TPD makes arrests in shooting on West Pensacola Street, asks for community help

The Tallahassee Police Department made three arrests following the shooting incident that took place Saturday night on West Pensacola Street.

According to TPD, De'Arius Cannon, 30, was arrested for attempted 2nd degree murder, carrying a concealed firearm unlicensed and resisting officers without violence. TPD says during the shooting incident on Oct. 29 at Half-Time Liquors, Cannon was shot by officers in attempt to stop the active threat after observing Cannon shooting into a large crowd.

Police reports Cannon has not been booked into the Leon County Detention Facility due to currently remaining in a local hospital.

William Thomas, 23, was reportedly arrested for eight out-of-county warrants and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Tamylon Williams, 26, was also arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

TPD stated that the eight surviving victims each sustained non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to recover.

With over 168 shootings happening this year in Tallahassee, Chief Revell said they're continuing to work with city leaders, community partners and churches to try to reduce gun violence. "Tallahassee is a great city," said Revell. "It has a lot to offer so we want our citizens to be able to go out at night and enjoy those things but obviously we have to be able to do that safely."

Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare released a statement Monday afternoon about those who were injured:

Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare received and treated seven patients whom were seriously to moderately injured in Saturday’s shooting. Three of those patients required surgery and all are now in stable condition.



As a Level II Trauma Center, TMH invests in additional classes and training hours every year for all physicians and nurses who care for trauma patients to prepare and respond to emergent situations, including treating multiple injured patients like we received Saturday evening.



The quick response and the excellent care these patients received by the physicians and nurses involved speaks volumes as to what makes the difference in a community hospital and a Level II Trauma Center.

Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare



According to the police department, there could be more arrests in the future.

The shooting incident is an ongoing investigation.

TPD encourages individuals that were in the area the night of the incident to come forward with any information, requesting videos and photographs of the incident to be submitted here .

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS. To report information directly to TPD, call 850-891-4200.

