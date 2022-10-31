Read full article on original website
cbs17
‘They just shot at me’: 911 calls released in Orange County Halloween road-rage incident
ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — 911 calls released Wednesday gave a glimpse into the horror a father and son endured during a road-rage incident Monday evening on Halloween. In one of the calls, the father of the 4-year-old victim, 27-year-old Gerrell Long, can be heard telling the dispatcher that “someone is following” him. He then goes on to say, “they just shot at me.”
cbs17
‘I have to call his mom’: 911 calls released in fatal teen shooting in Raleigh on Halloween
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have released 911 calls they received when a teen was shot on Halloween night. The shooting happened just before 9:15 p.m. at an apartment complex off Old Wake Forest Road, according to a news release from police. One of those callers told 911 dispatch,...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Three young people hurt in North Carolina shooting
Three young people were injured in a shooting in Raleigh on Halloween night, police said. Officers responding to the shooting in northeast Raleigh found two juveniles with serious injuries and a third with injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening, police said in a news release. All three were taken to a hospital.
cbs17
Durham man dies 5 days after shooting; police investigating
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police say a Durham man died five days after he walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound. The Durham Police Department on Wednesday identified the man as 21-year-old Michael Spears Jr. Police say they received a call shortly before midnight last Thursday notifying them...
cbs17
Arrest made in Orange County road-rage shooting that injured a 4-year-old boy
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A rolling road rage situation throughout Orange County on Monday ended in the early morning Tuesday arrest of Kelly Brandon Long, 41, of Hurdle Mills. According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Long has been charged with four counts of assault with a deadly weapon...
cbs17
Man dead after shooting at Erwin home, sheriff’s office says
ERWIN, N.C. (WNCN) — The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office said a man was killed in a shooting Wednesday morning. Sheriff’s investigators said the shooting happened on Elmon Gilchrist Lane. “There is no threat to the community as the shooter has been identified and is being questioned at...
cbs17
Orange Co. worker charged in road-rage shooting that injured 4-year-old boy going trick-or-treating
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An Orange County employee is in jail after law enforcement officers said he fired a gun at a father and son in a vehicle on their way to go trick-or-treating. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the road-rage incident happened around 7 p.m. on Halloween...
cbs17
15-month-old boy’s death now ruled a homicide in Rocky Mount, police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – A 15-month-old boy who died in Rocky Mount in late October has now had his death ruled a homicide after his mother’s boyfriend was arrested and charged with murder and child abuse, the Rocky Mount Police Department said late Wednesday night. The boy’s...
cbs17
Clayton mom struck in Halloween hit-and-run; driver gets DWI charge
CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A mother of two out trick-or-treating with her kids Halloween night was hit by a DWI driver in an SUV that fled the scene and was captured later with above-legal alcohol levels, according to Clayton police. Kathryn Turnbull, 42, of Clayton, was out with her...
cbs17
Attorney for woman who said Fayetteville police assaulted her calls body-cam video ‘worst fears’ of Blacks
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The attorney for the woman who said Fayetteville police assaulted her issued a statement Wednesday about Tuesday’s release of the police body-cam video. The statement from Carnell Johnson reads as follows:. This video is undeniable. Detective Bell and Officer Haddock weren’t going to believe...
After lawsuit, police body cam video released of North Carolina woman’s arrest
A woman who said Fayetteville police officers were overly aggressive with her, and who filed a lawsuit against the department, had body camera footage of the September incident approved Monday and released Tuesday.
3 youths shot at North Carolina apartment complex; 2 in serious condition, police say
The Raleigh Police Department said at 9:13 p.m. that gunfire rang out at the River Birch at Town Center Apartments in the 2700 block of Torquay Crossing.
cbs17
16 pounds of cocaine seized in investigation; Charlotte man arrested, Sanford police say
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Charlotte man has been arrested in Sanford as part of an investigation into a large-scale cocaine trafficking organization, police said. Sanford Police said Tuesday that authorities seized around 16 pounds of cocaine when they arrested 27-year-old Flavio Ceasar Sandoval Romero around 11:30 a.m. Monday.
Fayetteville police arrest man accused of robbing PNC Bank
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Fayetteville police have arrested a man they say robbed a bank on Tuesday afternoon. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol arrested Dennis Wayne Price Jr. at a traffic stop in Robeson County. Fayetteville police said around 12:30 p.m., Price entered the PNC Bank at 454 Ramsey...
First responders take to the water to raise money for Wayne Co. Deputy’s family
A group of first responders are using a days-long kayak trip to raise money for the family of a Wayne County deputy who was shot and killed during a standoff over the summer.
Millbrook High student killed in Raleigh shooting; 2 others injured
A Millbrook High School student was killed and two other teens injured in a shooting Monday evening in northern Raleigh.
cbs17
Suspect wrote bank-robbery note on back of his pay stub, Fayetteville police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Highway Patrol apprehended a man in Robeson County wanted in an early Tuesday afternoon bank robbery. The Fayetteville Police Department said Dennis Wayne Price Jr. robbed a PNC branch at 454 Ramsey St. around 12:30 p.m. Price Jr. entered the bank and...
cbs17
Fiancé of Raleigh mass shooting victim says alert ‘might have saved her life’
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The fiancé of one of the Raleigh mass shooting victims is speaking out, calling on Raleigh City Council members to resign. Robert Steele misses his fiancée, Mary Marshall, every day. “That memorial was exactly what I was hoping it would be. It was...
Driver found with gunshot after Cary officers respond to car crash: Police
Cary police said the crash around 8:30 p.m. Saturday at O'Kelly Chapel and Parkside Main.
Family demands answers after mother of 3 found dead in Durham park
DURHAM, N.C. — A woman found shot to death Thursday at a park in Durham leaves behind three young sons as investigators continue to piece together the reasons behind her death. Her family is identifying her as Becky Pruner. The family has a lot of questions about the circumstances...
