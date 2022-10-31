Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
A Fun 3 Day Seattle Itinerary!33andfreeSeattle, WA
Couple sold their house to live permanently on cruise ships because it's cheaper than paying mortgageAabha GopanSeattle, WA
Washington witness photographs multiple hovering orb UFOsRoger MarshLake Forest Park, WA
Kids Eat For Free on Halloween at Local Chain RestaurantsMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
Related
KEPR
Suspect in Kent homicide turns himself into police
KENT, Wash. — The suspect of a homicide in Kent over the weekend turned himself into police on Wednesday. The Kent Police Department said the 20-year-old — whose name will not be revealed until he's charged — was accompanied by his attorney when he was arrested and then booked into King County Jail, police said.
Auburn police seek vandalism suspect
Auburn detectives are looking for more information about a suspect in a vandalism case, posting to social media several photos for reference. Detectives say a driver and a car are involved in the case. If you recognize the car or the driver, contact the Auburn Police Department at 253-288-7403. ©2022...
Suspect Was Released From Jail Days Before Seattle Double Murder
John Marcel Williams is accused of stabbing two people to death in a Georgetown apartment.
kirklandreporter.com
Two arrested after robbery and assault of woman in her own home
Two suspects have been arrested and charged after allegedly burglarizing a woman’s home while one of the men sexually assaulted her at gunpoint. SeaTac man Bubacarr Touray was charged with Rape in the First Degree and Robbery in the First Degree in relation to an incident that occured in Kirkland on Oct. 28. Seattle man Muhammad Sesay is suspected of being Touray’s accomlice as he is being charged with Robbery in the First Degree.
20-year-old accused of shooting mother's boyfriend to death turns self in
KENT, Wash. — A 20-year-old man accused of shooting his mother's boyfriend to death turned himself into the Kent Police Department, according to authorities. The Kent Police Department said Dondre Butler, 20, was accompanied by his attorney when he turned himself in to authorities on Tuesday. He was booked into the King County Jail for a murder on Saturday night, police said.
Detectives Investigate Death of Man Allegedly Shot by Girlfriend’s Adult Son
Kent, WA: Major Crime detectives are actively investigating the death of a man allegedly shot by his girlfriend’s adult son in the city of Kent. Just after 10 p.m. Saturday, October 29, 2022, Kent Police officers were dispatched to a residence on the East Hill, located near the 14300 block of SE 282nd Street.
q13fox.com
Docs: Suspect in brutal Georgetown double homicide was released from jail 2 days prior
SEATTLE - Investigators in Seattle are linking 42-year-old John Marcel Williams to a double homicide inside an apartment complex in the Georgetown neighborhood. On Tuesday a judge found probable cause to hold Williams for two counts of first-degree murder. An attorney told the judge that the victims, a 53-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman, were found with over 60 stab wounds and over 100 stab wounds, respectively.
Suspect was arrested 4 times this year before Georgetown double homicide
SEATTLE — The 42-year-old man arrested for a double homicide in Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood was previously booked into jail four times this year. Most recently, John Williams was released from King County Jail Oct. 28, two days before a man and woman were found dead. Williams, who has not...
Bellevue Police bust suspects in burglary, car and identity theft cases
Bellevue Police detectives said they’ve arrested three suspects in an investigation of a combined 20 charges for burglary, car theft, and identity theft. According to BPD investigators, in September, the suspects stole $5,000 from a business in the 100 block of Bellevue Way. A few days later, Bellevue Police...
KOMO News
Man accused in stabbing deaths of 2 people in Georgetown released from jail days earlier
SEATTLE — Prosecutors said two murder victims killed in an apartment in Georgetown were stabbed around 160 times in total. Seattle Police arrested John Marcel Williams for killing a 53-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman inside an apartment on the 6100 block of 4th Ave S. The murders happened Sunday afternoon around 4:15 pm when a witness discovered the two victims.
q13fox.com
Police search for suspect in overnight shooting in Auburn
Auburn Police are searching for a shooting suspect. Investigators say a man was shot in the Lowe's parking lot just before 2:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Man Arrested After 2 People Found Dead In Seattle Apartment
Seattle Police said this isn't a 'random homicide' but didn't offer anymore details about the case.
Kent Police searching for murder suspect who shot mother’s boyfriend
Kent Police Officers were dispatched to a residence on East Hill near the 14300 block of SE 282nd Street just after 10 p.m. Saturday. Neighbors told officers they heard gunshots coming from the house, and when officers got on the scene and found that a man was severely bleeding from gunshot wounds.
Psychiatric hospital patient arrested in roommate’s death
A long-term patient at Western Washington state’s psychiatric hospital has been arrested on suspicion of killing his 69-year-old roommate, police said. Lakewood Police Department spokesperson Lt. Chris Lawler told The News Tribune Tuesday that Lakewood officers were called to Western State Hospital at about 7:15 p.m. Friday after fire crews responded for a report of an unresponsive patient.
Use-of-force investigation in to Everett Police who fired Tasers during arrest
Authorities are investigating after a potential use of force incident with Everett police officers, during an arrest of a 31-year-old man. The officers reportedly deployed their Tasers while arresting the man, who later needed to be hospitalized. At around 8:20 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a “suspicious call” at 1510...
q13fox.com
Judge: Prison time reduced for former Army Ranger behind 2006 Tacoma bank robbery
SEATTLE - A former Army Ranger who led the "military-style robbery" of a Tacoma bank in 2006 had his prison sentence reduced Wednesday, dropped from 43 years to 31. According to U.S. Attorney Nick Brown, 36-year-old Luke Elliott Sommer was first sentenced to 24 years in prison on Dec. 12, 2008 for the robbery of a Tacoma Bank of America in 2006.
KING-5
Men charged in rape and robbery of Kirkland woman
Bubacarr Touray, also charged with first-degree rape, is being held on $750,000 bail. Muhammad Sesay is being held on $500,000 bail.
Renton police warn of alarming rise in auto thefts
RENTON, Wash. — The country is seeing the highest car theft numbers since 2008. According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, nearly half a million cars were stolen in the first half of 2022. Car thefts are also up across Washington state. The Washington Auto Theft Prevention Authority says...
Suspects who held Kirkland woman at gunpoint inside her home charged
KIRKLAND, Wash. — The two men accused of robbing a woman at gunpoint inside her Kirkland home were charged with first-degree robbery Monday, Oct. 31. Bubacarr Touray, also charged with first-degree rape, is being held on $750,000 bail. Muhammad Sesay is being held on $500,000 bail. Around 1 a.m....
riviera-maya-news.com
Canadian man arrested in shooting death of Tulum police officer
Tulum, Q.R. — A Canadian man has been arrested for the shooting death of a Tulum police officer. On Monday, police from the municipality were pursing a man through a jungle area near the town of Francisco Uh May when an officer was shot. He was hit in the...
MyNorthwest
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news, breaking news, sports, weather, traffic, talk and community for Seattle, Tacoma, Bellevue and the Pacific Northwest.https://mynorthwest.com/
Comments / 4