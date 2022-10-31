ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford, MA

whdh.com

Local single mothers receive essential supplies at baby shower hosted by Patriots lineman and wife

FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Local single mothers were showered with support at a baby shower Tuesday hosted by Patriots lineman Lawrence Guy and his wife, who provided the parents with some much-appreciated essential supplies. The Lawrence Guy Family Foundation, which provides resources and opportunities for financially disadvantaged families, hosted the...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
CBS Boston

Father of 4-month-old with RSV details scary experience

By Courtney Cole, WBZ-TVBOSTON - Some hospitals are overwhelmed by the number of RSV patients they're seeing-unseasonably early. Although adults can get Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) too, many parents are concerned - as it can be life-threatening for infants. WBZ's Courtney Cole spoke to Christopher Lyman, the father of 4-month-old Wesley who is currently being treated for RSV. He said it's been a scary experience. Christopher and his wife were going to have to send their son to New York or Philadelphia, but he's grateful Boston Children's Hospital made space to treat his son. Four-month-old Wesley Lyman is the kind...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

RSV forcing Boston Children's Hospital to postpone some procedures

BOSTON - Boston Children's Hospital is delaying some procedures as cases of RSV spread.Dr. Daniel Rauch, a hospitalist with Children's, told The New York Times that some elective surgeries are being postponed to make room for more kids with respiratory illness. The newspaper reports that pediatric hospitals all over the country are overwhelmed by RSV, which is causing longer wait times in the ER for children with non-life-threatening conditions like broken legs or dog bites. A medical director at Johns Hopkins Children's Center in Baltimore told The Times, "This is the pediatrician's Covid. This is our March 2020."Boston Children's Hospital said...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

2022 Boston Common 'Tree for Boston' Christmas tree selected in Nova Scotia

CHRISTMAS ISLAND, NS — Boston's official 2022 Christmas tree, which will be lit next month on Boston Common, was unveiled Wednesday in Nova Scotia. The 2022 Tree for Boston will be a 45-foot white spruce from the aptly named community of Christmas Island, officials announced. It is being donated by landowner Roddy Townsend, along with his children Angela, Carmen and Andrew.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Local burger expert shares his top burgers in Boston

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Waltham’sRichard Chudy is better known online as Boston Burger Boy. He’s been to almost every burger joint in the Boston area and knows where to find the perfect patty. Looking to make your own? He has a book for that. In Dorchester, Tambo Barrow...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

NewsCenter 5 assignment editor Nancy Bent earns prestigious Silver Circle honor

NEEDHAM, Mass. — A longtime member of the NewsCenter 5 team has earned a prestigious honor from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. Assignment editor Nancy Bent will be an inductee of the NATAS Boston/New England Chapter's Silver Circle, an honor society for members who have spent 25-plus years working in pursuit of the profession's highest and most noble goals and are recognized as reliable, valued contributors and mentors.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Severely burned dog found in Norwood, Massachusetts recovering

NORWOOD, Mass. — A young dog found suffering from severe burns to 20 percent of its body two months ago is continuing its recovery, the Animal Rescue League of Boston said Tuesday. The mixed-breed dog, now named Annie was found along Route 1 in the area of Ellis Avenue...
NORWOOD, MA
WCVB

Paper swastikas dropped on homeowner's lawn in Stoneham, Massachusetts

STONEHAM, Mass. — Police in Stoneham, Massachusetts, were investigating after a resident located pieces of paper cut into the shape of swastikas on their property. According to authorities, when officers arrived at the home on Whittemore Lane just before 9 a.m. Tuesday, they found several paper swastikas with hateful language left on the person's property.
STONEHAM, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston police seeking public help to identify victim in unattended death at Dorchester cemetery

Boston Police are asking the public for help to identify the body of a woman found in a Dorchester cemetery on Monday night. The white Hispanic female was found at the Codman Burying Ground shortly after 6:00 p.m. The woman is believed to be in her early twenties, and is described at 5′3″ and approximately 150 pounds. She was wearing a green jacket with white stripes down the sleeves, a gray hoodie with the letters USMC on the front, black sweatpants and red Nike sneakers. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

As New COVID Variants Continue to Spread, Boston Doctors Wonder, ‘What's the Plan?'

The immune-evading COVID-19 variants BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 are continuing to rise in New England, with their share of cases nearly doubling each of the past two weeks. BQ.1 and and BQ.1.1 now account for approximately 20% of all coronavirus cases in the region, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That's almost double the 13% figure from the week prior.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Boston's public art scene is bold, brilliant and, best of all, free

NEEDHAM, Mass. — "Now + There" is a public art curator focusing on temporary and site-specific projects (hence the name) that open minds, conversations, and spaces across Boston. The nonprofit group's current projects include Ponle Vuelo A Tus Sueños/Let Your Dreams Take Flight, a mural at the Prudential Center by artist Yenny Hernandez.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Photos: The best and spookiest Halloween costumes in Salem

Salem is once again home for all things Halloween as revelers young and old lined the streets in elaborate costumes. The town, which has experienced record-breaking numbers of visitors this year, hosts many Halloween activities, including the Oct. 30 Good Witch Parade and the Oct. 31 Salem Witches’ Magic Circle, a ceremony honoring the dead.
SALEM, MA
nbcboston.com

Simple Organization Tips to Declutter Your Home Before the Holidays

Does your junk drawer seem to grow and spread to every part of the house?. Paul and Susan Kadilak of Kadilak Homes and hosts of NECN's "Renovation Rekindle" have easy, cheap, and effective storage solutions for anyone who's looking to shape up their space on a budget. From double-hanging rods...
BOSTON, MA

