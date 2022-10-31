ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Evaluation Ordered for Suspected Arsonist in Lower Russian River

The mental competency of a suspected arsonist is being evaluated. Jack Stanley Seprish of Monte Rio was scheduled to appear in court today being charged with 10 felony counts of arson with special circumstances for setting fires during a drought emergency. However, that has been canceled due to Seprish’s public defender expressing concerns about his competency to stand trial and assist with his defense. A judge has ordered the defendant to meet with a doctor to determine his mental status with a report due back December 5th. Seprish is accused of starting several fires in the lower Russian River area dating back to last fall.
MONTE RIO, CA
ksro.com

Defendants in Pig’s Blood Vandalism Case Have Court Date in January

Four defendants accused of pouring pig’s blood on a Santa Rosa public sculpture and a private home have a court date. Kristen Aumoithe, Amber Lucas, Colin Metcalfe and Christina Henry are each charged with conspiracy and vandalism and are set to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on January 17th. They all have pleaded not guilty. Prosecutors allege that on the night of April 17, 2021, Metcalfe and Henry smeared pig’s blood on the former home of Barry Brodd who testified on behalf of the officer who killed George Floyd. Meanwhile, Lucas and Aumoithe are accused of using pig’s blood to desecrate the “Agraria” sculpture in the Santa Rosa Plaza.
SANTA ROSA, CA
ksro.com

David Pelaez-Chavez’s Family Sue Over His Death

The family of a man who was shot to death by a Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputy is now suing the county and the deputy who shot him. The Lake County resident, David Pelaez-Chavez, was shot to death on July 29th. The federal lawsuit claims excessive force, and argues his civil rights were violated because the deputies’ actions caused him to suffer pain and fear before his death. Sonoma County is accused of encouraging excessive force and inadequately training its deputies. Pelaez-Chavez was shot three times after two deputies chased him for 45 minutes through rugged terrain in Geyserville.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Woman attacked by problematic dog in Martinez

A woman was attacked by a dog and injured in her own driveway in Martinez. She said it felt like the dog was trying to eat her. It's apparently not the first time the dog has charged and bit someone according to Animal Services.
MARTINEZ, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco entrepreneur assaulted with metal rod issues warning to always be alert

SAN FRANCISCO -- A San Francisco entrepreneur and longtime resident is speaking out after he was the victim in a violent assault in Lower Pacific Heights Sunday night. Richard Titus said he is sharing his story in part to remind people to stay alert -- even in familiar surroundings in supposedly safe neighborhoods. He hopes more people speak up about such crimes, so that the demand for a better quality of life in San Francisco will be heard by public officials. Titus said he had just parked his car in the area of Sutter and Baker Streets, and took a short walk to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRCB 104.9

Sebastopol braces for lawsuit over RV camping ban

photo credit: Courtesy of dave_7/Wikimedia Commons Morris Street in Sebastopol may be clear of RV’s, but the reverberations from the city’s effort to relocate RV dwellers and clean up the once sprawling encampment continue.   Lawyers from the ACLU of Northern California and Sonoma County Legal Aid, among others, filed suit in federal court last week against Sebastopol on behalf of a number of individuals who say they have had their constitutional rights violated by the city’s RV parking ordinance.   ACLU chief counsel on the case, Bill Freeman, explained.   "Several people who are housed in their RVs would like to be...
SEBASTOPOL, CA
ksro.com

Lake County Sheriff Martin Retiring at End of 2022

Lake County’s Sheriff will be turning in his badge at the end of the year. Sheriff Brian Martin made the announcement last week in a five-minute Facebook video. A replacement will be appointed by the Lake County Board of Supervisors. Martin has been Lake County Sheriff since 2015 having led the department during several emergencies including the Rocky and Valley Fires.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Domestic violence suspect arrested after hiding in Pacifica business

PACIFICA, Calif. (KRON) — A domestic violence suspect was arrested in Pacifica on Sunday after he led police on a chase, the Pacifica Police Department said. San Francisco resident Darien Diaz, 29, was detained in a business after a chase that police said lasted an hour-and-a-half. Officers first responded to Inverness Drive near Glencourt Way […]
PACIFICA, CA
ksro.com

Sonoma County Supervisors Delay New Regulations for Winery Events

Sonoma County Supervisors are postponing a vote for new regulations of winery events. Supervisors raised concerns regarding a draft ordinance approved by the Planning Commission and have called for a major rewrite of the draft with the proposal to come back for approval in 2023. The ordinance would have provided new rules over defining winery events such as festivals and concerts as opposed to agricultural events. Applying to just new and revised applications, it would’ve also put standards over the size and hours of such events and rules over on-site parking, noise and food service.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Violent attack at San Francisco 7-Eleven takes 'heartbreaking' toll

SAN FRANCISCO -- A suspect was in custody after a violent attack inside a San Francisco 7-Eleven left two people injured and claimed the life of a 77-year-old man.The attack happened at about 6:28 a.m. Tuesday at a store on the 2200 block of Bayshore Avenue in the city's Visitacion Valley neighborhood.San Francisco police said officers who responded to a report of an assault in progress found several victims, one of who was suffering life-threatening injuries.   One of the bystanders -- 77-year-old Richard Owens -- died at the scene of his injuries. It was a brutal assault that was captured on video.Investigators said the attack was random. The death was 17th homicide this year in the Visitacion Valley neighborhood."It is heartbreaking to see this type of senseless violence on the seniors in our community," said Supervisor Shamann Walton. "I am committed to working with our community, city departments, and law enforcement to prevent violent incidents like this from happening to our community and to our seniors."People with information on the incident were asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444 or send a text to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. 
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ksro.com

Three Arrested for Illegal Firearms in Rohnert Park

Three suspects are behind bars after a robbery investigation in Rohnert Park led to the discovery of illegal guns. Two of the three suspects wanted in connection with an armed robbery committed last Thursday are teen boys. Investigators say one of the suspects picked the victim up from a party, drove them a short way, then pulled out a gun and demanded a bag of money. Police found the suspects at a home in Santa Rosa on Sunday. They also found five handguns, high-capacity handgun and assault rifle magazines, ammunition, and assault rifle parts. Some of the guns were modified into machine guns and don’t have serial numbers.
ROHNERT PARK, CA
ksro.com

Man Pleads “No Contest” in Santa Rosa Gang Shooting

A man is pleading no contest to charges related to a 2019 gang shooting in Santa Rosa. Edward Beltran entered his plea on October 20th to one count each of attempted murder, assault with a semiautomatic rifle and mayhem. Beltran, who was 17 at the time but charged as an adult, will be sentenced on February 15th. The shooting happened in June of 2019 when people in an SUV got into an argument with a 21-year-old man who had been walking near Jacobs park. Beltran got out of the vehicle and shot the man while also hitting three bystanders, including an 11-year old boy. All the victims survived.
