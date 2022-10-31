ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

HOLAUSA

Halloween: The reason we carve pumpkins during spooky season

Have you ever wondered about the meaning behind some of our favorite Halloween traditions? Well, when it comes to carving pumpkins, we have just the answer about how this became such a popular tradition in the United States and other parts of the world. Halloween comes from the Irish...
ABC 4

Fun activities to replace trick or treating this Halloween

Have your kids outgrown trick or treating but still love Halloween? Today on GTU we were joined by Cat Palmer to give us the solution. She gave viewers some options that are perfect for teenagers. At home activities:. You could have a fun dinner and movie with your kids, that...
KISS 106

Is Stealing Halloween Candy Off Of Someone’s Porch Illegal in Indiana and Kentucky?

Some people are full of tricks instead of treats, but can they actually get into trouble for it?. When you take the kids out trick or treating, I think everyone can agree that there is a certain etiquette to follow. Don't walk in people's landscaping, stick to the walkways, don't trick or treat if the lights are off, and take only one piece of candy if someone leaves the candy bowl out. However, not everyone follows these simple Halloween rules, and ruin the fun for everyone.
INDIANA STATE
CBS LA

Experts offer safety tips ahead of Halloween

With less than a day left until trick or treaters hit the streets for Halloween, experts are urging parents to double down on conversations on safety with children. A report from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration shows that pedestrian deaths experience a dramatic increase on Halloween every year. From 2006 to 2020, 52 children were fatally struck by cars on Halloween nationwide, according to data from the Fatality Analysis Reporting System.In an effort to curb those numbers and ensure a safe holiday for all, AAA Spokesman Doug Shupe has a number of tips ahead of Halloween. He says that on top...
CBS Miami

"No tricks, just treats!" Publix giving out free candy to trick or treaters

MIAMI - If you're looking for a place to take the little ones trick or treating, Publix has you covered.The grocery giant posted on Facebook "No tricks, just treats! Dress up your kids in their best costumes and join us on Halloween from 4 - 7 p.m. for a ghostly good time trick-or-treating in our stores."The in-store trick-or-treating is for children under 12 and they do need to be accompanied by an adult."We trick or treat at our Publix every year. Thank you for this fun tradition!" Tiffany Green Evans wrote on Publix's Facebook page.Although this is a national campaign, you should check with your local store to make sure they're participating.  
Yardbarker

Guardians Show Off The Perfect Halloween Handle

Halloween is here, which means it’s time to celebrate the dawn of fall. Tonight is the night where children dress up in funny costumes and go around asking for candy while trick or treating. The Cleveland Guardians appear to want in on the fun. Not that they’ll be trick...
CLEVELAND, OH
Lebanon-Express

What to do with your pumpkins after Halloween

It's easy to throw your pumpkins in the trash after Halloween, but consider these alternative options of what to do with your pumpkins before discarding them in a landfill.

