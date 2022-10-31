By Courtney Cole, WBZ-TVBOSTON - Some hospitals are overwhelmed by the number of RSV patients they're seeing-unseasonably early. Although adults can get Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) too, many parents are concerned - as it can be life-threatening for infants. WBZ's Courtney Cole spoke to Christopher Lyman, the father of 4-month-old Wesley who is currently being treated for RSV. He said it's been a scary experience. Christopher and his wife were going to have to send their son to New York or Philadelphia, but he's grateful Boston Children's Hospital made space to treat his son. Four-month-old Wesley Lyman is the kind...

