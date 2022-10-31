ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KEPR

Suspect in Kent homicide turns himself into police

KENT, Wash. — The suspect of a homicide in Kent over the weekend turned himself into police on Wednesday. The Kent Police Department said the 20-year-old — whose name will not be revealed until he's charged — was accompanied by his attorney when he was arrested and then booked into King County Jail, police said.
KENT, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Auburn police seek vandalism suspect

Auburn detectives are looking for more information about a suspect in a vandalism case, posting to social media several photos for reference. Detectives say a driver and a car are involved in the case. If you recognize the car or the driver, contact the Auburn Police Department at 253-288-7403. ©2022...
AUBURN, WA
kirklandreporter.com

Two arrested after robbery and assault of woman in her own home

Two suspects have been arrested and charged after allegedly burglarizing a woman’s home while one of the men sexually assaulted her at gunpoint. SeaTac man Bubacarr Touray was charged with Rape in the First Degree and Robbery in the First Degree in relation to an incident that occured in Kirkland on Oct. 28. Seattle man Muhammad Sesay is suspected of being Touray’s accomlice as he is being charged with Robbery in the First Degree.
KIRKLAND, WA
KING 5

20-year-old accused of shooting mother's boyfriend to death turns self in

KENT, Wash. — A 20-year-old man accused of shooting his mother's boyfriend to death turned himself into the Kent Police Department, according to authorities. The Kent Police Department said Dondre Butler, 20, was accompanied by his attorney when he turned himself in to authorities on Tuesday. He was booked into the King County Jail for a murder on Saturday night, police said.
KENT, WA
q13fox.com

Docs: Suspect in brutal Georgetown double homicide was released from jail 2 days prior

SEATTLE - Investigators in Seattle are linking 42-year-old John Marcel Williams to a double homicide inside an apartment complex in the Georgetown neighborhood. On Tuesday a judge found probable cause to hold Williams for two counts of first-degree murder. An attorney told the judge that the victims, a 53-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman, were found with over 60 stab wounds and over 100 stab wounds, respectively.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Man accused in stabbing deaths of 2 people in Georgetown released from jail days earlier

SEATTLE — Prosecutors said two murder victims killed in an apartment in Georgetown were stabbed around 160 times in total. Seattle Police arrested John Marcel Williams for killing a 53-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman inside an apartment on the 6100 block of 4th Ave S. The murders happened Sunday afternoon around 4:15 pm when a witness discovered the two victims.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Psychiatric hospital patient arrested in roommate’s death

A long-term patient at Western Washington state’s psychiatric hospital has been arrested on suspicion of killing his 69-year-old roommate, police said. Lakewood Police Department spokesperson Lt. Chris Lawler told The News Tribune Tuesday that Lakewood officers were called to Western State Hospital at about 7:15 p.m. Friday after fire crews responded for a report of an unresponsive patient.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Judge: Prison time reduced for former Army Ranger behind 2006 Tacoma bank robbery

SEATTLE - A former Army Ranger who led the "military-style robbery" of a Tacoma bank in 2006 had his prison sentence reduced Wednesday, dropped from 43 years to 31. According to U.S. Attorney Nick Brown, 36-year-old Luke Elliott Sommer was first sentenced to 24 years in prison on Dec. 12, 2008 for the robbery of a Tacoma Bank of America in 2006.
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Renton police warn of alarming rise in auto thefts

RENTON, Wash. — The country is seeing the highest car theft numbers since 2008. According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, nearly half a million cars were stolen in the first half of 2022. Car thefts are also up across Washington state. The Washington Auto Theft Prevention Authority says...
RENTON, WA
riviera-maya-news.com

Canadian man arrested in shooting death of Tulum police officer

Tulum, Q.R. — A Canadian man has been arrested for the shooting death of a Tulum police officer. On Monday, police from the municipality were pursing a man through a jungle area near the town of Francisco Uh May when an officer was shot. He was hit in the...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

MyNorthwest

