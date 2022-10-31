Read full article on original website
Kimberly Austin Hayes
2d ago
wow, and the former potus, can do all type of stuff, and still causing harm to our democracy, but nothing has been done to him, white PRIVILEGE. She was only arrested cos her skin color, and they want to keep up out... so sad... Arkansas has been RACIST for decades
Pulaski County prosecutor walks back statement on Little Rock City Hall investigation
The Pulaski County prosecutor said Wednesday that he misspoke after Tuesday’s statement that he was opening an investigation into Little Rock City Hall.
KATV
LRPD: Suspicious death in Mabelvale determined to be a homicide
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update 4:45 p.m.:. A Wednesday afternoon death investigation in Mabelvale has been determined to be a homicide, Little Rock police said. Police said they were called alerted of a subject down in the 11200 block of Legion Hut Road shortly after 12:30 p.m. Anyone with...
Wednesday homicide in Mabelvale makes 2022 deadliest year on record in Little Rock
Little Rock police said a death investigation started midday Wednesday is now being considered the city’s 71st homicide of 2022, pushing past the previous annual record for killings in the capital city.
Little Rock asks court to add Think Rubix to FOIA lawsuit
The City of Little Rock has asked a court to add the event promoter behind the canceled LITFest event to a lawsuit the city is facing.
ktoy1047.com
Texarkana police arrest man for forgery
26-year-old Darius Pleasant of Little Rock completed an online card application using the victim’s name on Saturday morning, prompting the victim’s bank to contact the dealership and inform them that the identity had been stolen. On Saturday afternoon, Pleasant arrived at the dealership to pick up the vehicle....
Man convicted for 1973 murder to get commuted sentence from Arkansas governor
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson has announced he intends to commute the sentence of a man convicted for a murder that happened in 1973. Hutchinson made the announcement Tuesday along with several other pardons and commutations. He will commute the sentence of Walter Bowden from life...
KATV
Little rock police searching for suspect wanted for terroristic threatening
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Little Rock police announced Tuesday that are seeking information on a person wanted for terroristic threatening. Police said 34-year-old Prince Randall has active warrants for two counts of terroristic threatening in the 1st degree. Randall is described as a black male standing 6 feet...
Conway police arrest suspect in connection with Monday night shooting
Conway police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that happened in a business parking lot on Monday evening.
‘Enough of this Nonsense’; Prosecutor at point of ‘exasperation’ with Little Rock City Hall, FOIA issues
Pulaski County's prosecutor told Little Rock officials Tuesday that he is approaching the point of exasperation related to public record complaints against the city.
KATV
Little Rock police need information involving shots being fired and one dead
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Little Rock Police Department announced Monday they need the public's help for the benefit of an investigation. On Monday, July 11, officers responded to a call reporting shots being fired in the 1500 block of Northwick Court. When the officers arrived they found Daniel...
LRPD: Arrest made after car stolen with 3 kids inside
Little Rock police made an arrest Wednesday night after a car was stolen with three children inside.
Little Rock’s 70th homicide of 2022 ties deadly record, leaves residents heartbroken
Another family is without someone at the table Sunday as Little Rock reports another homicide in the capital city.
Security scan detects loaded gun at Central High School
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock School District Administrators informed parents that a student brought a loaded gun to school at Central High on Tuesday. The school's security team said it turned up during a random security check. The safety and security director, Ron Self, said that there was...
KATV
69-year-old suspect killed after 18-hour long Halloween standoff in Sherwood
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — After an 18-hour standoff in Sherwood, police said it ended with the 69-year-old suspect wanted for impersonating a law enforcement officer being killed early Tuesday morning. According to the Arkansas State Police, Sherwood police officers attempted to serve Eugene Elliot Reed with a warrant for...
DHS: National Catalytic Converter Theft Ring Investigation Underway In Northeast Oklahoma
Part of a federal investigation is happening in northeast Oklahoma according to representatives from the Department of Homeland Security. DHS said it is anticipating several arrests on Wednesday in connection to an organized catalytic converter theft ring. This operation involves state and local law enforcement across the country including Tulsa Police, Coweta Police, Broken Arrow Police, and the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office. Witnesses have reported a large law enforcement presence in Wagoner, Coweta, and the Oneta area. None of the agencies have revealed the nature of the investigation.
easttexasradio.com
Arkansas Woman Jailed In Hopkins County
Hopkins County deputies stopped a North Little Rock woman for a traffic violation on I-30 and detected the odor of marijuana. A subsequent search of the vehicle turned up items that appeared to have been stolen. There was also a security tag removal device. The device led to a felony charge of unlawful use of a criminal instrument.
Little Rock police make arrest in homicide that left one man dead
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Shortly after 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, the Little Rock Police Department responded to calls of a shooting at 6 York Drive. According to reports, once officers arrived they found 34-year-old David Royal suffering from a gunshot wound. He later died while still at the scene.
SWAT officers respond to report of barricaded suspect in Sherwood
Police officials in Sherwood say they are responding to reports of a barricaded person Monday afternoon.
Investigation underway after body found in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — An investigation is being conducted by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division after a body was found near Old Warren Road and Gibbins Road, a rural area south of Pine Bluff. On November 1 at 3:33 p.m., deputies were dispatched after a...
KHBS
New bus in Oklahoma aims to help victims of human trafficking
A new bus from the Oklahoma Transit Association aims to help victims of human trafficking. The bus also aims to educate how the transit system works. "Whether that’s safety, whether that’s security or to make people aware of the opportunities for them to get to work," said Andrea Ball, executive director of the Oklahoma Transit Association.
