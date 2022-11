Drivers should prepare for both directions of I-49 at Butcher Switch Road to be closed on Sunday, November 6 while Lafayette Utilities System crews remove overhead power lines running over the interstate.

Drivers will have to use an alternate route during the brief 15-minute closure from 7:00 a.m. - 7:15 a.m.

Message boards will advise drivers of the closure 48-hours and 24-hours in advance.