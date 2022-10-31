ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

NHL

Bruins Unveil Team Logo For 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic

BOSTON - The National Hockey League, Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins today unveiled the team event logos for the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic. The Bruins and Penguins will face off in the outdoor game on Monday, January 2 at 2 p.m. ET (TNT, Sportsnet, and TVA Sports) at Fenway Park, home of Major League Baseball's Boston Red Sox.
BOSTON, MA
ESPN

Lindholm's OT goal lifts Bruins over Penguins

PITTSBURGH -- — Hampus Lindholm scored at 3:37 of overtime and the Boston Bruins rallied past the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-5 on Tuesday night. Boston trailed 5-3 entering the third period before scoring the final three goals of the game. Lindholm scored the game-winner with a wrist shot from the top of the left circle.
BOSTON, MA
ESPN

Theodore scores in OT, Golden Knights beat Capitals 3-2

WASHINGTON -- — Shea Theodore scored at 1:35 of overtime to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night. William Carrier and Jack Eichel also scored for the Golden Knights, who extended their winning streak to five games. Eichel added an assist, and Alex Pietrangelo helped set up all three Vegas goals, raising his assist total this season to nine. Logan Thompson made 19 saves.
WASHINGTON, DC
NHL

5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Rangers

Embarking on a three-game road trip, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (5-2-1) are in Manhattan on Tuesday to take on Gerard Gallant's New York Rangers (5-3-2). Game time at Madison Square Garden is 7:00 p.m. EDT. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL

Global Series family affair for Avalanche forward Lehkonen

Dad, who is Finnish TV analyst, enjoying having son playing Blue Jackets in home country. After the final horn sounded, and the Stanley Cup had been handed to Colorado captain Gabriel Landeskog, friends and family swarmed the ice to share in the celebration. But not Ismo. At least not right away.
COLORADO STATE
NHL

Star Power | 10 TAKEAWAYS

From Bratt being named a Star of the Week, Dano being honored, and keeping an injured Palat involved, Amanda Stein has you covered in 10 Takeaways. It's been a whirlwind of a week. Two massive wins won in two completely different ways. A 1-0 win against the Avalanche and the 7-1 win drubbing of the Blue Jackets, the Devils are passing all kinds of tests early in the season. In Vancouver yesterday, Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau called the Devils the scariest team in hockey right now and it had nothing to do with Halloween.
NEWARK, NJ
NHL

BLOG: Mrazek Ready to Make Return Soon Following Injury

The Blackhawks netminder made his first appearance at morning skate on Tuesday after being sidelined by a groin injury. Petr Mrazek dropped both of his padded knees to the ice halfway during the second period of the Blackhawks' home opener. Spreading his legs wide into the butterfly, the long-time netminder performs the move several hundred times a game without much thought. When Mrazek came up however and felt a searing pain in his inner thigh, he instantly knew what had happened.
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

Two Leagues, 'Same Page'

AHL Firebirds and NHL Kraken are both off to above .500 starts as coaching staffs share a common approach to developing players for current and future Seattle roster. As the Firebirds prepare for their inaugural season in the American Hockey League, their coaching staff is looking not just to build a successful team, but a squad that aligns with the identity of the Kraken.
SEATTLE, WA
NHL

Caps Host Knights

Caps make quick stop at home to take on Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday. November 1 vs. Vegas Golden Knights at Capital One Arena. Vegas Golden Knights (8-2-0) Washington Capitals (5-4-1) After playing four straight games on the road to close out the October portion of their schedule, the Capitals...
WASHINGTON, DC
NHL

Karlsson, Megna join daughters' ballet class

Sharks defensemen become multi-sport athletes for day. Erik Karlsson and Jaycob Megna are taking their skills to the barre. The two San Jose Sharks defensemen joined their daughters in the ballet studio to practice their pirouettes, though they were outperformed by the smaller, cuter versions of themselves. Megna's daughter even...
NHL

CAVENDISH FARMS REPORT - 31.10.22

Wranglers leaning on character and experience to start the season. The inaugural Wranglers season started with its share of adversity early on for the team. The club suffered losses out of the gate but, as they say, adversity builds character and character is something this Wranglers team has by the bushelful, as they responded with back-to-back wins in their next two games.
NHL

PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Ducks

Tonight marks the first of four meetings between the Canucks and Ducks this season: Nov. 3 (home), Mar. 8 (home), Mar. 19 (away), Apr. 11 (away). The Canucks are 51-49-9-7 all-time against the Ducks, including a 27-27-2-3 record at home against Anaheim. Vancouver is 2-6-2 in their last 10 games...
ANAHEIM, CA
NHL

Golden Knights get past Capitals in OT, win fifth straight

WASHINGTON -- Shea Theodore scored at 1:35 of overtime to give the Vegas Golden Knights their fifth straight win, 3-2 against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on Tuesday. Jack Eichel controlled the puck in the Washington zone and fed Theodore, who was cutting to the net and scored...
WASHINGTON, DC
NHL

Kaprizov scores twice in Wild win against Canadiens

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Kirill Kaprizov scored twice for the Minnesota Wild in a 4-1 win against the Montreal Canadiens at Xcel Energy Center on Tuesday. Matt Boldy had a goal and an assist, Joel Eriksson Ek had two assists, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 34 saves for the Wild (5-4-1), who have won two in a row and are 5-1-1 in their past seven games.
SAINT PAUL, MN
NHL

Game Preview: Islanders at Blues

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (6-4-0) AT ST. LOUIS BLUES (3-5-0) 8 PM ET | ENTERPRISE CENTER. The New York Islanders look to keep their four-game win streak rolling on Thursday as they head to St. Louis to take on the Blues. The Blues come into Thursday's matchup having lost five in...
ELMONT, NY
NHL

NHL Morning Skate for November 2

* Erik Karlsson and Evander Kane scored hat tricks Tuesday, while Nikita Kucherov joined rare NHL company as the Lightning overcame deficits of 1-0, 2-1 and 3-2 to stun the Senators. * The Bruins scored four unanswered goals to march past the Penguins in their final head-to-head game before squaring...
NHL

Tavares' heroics could mark turning point for Maple Leafs

TORONTO -- If the Toronto Maple Leafs can build off something, it's the second goal of the hat trick center John Tavares scored in a 5-2 win against the Philadelphia Flyers at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday. Center Auston Matthews said it was "just special." Forward Zach Aston-Reese called it "a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

