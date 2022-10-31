Read full article on original website
NHL
Bruins Unveil Team Logo For 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic
BOSTON - The National Hockey League, Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins today unveiled the team event logos for the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic. The Bruins and Penguins will face off in the outdoor game on Monday, January 2 at 2 p.m. ET (TNT, Sportsnet, and TVA Sports) at Fenway Park, home of Major League Baseball's Boston Red Sox.
ESPN
Lindholm's OT goal lifts Bruins over Penguins
PITTSBURGH -- — Hampus Lindholm scored at 3:37 of overtime and the Boston Bruins rallied past the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-5 on Tuesday night. Boston trailed 5-3 entering the third period before scoring the final three goals of the game. Lindholm scored the game-winner with a wrist shot from the top of the left circle.
ESPN
Theodore scores in OT, Golden Knights beat Capitals 3-2
WASHINGTON -- — Shea Theodore scored at 1:35 of overtime to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night. William Carrier and Jack Eichel also scored for the Golden Knights, who extended their winning streak to five games. Eichel added an assist, and Alex Pietrangelo helped set up all three Vegas goals, raising his assist total this season to nine. Logan Thompson made 19 saves.
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Rangers
Embarking on a three-game road trip, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (5-2-1) are in Manhattan on Tuesday to take on Gerard Gallant's New York Rangers (5-3-2). Game time at Madison Square Garden is 7:00 p.m. EDT. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic...
markerzone.com
CANADIENS MAKE 621-GAME VETERAN A HEALTHY SCRATCH AHEAD OF TUESDAY'S GAME IN MINNESOTA
Despite winning their last two games, the Montreal Canadiens will make a pair of changes to their lineup when they take on the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night. Forwards Jonathan Drouin and Rem Pitlick will return to the lineup after missing Saturday's game in St. Louis due to being healthy scratches.
NHL
Global Series family affair for Avalanche forward Lehkonen
Dad, who is Finnish TV analyst, enjoying having son playing Blue Jackets in home country. After the final horn sounded, and the Stanley Cup had been handed to Colorado captain Gabriel Landeskog, friends and family swarmed the ice to share in the celebration. But not Ismo. At least not right away.
NHL
Star Power | 10 TAKEAWAYS
From Bratt being named a Star of the Week, Dano being honored, and keeping an injured Palat involved, Amanda Stein has you covered in 10 Takeaways. It's been a whirlwind of a week. Two massive wins won in two completely different ways. A 1-0 win against the Avalanche and the 7-1 win drubbing of the Blue Jackets, the Devils are passing all kinds of tests early in the season. In Vancouver yesterday, Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau called the Devils the scariest team in hockey right now and it had nothing to do with Halloween.
Yardbarker
Detroit Red Wings vs. Buffalo Sabres prediction, pick, odds for Monday night: Big guns warming up
The Buffalo Sabres and Detroit Red Wings have opened the season well despite slow starts from two of the game's rising stars. However, the Sabres' Tage Thompson and Lucas Raymond of the Red Wings both look to build on a much-needed strong performance when the teams meet Monday night in Buffalo.
NHL
BLOG: Mrazek Ready to Make Return Soon Following Injury
The Blackhawks netminder made his first appearance at morning skate on Tuesday after being sidelined by a groin injury. Petr Mrazek dropped both of his padded knees to the ice halfway during the second period of the Blackhawks' home opener. Spreading his legs wide into the butterfly, the long-time netminder performs the move several hundred times a game without much thought. When Mrazek came up however and felt a searing pain in his inner thigh, he instantly knew what had happened.
NHL
Two Leagues, 'Same Page'
AHL Firebirds and NHL Kraken are both off to above .500 starts as coaching staffs share a common approach to developing players for current and future Seattle roster. As the Firebirds prepare for their inaugural season in the American Hockey League, their coaching staff is looking not just to build a successful team, but a squad that aligns with the identity of the Kraken.
NHL
Caps Host Knights
Caps make quick stop at home to take on Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday. November 1 vs. Vegas Golden Knights at Capital One Arena. Vegas Golden Knights (8-2-0) Washington Capitals (5-4-1) After playing four straight games on the road to close out the October portion of their schedule, the Capitals...
CBS Sports
NHL Rewind: Coyotes drop pair of games at new home, Oilers get revenge in 'Battle of Alberta'
Another weekend of NHL action has come and gone. With it, we saw some very intriguing storylines, including some of the league's elite teams flexing their muscles. Let's take a gander at some of the biggest highlights from this past week around the NHL. Goal of the weekend: Jack Eichel...
NHL
Karlsson, Megna join daughters' ballet class
Sharks defensemen become multi-sport athletes for day. Erik Karlsson and Jaycob Megna are taking their skills to the barre. The two San Jose Sharks defensemen joined their daughters in the ballet studio to practice their pirouettes, though they were outperformed by the smaller, cuter versions of themselves. Megna's daughter even...
NHL
CAVENDISH FARMS REPORT - 31.10.22
Wranglers leaning on character and experience to start the season. The inaugural Wranglers season started with its share of adversity early on for the team. The club suffered losses out of the gate but, as they say, adversity builds character and character is something this Wranglers team has by the bushelful, as they responded with back-to-back wins in their next two games.
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Ducks
Tonight marks the first of four meetings between the Canucks and Ducks this season: Nov. 3 (home), Mar. 8 (home), Mar. 19 (away), Apr. 11 (away). The Canucks are 51-49-9-7 all-time against the Ducks, including a 27-27-2-3 record at home against Anaheim. Vancouver is 2-6-2 in their last 10 games...
NHL
Golden Knights get past Capitals in OT, win fifth straight
WASHINGTON -- Shea Theodore scored at 1:35 of overtime to give the Vegas Golden Knights their fifth straight win, 3-2 against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on Tuesday. Jack Eichel controlled the puck in the Washington zone and fed Theodore, who was cutting to the net and scored...
NHL
Kaprizov scores twice in Wild win against Canadiens
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Kirill Kaprizov scored twice for the Minnesota Wild in a 4-1 win against the Montreal Canadiens at Xcel Energy Center on Tuesday. Matt Boldy had a goal and an assist, Joel Eriksson Ek had two assists, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 34 saves for the Wild (5-4-1), who have won two in a row and are 5-1-1 in their past seven games.
NHL
Game Preview: Islanders at Blues
NEW YORK ISLANDERS (6-4-0) AT ST. LOUIS BLUES (3-5-0) 8 PM ET | ENTERPRISE CENTER. The New York Islanders look to keep their four-game win streak rolling on Thursday as they head to St. Louis to take on the Blues. The Blues come into Thursday's matchup having lost five in...
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for November 2
* Erik Karlsson and Evander Kane scored hat tricks Tuesday, while Nikita Kucherov joined rare NHL company as the Lightning overcame deficits of 1-0, 2-1 and 3-2 to stun the Senators. * The Bruins scored four unanswered goals to march past the Penguins in their final head-to-head game before squaring...
NHL
Tavares' heroics could mark turning point for Maple Leafs
TORONTO -- If the Toronto Maple Leafs can build off something, it's the second goal of the hat trick center John Tavares scored in a 5-2 win against the Philadelphia Flyers at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday. Center Auston Matthews said it was "just special." Forward Zach Aston-Reese called it "a...
