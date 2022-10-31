Police locate missing 83-year-old woman last seen in Las Vegas

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is searching for Ann Srun, who went missing on Sunday night. Police say she might be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

According to a police report, Ann Srun is described as 4 feet, 10 inches tall and around 134 pounds and was last seen in the Las Vegas valley.

Update: As of Nov. 1, Las Vegas police have confirmed that Ann Srun has been located safe and sound.