Bellefontaine Examiner
BCS prepping for Veterans Day Field of Honor
Bellefontaine City Schools will put together a Veterans Day Field of Honor next week. If BCS families would like to participate, they need to register their veteran through their child’s Final Forms. The deadline to register a veteran is Friday, Nov. 4. The display will be at Blue Jacket...
wktn.com
Three Blood Drives in November
There are three blood drives scheduled in the month of November. It will go from 8am until 2pm Wednesday at the Hardin Northern High School. The next one is Monday November 14 from noon until 6 at the Kenton Moose Lodge. The last one this month is on Monday November...
morrowcountysentinel.com
Hospital’s 70th Birthday Bash draws a crowd
MORROW COUNTY- Morrow County Hospital (MCH) meeting rooms were filled with friends and family reminiscing about their hospital experience throughout the afternoon October 28. Retired physician Dr. John Sweeney and his wife, Ann, stopped in to recall his days at the hospital as a physician and surgeon and visit with former patients.
wktn.com
Community Trick of Treat Event at ONU Tuesday
After Halloween is over, you will still be able to show off your costume one more time. Ohio Northern University is holding a Community Trick or Treat on the campus in Ada tomorrow. It will be held from 6 until 7 Tuesday evening. Enter through the Main Street and College...
wktn.com
Motivational Speaker Visiting Kenton Students Tuesday
Motivational speaker and author Terrence Talley is coming to Kenton. He will speak to students and the community tomorrow (Tuesday November 1). Talley will speak to Kenton City School students from 1st grade up. At 7 Tuesday evening, the community is invited to a 10 Talents concert and presentation by...
wktn.com
Alliance Spotlights Freed Center
The Hardin County Chamber and Business Alliance’s latest Tourism Spotlight focused on the Freed Center for the Performing Arts on the campus of Ohio Northern University. The Alliance called the Freed Center the epicenter for arts and culture in the Village of Ada. It features a 551 seat theatre...
wktn.com
Kenton Civil Service Meeting Scheduled
A City of Kenton Civil Service meeting has been scheduled. It will be held this Friday, November 4. The meeting will start at 9 Friday morning in City Council Chambers. That is in the City Building in downtown Kenton.
wktn.com
Y Updating Program Fees for Non-Members
Starting in January 2023 the Hardin County Family YMCA will be updating program fees for non-members. Monday/Wednesday/Friday Basketball will now be $15/month or $3 drop in fee if you are playing basketball with the group. This is not a guest pass option for individuals that want to come in on...
wktn.com
Kenton’s Holiday Season Kick-off 3 Weeks Away
The Holiday Season in the Kenton Historic Courthouse District kicks off in just three weeks. The Kenton Lions Club Christmas Parade will start at 6:30pm on Tuesday November 22. It is billed as Ohio’s Biggest Small Town Christmas Parade, and features over 40 Christmas and holiday floats lining the streets...
continentalenews.com
From the Putnam County Health Department….
Did you know? The Putnam County Health Department can provide certified birth certificate copies for all Ohio counties and certified death certificate copies for every person who died within Putnam County beginning in 1909. Did you know? Whether it is a community fair or festival, your neighborhood yard sale or...
Marriage license applications filed in Allen County
LIMA — The following individuals recently filed applications for marriage licenses in Allen County Probate Court:. Tony Paphanchith and Natalie Paphanchith, both of Lima; Shane Conrad and Madison Braxton, both of Lima; Travis Patton and Tania Morgan, both of Lima; Rodney Adams and Jaime Thomas, both of Lima; Cory Kenjorski and Mariah Hill, both of Lima; Terry Wilkins and Natalia Liu, both of Lima; Dalton Lease and Alexis Burden, both of Lima; Matthew Honigford of Ottoville and Samantha Judy of Elida; Christopher Hunt and Ashley Roeder, both of Lima; Timothy Pulford and Jill Sites, both of Port Orange, Florida; Jason Farmer and Emily Wilmoth, both of Lima; Alex Casad of Saint Johns and Katherine Miller of Lima; Grant Brand and Amanda Vorst, both of Delphos; Kaleb Gonzales and Corinne Savage, both of Lima; Tyler Reynolds of Lima and Anna Mammone of Elida; Jeremy Bogart and Victoria Baldridge, both of Lima; Kandice Hagerman and Emily Mendrala, both of Spencerville; and Austin Cobb and Alexis McCluer, both of Elida;
wktn.com
Obituary for Robert Theodore Blumenschine
Robert Theodore Blumenschine died Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at the Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus. He was born on November 29, 1936 in Kenton to the late Theodore “Ted” and Dorothy (Casper) Blumenschine. He graduated in 1954 from Kenton High School. From the time he was quite young he worked mowing yards (with the old lawn mowers) and helping do household chores such as washing windows and porches. Later he ran trap lines with a friend and neighbor, Tom Rubins. In high school he worked after school at the A & P grocery.
Sidney Daily News
Maria Stein resident nominated for award
MARIA STEIN — Maria Stein resident Annette Huelskamp has been nominated for a Kilimandjaro Music Award in two categories; best female voice and best female artist. Huelskamp is originally from Haiti where her music is quite popular. She performs under the name Shega and she writes Haitian Creole, Afro and French music. Huelskamp has been writing and performing music professionally for about two years and also works as a nurse at Upper Valley Medical Center.
wktn.com
Bellefontaine Police Officer Participating in No Shave November
The Bellefontaine Police Department is participating in No Shave November to raise funds for local needs. Some members of the agency have paid $40 to enter the fundraiser, which then allows them to have relaxed facial hair rules for the month of November. This project then raises money that the...
richlandsource.com
Panchos Tacos opens Bellville location with larger menu
BELLVILLE -- The Bellville Panchos Tacos menu has the best of both worlds — tacos from the Panchos Tacos Mansfield location and fajitas and specials from El Campestre in Ontario. General manager Alejandro Carrizal Ramos said restaurant staff have combined those two menus and also added new drinks. All...
Times-Bulletin
Van Wert school treasurer resigns, board hears update on developments
VAN WERT — The search is on for a new treasurer for Van Wert City Schools. The board of education, last Wednesday night, accepted the resignation of Michelle Mawer. Mawer had been with the district for the past three years. “I just want to thank Michelle publicly for the...
wktn.com
Contested Races and Issues on the November 8 Ballot
There are two county-wide money issues on the November 8 ballot. One is a five year renewal levy for operation of the 9-1-1 service. The other is a five year renewal levy for the Hardin County Council on Aging to provide or maintain services for senior citizens of the county.
'Love Local' businesses in Seneca County through end of year
TIFFIN, Ohio — Small business owners in Seneca County want to make sure holiday shoppers show some love to local businesses in the area. For the second year, the Seneca Regional Chamber of Commerce is asking patrons to "Love Local" when shopping this holiday season. "For us, it's an...
Hilty Home to close by end of year
PANDORA — Mennonite Home Communities of Ohio confirmed Wednesday its plans to close the Hilty Home’s skilled nursing and assisted living services before the end of the year, citing ongoing financial, census and workforce challenges exacerbated by the pandemic. Those challenges “became unsustainable,” the Christian skilled nursing company...
wktn.com
Early In Person Voting Enters Final Week
In-person absentee early voting hours for the November 8 election is into the final week. 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., today through this Friday November 4. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Saturday, November 5. 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., Sunday, November 6. 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Monday, November 7,...
