Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shenandoah National Park adds live camerasTracy LeicherLuray, VA
This Small Virginia Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenSperryville, VA
Page County family turns Halloween into hopeTracy LeicherPage County, VA
3 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Coming Home - N.Y.-Va. Club reflects on the past and celebrates the futureTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Related
Inside Nova
Historical plaques presented
The Right the Record project unveiled six plaques on Oct, 29, showcasing the overlooked history of African American heritage and proprietorship in downtown Culpeper. In order to bring to light the forgotten history of Culpeper, the Right the Record project set up six plagues with QR codes that lead to information about the shops’ previous owners.
Inside Nova
Fairfax fire officials kick off annual 'Toys for Tots' collection
The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department is gearing up to participate in the National Capital Region Fire and EMS Departments’ 2022 Toys for Tots Campaign. The campaign’s intention is to “bring holiday joy and deliver a message of hope to children,” officials said. County fire...
Inside Nova
Letter: Missing Middle will devastate Arlington communities
Editor: Let us fervently hope that the current Arlington County Board will not be remembered as the group that foisted on unsuspecting residents the destruction of our community’s old, leafy, peaceful, beautiful neighborhoods. I don’t happen to live in one myself, but they are precious and must be preserved....
Inside Nova
Letter: De Ferranti is the voice of reasonableness in Arlington race
Editor: My wife and I support Matt de Ferranti for re-election to the Arlington County Board. We do not agree with him on everything. But we believe he studies issues carefully, seeks input from the entire community, and works hard to do the best for Arlingtonians. Audrey Clement seems to...
Inside Nova
Fairfax County isn't planning to change name of Sully District
Fairfax County will not move forward with renaming the Sully District. During a Board of Supervisors meeting this week, Sully District Supervisor Kathy Smith said the best step forward was to keep the district's name while educating people about its history. Last year the Redistricting Advisory Committee recommended changing the...
Inside Nova
Letter: Theo will champion transportation, mobility improvements in Arlington
Editor: Adam Theo will be the champion we need on the Arlington County Board for a safer and more sustainable transportation system. Transportation is an important issue in Arlington: Just this year, in two separate crashes, women were killed crossing the street. The transportation sector is the largest contributor to carbon emissions in Arlington.
Inside Nova
Letter: De Ferranti will protect policies that have made Arlington great
Editor: I am a 19-year resident of Arlington and proud to call this area my home. I have come to appreciate the “Arlington Way” and I believe more community engagement is necessary to reach consensus on the Missing Middle initiative. While there is a clear undersupply of housing...
Inside Nova
Arlington School Board decides bigger Career Center is better Career Center
Arlington School Board members on Oct. 27 voted unanimously to authorize construction of a larger, more expensive, new Arlington Career Center building, saying the opportunities it will provide outweigh concerns that the extra cost may come at the expense of other much-needed capital improvements. “I’m persuaded,” said School Board Chairman...
Inside Nova
Letter: Sutton has best credentials, experience in School Board race
Editor: Your endorsement of James Vell Rives IV for Arlington School Board failed to mention several key points. Of the two School Board candidates, Bethany Sutton has significantly more experience in education than Rives. For over a decade, Sutton has dedicated her free time to serving students. She’s been an active PTA member and officer at a Title I school and currently chairs the APS Advisory Council on Teaching and Learning after several years in other council roles.
Inside Nova
Letter: Arlington needs a voice to challenge current groupthink
Editor: The Sun Gazette has endorsed the incumbent in the County Board race, instead of Audrey Clement, the challenger. Why? Because Clement does not have a lot of money and hasn’t built a campaign to match that of the dominant political party. That’s a strange reason to choose a...
Inside Nova
George Mason debuts Virginia's first College of Public Health
George Mason University’s new College of Public Health is the first of its kind in Virginia, and university officials say it is designed to meet the ongoing need for skilled, interdisciplinary health professionals and research across the state. “Mason’s College of Public Health graduates will bring new and diverse...
Inside Nova
Vega, Freitas, Youngkin visit Culpeper for early voting rally
Republican challenger for Virginia 7th Congressional District Yesli Vega was joined on Nov. 1 by Governor Glenn Youngkin and Delegate Nick Freitas at the Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Dept. for an early voting rally. “I don’t know about you, but I’ve had enough,” Vega said. Over 200...
Inside Nova
Think Wonder Woman: Fairfax County police test lasso-like restraint
A device created to help police restrain people without hurting them is being tested by police in Fairfax County. BolaWrap, a low-level, lasso-like control device, allows a police officer to shoot a Kevlar tether at someone from as far as 25 feet away. Depending on where the officer aims, the...
Inside Nova
Lorton man convicted in murders of Springfield husband and wife, both Army colonels
A Lorton man has been found guilty of killing a husband and wife, both U.S. Army colonels, after a dispute with the son of the victims. The murder happened in May of 2021, in the driveway of the couple’s home in the Springfield area. “This is just such a...
Inside Nova
Castaways troupe presents ‘Anne of Green Gables’
The Castaways Repertory Theatre’s Homeschool Theater Troupe will present “Anne of Green Gables” on Nov. 4-5 and Nov. 11-12. The performances will be at the A.J. Ferlazzo Building, 15941 Donald Curtis Drive. Evening shows both days will be at 7 p.m. and Saturday matinees will be at 2 p.m.
Inside Nova
Ticket bought in Reston wins $1 million in Powerball drawing
As the Powerball jackpot climbs to an estimated $1.5 billion for Saturday’s drawing, one Northern Virginia player who bought a ticket for Wednesday's drawing is now $1 million richer. Virginia Powerball players won more than $2.1 million in Wednesday night’s drawing with a total of 188,911 tickets winning prizes...
Inside Nova
After historic 14-hour meeting, supervisors approve PW Digital Gateway plan
Well after the sun rose Wednesday, the page turned to the next chapter for Prince William County -- for better or worse. Around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, the Board of County Supervisors voted 5-2 along party lines to amend the county’s Comprehensive Plan to create the PW Digital Gateway data center complex.
Inside Nova
Sun Gazette editorial: New FCPS superintendent sees the problem. And now what?
Consider this quote from new(ish) Fairfax County Public Schools Superintendent Michelle Reid, at a forum last week sponsored by the McLean Citizens Association. “The current model we have on comprehensive schools is 130 years old and it hasn’t changed much,” Reid said. “The entire world has changed everywhere around us . . . I feel like we keep planning for our past.”
Inside Nova
InFive: GOP wins lawsuit, local lottery winner and a warm day
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. The Prince William County School Board is considering a proposal that would require school administrators to notify parents ahead of any school-wide book readings or assemblies. 4. GOP lawsuit. A judge has ruled against the Prince William County Office of...
Inside Nova
Republicans eye third council seat in Manassas
Republicans are hoping to wrest back another seat on the Manassas City Council this year, after Democrats took a majority for the first time in 2018 and elected their first mayor, Michelle Davis-Younger, in 2020. Three of the council’s six seats are up for election Tuesday. Republican council members Theresa...
Comments / 0