Desert Dome, Lied Jungle to reopen at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium

The Desert Dome and Lied Jungle at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium is now open after zoo officials said Monday there are no further cases of the Avian Flu.

In mid-October, two cases of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza were found on zoo grounds after two Pink-backed pelicans died of HPAI.

The zoo said that several birds from the Simmons Aviary and the Madagascar outdoor exhibit were since tested for HPAI and have come back negative. That includes the four remaining pink-backed pelicans. The pelicans have been moved indoors for winter, according to the zoo.

Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium officials said the Simmons Aviary will remain closed as it is still the zoo’s highest-risk area. It will remain closed until it moves from its current level 4 to level 2 or below.

The zoo is also taking steps to keep wild waterfowl off of zoo grounds. Those steps include inflatable tube men and watering the walking path.

"Our number one priority is always to protect our birds and guard against any potential spread of Avian influenza,” said Dr. Sarah Woodhouse, Director of Animal Health for Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium.

