pfizer and Moderna’s latest COVID shots aim to offer enhanced protection by including the blueprints for the latest mutations of the virus, known as omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5.
Michigan: Should You Bag Your Leaves or Just Leaf ’em on the Ground?
Anyone else not have the motivation to rake up leaves and lug lawn bags to the side of the road for pickup? Turns out, you may be doing the environment a favor. Each year, about 8 million tons of leaves are put in landfills. Melissa Hopkins with the National Audubon Society tells NPR that keeping leaves out of landfills can have a significant benefit to your lawn.
The key cities, counties that helped Whitmer swing Michigan blue in 2018
In 2018, Gretchen Whitmer had to find about 130,000 new votes. That was roughly the margin of victory for Republican Gov. Rick Snyder over Democrat Mark Schauer in 2014.
