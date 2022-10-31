Nebraska football to kick off at 11 a.m. in home game against Minnesota

The Nebraska Cornhusker football team will kick off at 11 a.m. central time in their upcoming game against the Minnesota Gophers at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.

The game comes after Nebraska fell to #14 Illinois at home 26-9. The Gophers defeated Rutgers 31-0 last week.

Minnesota features a strong run game that ranks 12th in the nation and second in the Big Ten.

You can watch the Huskers (3-5, 2-3) take on Minnesota (5-3, 2-3) on ESPN 2 and the ESPN app.

Minnesota beat Nebraska last year in Minneapolis 30-23.

