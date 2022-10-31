ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Culpeper, VA

Inside Nova

Historical plaques presented

The Right the Record project unveiled six plaques on Oct, 29, showcasing the overlooked history of African American heritage and proprietorship in downtown Culpeper. In order to bring to light the forgotten history of Culpeper, the Right the Record project set up six plagues with QR codes that lead to information about the shops’ previous owners.
CULPEPER, VA
Inside Nova

Fairfax fire officials kick off annual 'Toys for Tots' collection

The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department is gearing up to participate in the National Capital Region Fire and EMS Departments’ 2022 Toys for Tots Campaign. The campaign’s intention is to “bring holiday joy and deliver a message of hope to children,” officials said. County fire...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Letter: Missing Middle will devastate Arlington communities

Editor: Let us fervently hope that the current Arlington County Board will not be remembered as the group that foisted on unsuspecting residents the destruction of our community’s old, leafy, peaceful, beautiful neighborhoods. I don’t happen to live in one myself, but they are precious and must be preserved....
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Fairfax County isn't planning to change name of Sully District

Fairfax County will not move forward with renaming the Sully District. During a Board of Supervisors meeting this week, Sully District Supervisor Kathy Smith said the best step forward was to keep the district's name while educating people about its history. Last year the Redistricting Advisory Committee recommended changing the...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Letter: Theo will champion transportation, mobility improvements in Arlington

Editor: Adam Theo will be the champion we need on the Arlington County Board for a safer and more sustainable transportation system. Transportation is an important issue in Arlington: Just this year, in two separate crashes, women were killed crossing the street. The transportation sector is the largest contributor to carbon emissions in Arlington.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Arlington School Board decides bigger Career Center is better Career Center

Arlington School Board members on Oct. 27 voted unanimously to authorize construction of a larger, more expensive, new Arlington Career Center building, saying the opportunities it will provide outweigh concerns that the extra cost may come at the expense of other much-needed capital improvements. “I’m persuaded,” said School Board Chairman...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Letter: Sutton has best credentials, experience in School Board race

Editor: Your endorsement of James Vell Rives IV for Arlington School Board failed to mention several key points. Of the two School Board candidates, Bethany Sutton has significantly more experience in education than Rives. For over a decade, Sutton has dedicated her free time to serving students. She’s been an active PTA member and officer at a Title I school and currently chairs the APS Advisory Council on Teaching and Learning after several years in other council roles.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

George Mason debuts Virginia's first College of Public Health

George Mason University’s new College of Public Health is the first of its kind in Virginia, and university officials say it is designed to meet the ongoing need for skilled, interdisciplinary health professionals and research across the state. “Mason’s College of Public Health graduates will bring new and diverse...
FAIRFAX, VA
Inside Nova

Vega, Freitas, Youngkin visit Culpeper for early voting rally

Republican challenger for Virginia 7th Congressional District Yesli Vega was joined on Nov. 1 by Governor Glenn Youngkin and Delegate Nick Freitas at the Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Dept. for an early voting rally. “I don’t know about you, but I’ve had enough,” Vega said. Over 200...
CULPEPER, VA
Inside Nova

Castaways troupe presents ‘Anne of Green Gables’

The Castaways Repertory Theatre’s Homeschool Theater Troupe will present “Anne of Green Gables” on Nov. 4-5 and Nov. 11-12. The performances will be at the A.J. Ferlazzo Building, 15941 Donald Curtis Drive. Evening shows both days will be at 7 p.m. and Saturday matinees will be at 2 p.m.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
Inside Nova

Ticket bought in Reston wins $1 million in Powerball drawing

As the Powerball jackpot climbs to an estimated $1.5 billion for Saturday’s drawing, one Northern Virginia player who bought a ticket for Wednesday's drawing is now $1 million richer. Virginia Powerball players won more than $2.1 million in Wednesday night’s drawing with a total of 188,911 tickets winning prizes...
RESTON, VA
Inside Nova

Sun Gazette editorial: New FCPS superintendent sees the problem. And now what?

Consider this quote from new(ish) Fairfax County Public Schools Superintendent Michelle Reid, at a forum last week sponsored by the McLean Citizens Association. “The current model we have on comprehensive schools is 130 years old and it hasn’t changed much,” Reid said. “The entire world has changed everywhere around us . . . I feel like we keep planning for our past.”
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

InFive: GOP wins lawsuit, local lottery winner and a warm day

Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. The Prince William County School Board is considering a proposal that would require school administrators to notify parents ahead of any school-wide book readings or assemblies. 4. GOP lawsuit. A judge has ruled against the Prince William County Office of...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Republicans eye third council seat in Manassas

Republicans are hoping to wrest back another seat on the Manassas City Council this year, after Democrats took a majority for the first time in 2018 and elected their first mayor, Michelle Davis-Younger, in 2020. Three of the council’s six seats are up for election Tuesday. Republican council members Theresa...
MANASSAS, VA

