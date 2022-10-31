Editor: Your endorsement of James Vell Rives IV for Arlington School Board failed to mention several key points. Of the two School Board candidates, Bethany Sutton has significantly more experience in education than Rives. For over a decade, Sutton has dedicated her free time to serving students. She’s been an active PTA member and officer at a Title I school and currently chairs the APS Advisory Council on Teaching and Learning after several years in other council roles.

